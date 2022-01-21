Pat's Predictions: Who will win Friday's boys and girls basketball games

*Pat’s Predictions for Friday’s games are made on Tuesdays. Records and statistics referenced are subject to change throughout the course of the week.

Boys Basketball

Buhl vs. Jerome: This one will be rough for Buhl. Jerome is killing it this season. Their only loss came at the hands of Bishop Kelly, and as I said last week, that seems more like an anomaly than a factor. When these teams played at the start of the season, Jerome defeated Buhl by 20 points. This will end in the same manner.

Gooding vs. Kimberly: With football, these teams facing off is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The same cannot be said for basketball. Gooding has only managed to claim victory three times so far this season. When Kimberly played Gooding in December, the Bulldogs won by more than 30 points. Kimberly for the win.

Dietrich vs. Hansen: This seems to be the week of bad match-ups. Dietrich is 8-2. Hansen is 3-5. Dietrich averages 12 more points per game than Hansen. Although they may be coming off a loss to Camas County, Dietrich is going to take this one.

Valley vs. Declo: Valley is having a good season. They did struggle against Carey and Wendell, but both are formidable opponents. Declo has struggled more than expected so far, but they have pulled out wins against Raft River and Wendell. The latter was a surprise to me, but hard fought and well-earned. I think these teams are more evenly matched than their records suggest, but Valley should be victorious.

Oakley vs. Lighthouse Christian: This is a fun one, mainly because I have no idea how it’s going to go. Both teams currently have six wins under their belt. All of their losses have been to schools consistently ranked in the state media polls. Lighthouse Christian averages more points per game than Oakley, but Oakley has fared better than Lighthouse Christian against common opponents. At the end of the day, I trust hard results more than averages, so I’m going to side with Oakley.

Raft River vs. Shoshone: This is an even matchup, but maybe not for the reasons either team would want. Both teams currently have eight losses and only a couple wins. At the start of the season, Raft River stayed competitive against Declo, Dietrich and Liberty Charter. All of those games were only lost by a couple of baskets. Since then they have slid, and the point margin they lose by has widened. In their last three defeats, the spread has been an average of 27 points. Alternatively, (with the exception of their game against Oakley) all of Shoshone’s games have been relatively close in score. Because of this consistency, I’m going to pick Shoshone.

Richfield vs. TFCA: Twin Falls Christian Academy hasn’t played a lot, and their only wins have been against Bliss. Richfield has played twice as many games as TFCA, and they’ve won twice as many as well. One of those victories was against Rockland, one of the top ranked teams in the state. I’m sure TFCA is excited to play a different team than the four they’ve competed against so far, but they shouldn’t get their hopes up on winning. Richfield will claim this victory.

Glenns Ferry vs. Murtaugh: Murtaugh isn’t on the winning side of their season record yet, but they’re close. Glenns Ferry is not. The Pilots have managed only two wins out of nine games, and those were against Wilder and Idaho City. Murtaugh for the win.

Girls Basketball

Jerome vs. Burley: Basketball is a team sport, and I’m not going to discredit the level of talent that Burley has. The reason they’ve been so successful is because their bench is deep with skilled players that all work well together. Still, having Amari Whiting on the team doesn’t hurt. As a sophomore she broke four individual state records in three games. The last time they played, Burley defeated Jerome by 34 points. This game will end the same way.

Canyon Ridge vs. Minico: Neither team is having an amazing season, but Canyon Ridge has fared better than Minico. That being said, Minico did defeat Canyon Ridge the last time they played. Since then Canyon Ridge seems to have found their footing whereas Minico has stumbled. I think Canyon Ridge is eager for redemption. If they play like they have been recently, they’ll find it. I’m siding with the Riverhawks.

Wood River vs. Mountain Home: The last time Wood River won a game was in December of 2019. They’re on a losing streak that spans 30 games and two and a half seasons. This year they’re 0-11, and the average number of points they lose by is 50. When Mountain Home faced them earlier this season, they defeated Wood River by 69 points. Definitely Mountain Home for the win.

Wendell vs. Castleford: This is another one of those games that’s evenly matched for the wrong reasons. Wendell is 3-11. Castleford is 2-13. I really don’t know how to call this one. Technically, Wendell averages more points per game than Castleford, but Castleford has played more games which affects their point average. I’m going with Wendell.

Twin Falls vs. Highland: This is a rematch worth watching. When they played early in the season, Highland won by five points. Since then, Twin Falls has gone on to win 10 out of 16 games and Highland sits at an even 8-8 record. I think the Bruins have grown since their first encounter with Highland, and they’ll find the redemption they seek. Twin Falls for the win.

