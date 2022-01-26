Pat's Predictions: Who will win this week's boys and girls basketball games

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Boys Basketball

Minico vs. Burley: Rivalry match-ups always bring out the best competition. Minico is having a better season than Burley, winning eight out of 15 games compared to Burley’s 4-9 record. That being said, Burley actually averages more points than Minico. More interesting to me is Burley’s ability to remain competitive with Jerome, one of the highest ranked teams in the 4A division. The last time the Bobcats played the Tigers they lost by six. Minico just lost to Jerome by 21 points, extending their losing streak to three straight games. I think Burley has the potential to win this one, so I’m siding with them.

Buhl vs. Declo: The last time these teams played, Buhl came out on top by 13 points. Declo has yet to convince me that this time will be different from before. Buhl averages more points than Declo, and the Indians are rather consistent with the amount they score each quarter. Buhl for the win.

Twin Falls vs. Canyon Ridge: Like our other rivalry match-up this week, this game will be interesting. Both teams have won five games this season. They’re almost identical in point averages per game, and both are on the losing side of their season records. With common opponents, Twin Falls did fare better than Canyon Ridge against Burley. With no other deciding factors to really consider, I’m going to side with Twin Falls.

Wendell vs. Valley: The last time they played, Wendell defeated Valley 59-44. It’s difficult to say whether this game will be different. Both teams have only lost four games this season. Valley averages more points, but Wendell has had tougher opponents. Two of Wendell’s losses were to North Fremont, one of the top teams in this division. Valley may prove me wrong, but I’m picking Wendell.

Girls Basketball

Gooding vs. Filer: Identical seasons (9-9 records for each team), identical point averages (51 points per game), and in their last match-up Filer defeated Gooding by only 2 points. This honestly could go either way. Because they won last time I’m siding with Filer, but this game will be close.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Boys Basketball

Castleford vs. Dietrich: Both teams have won eight games so far, but Dietrich has lost less, scored more and played better against common opponents. I’m picking the Blue Devils for the win.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls vs. Burley: Twin Falls is having a good season. Burley is having a great one. They’ve lost a single game, and that was to Borah by one point. The last time they played, Burley defeated Twin Falls 51-30. The Bobcats will take this one.

Oakley vs. Raft River: Oakley (12-5) has held their own against formidable opponents, and Raft River (15-3) has won some pivotal games. One of those was against Oakley, when they defeated the Hornets by a single basket. I think Raft River will win again, but don’t count Oakley out just yet. They can and may take this one.

Friday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Carey vs. Hansen: Their last game against Castleford brought Carey’s eight-game winning streak to an end. Still, the Panthers are not an opponent to underestimate. They have an 11-5 record, which is a bit more imposing than Hansen’s 7-6 season. Hansen has the skill to make this game competitive, but Carey should be victorious.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0