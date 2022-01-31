Pat's Predictions: Who will win this week's boys and girls basketball games

Monday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Butte County vs. Camas County: This should be a good game. Both teams average about 62 points per game. They’re also identical in steals and blocks. What does set them apart is the numbers of their lead players. Breken Clarke of Camas County averages 18 points a game, almost twice as much as Butte County’s Konner Lambson, who averages 10 points a game. Dawson Kramer leads Camas County in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. This is impressive for Kramer, but actually doesn’t bode well from a stats perspective. Butte County has different players leading all of those categories, a nod to the depth of skill on their bench. If Butte County can shut down Clarke and Kramer, they could take this one. Unfortunately for the Pirates, I’m picking Camas County. A 13-2 record this far in the season isn’t something I can ignore. They have a proven track record with winning games.

Girls Basketball

Gooding vs. Buhl: Number 2 seed Gooding will face number 3 seed Buhl in the first game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district tournament. These teams have played twice this season already. In their first match-up, Gooding defeated Buhl 46-40. Their second game, Buhl won 46-43. This should be a good game that could honestly go either way, but I’m leaning towards Buhl despite them being a lower seed. Gooding is entering the tournament on a five-game losing streak. The momentum they had at the start of the season has withered. Buhl may have a worse record, but they’re more consistent in games.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Minico vs. Twin Falls: This is another one of those games that’s a bit contradictory on paper, which makes it very difficult to predict. Twin Falls averages 11 more points per game than Minico. That on its own should be enough to choose Twin Falls, except for the fact that Minico won their last match-up 53-46. It’s very hard to say which way this game will go. Based on their past performance I’m siding with Minico.

Buhl vs. Filer: In their last game, Buhl won by a single point. My guess is this game will end in a similar manner. Buhl edges out Filer in every stat category, but not by much. It should be close, but Buhl will take this.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

Lighthouse Christian vs. Carey: In their first game, Carey defeated Lighthouse Christian 72-53. Carey has played more games than Lighthouse Christian (giving them a more impressive record of 13-5) but both teams have actually lost the same amount of games. Lighthouse Christian has just played less. Still, Carsn Perkes of Carey has accrued some impressive stats. He averages 18 point a game, 13 points above the national average. He also leads his team with 9 rebounds a game. Carey will win.

Valley vs. Dietrich: Valley is 12-5. Dietrich is 9-6. Dietrich averages more points per game than Valley by six. Both teams lost to Carey, although Dietrich held their own better against this common opponent. Both teams also just lost their last game to Wendell. Valley was much closer than Dietrich to winning that game. This one is a coin toss. I’m going with Valley.

Girls Basketball

Minico vs. Canyon Ridge: Number 4 seed Minico is playing number 5 seed Canyon Ridge in the first game of the Great Basin 7 Conference district tournament. Minico has a worse record than Canyon Ridge, but they defeated the Riverhawks in both of their regular-season games. I’m siding with Minico.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Jerome vs. Kimberly: Jerome is 17-1. Their only loss was an early-season game against Bishop Kelly. When they played Kimberly on Jan. 6, Jerome won by 36 points. The Tigers will take this one again.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys Basketball

Grace Lutheran vs. Richfield: Richfield’s Luke Dalton averages 21 points per game with 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks. He is a force on the court. These teams have similar records and scoring averages, but I can’t ignore Dalton’s contributions on the court. Unless Grace Lutheran can find a way to stop him, Richfield will be victorious.

