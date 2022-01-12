Pat's Predictions: Boys and girls basketball

*Predictions are made on Tuesdays before games are played. Records and statistics referenced in Pat’s Predictions are subject to change throughout the course of the week.

Boys Basketball

Canyon Ridge vs. Wood River: Canyon Ridge hasn’t had the best of seasons, but they’ve done far better than Wood River. The Wolverines have yet to win a game (as of Tuesday). Canyon Ridge averages three more points than Wood River per game, and they’ve proven they can win games. I’m siding with the Riverhawks.

Burley vs. Pocatello: Pocatello has proven their power on the court. They’ve won seven out of nine games by an average gap of 18 points. One of those games, which they won by 23 points, was against Burley. The Bobcats are still struggling to find their footing, and will continue to do so this week. Pocatello for the win.

Buhl vs. Gooding: This is a tough one. Both teams have only managed to scrape out a couple of wins amidst numerous defeats. On average, Buhl scores 19 more points per game than Gooding. I’m going with Buhl.

Mountain Home vs. Minico: These are evenly matched teams. Even in games against common opponents, the margin these teams won by differed in only a basket or two. Inconsequential numbers when considering stats. Minico does have a spotless record so far when defending their own court, winning all three of their home games. If this will make a difference — because the game is at Minico — I do not know. Considering that Mountain Home will probably be coming off a loss against Jerome, I’m siding with Minico. Their win over Wood River will put them on a three-game winning streak heading into this match-up.

Kimberly vs. Snake River: Snake River has a better record than Kimberly, but not by much. Snake River also averages three more points per game than Kimberly, but Kimberly won their first match-up earlier this season by five points. I’m not sure how to call this one. I know Snake River is hungry for redemption, but Kimberly has proven themselves against this opponent already. I’m sticking with Kimberly.

Wendell vs. North Fremont: These teams have identical records with only a single loss each. Unfortunately for Wendell, their only loss was to North Fremont. North Fremont does tend to score more points per game on average, and they’re currently on an eight-game winning streak. Despite Wendell’s fantastic season so far, I have to side with North Fremont.

Twin Falls vs. Jerome: Jerome is one of the top ranked 4A teams in the state. Their only loss this season (to Bishop Kelly) seems more like an anomaly than a factor that should be considered. Since then the Tigers have dominated on the court. Burley is the only team that has come close to beating Jerome and they still lost by four points. Jerome for the win.

Valley vs. Shoshone: In their last match-up, Valley won by 10 points. They average 15 more points per game than Shoshone. This game will end the same as the first. Valley will be victorious.

Murtaugh vs. Raft River: Raft River managed to defeat Glenns Ferry last week, but that has been their only win of the season. Murtaugh has a better record with three wins and five losses. Interestingly enough, Raft River actually averages 13 more points per game than Murtaugh. On paper this match-up favors Murtaugh, but I cannot ignore stats. Raft River knows how to score and have held their own much better than Murtaugh against tougher opponents. I’m siding with Raft River.

Oakley vs. Glenns Ferry: Glenns Ferry has won one game this season. Oakley has won several. They’re going to add to that number this week when they defeat Glenns Ferry.

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home vs. Buhl: Mountain Home is ranked in the top five teams in the state for their division. Buhl is not. Mountain Home averages 25 more points than Buhl per game. The last time they played, Mountain Home defeated Buhl by 23 points. Buhl isn’t going to win this one.

Raft River vs. Richfield: With 11 wins each, both teams are having a phenomenal season. Raft River did defeat Rockland, one of two teams to beat Richfield so far. This should be an exciting game, but I think Raft River will come out on top. Their point margins are considerably higher (if you don’t believe me, look at last week’s game against Castleford where Raft River won by 65 points).

Holding Pat accountable Pat Sutphin has been correct on 10 out of 11 games so far this season. His successful prediction rate is 91%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0