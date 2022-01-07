Pat's Predictions: Boys and girls basketball

Boys Basketball

Buhl vs. Wendell: Wendell has had an explosive start to their season, losing only a single game in their first seven. Buhl, on the other hand, has stumbled. The Indians have lost five out of eight games so far. My money is on Wendell.

Lighthouse Christian vs. Hansen: Both teams have faced tough opponents this season. Both have had their fair share of victory and defeat. Between the two, I’m going to favor Lighthouse Christian. Being able to compete with Dietrich, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, is no small feat.

Dietrich vs. Richfield: Richfield struggled at the start of this season. After three consecutive losses, they found their rhythm and have gone on a winning streak that spans four games. Dietrich has only lost a single game so far. These two teams faced each other last year in the state tournament, where Dietrich prevailed. I expect the same this time around.

Glenns Ferry vs. Raft River: Raft River hasn’t won a game this year. They’ve been close in almost every game, losing by only a few points, but until they can put a win on the board I’m going to choose Glenns Ferry.

Camas County vs. Castleford: Camas County has set the bar high. With seven wins in their first seven games, they’ve gained the attention they deserve. The Mushers are currently the top-ranked team in their division. Castleford started strong with three consecutive wins, but their last four games have shown nothing but defeat. Castleford may find their way back to the winning side of the scoreboard eventually, but not this week. Camas County for the win.

Girls Basketball

Wood River vs. Burley: Remember Burley, that team that placed third last year at state? They’re back, and potentially stronger than we’ve ever seen. In fourteen games they’ve only lost once, and that was to Borah by a single point. Alternatively, Wood River hasn’t won a single game. Burley will take this one.

Buhl vs. American Falls: Buhl has lost to Declo, Gooding and Filer. American Falls defeated all of those teams. Looking at this matchup, I have to side with American Falls. Their track record for winning games is more consistent.

Dietrich vs. Richfield: This will be a great game. Dietrich is 8-3, Richfield is 10-2. These teams faced each other earlier this season, where Richfield came out on top in overtime. I’m predicting a very close score, but I think Richfield will be victorious again.

Minico vs. Twin Falls: These teams have competed once already this season. In that game, Twin Falls walked out victorious. I think the Bruins will find a win again this time around.

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry: Both teams are on the losing side of their season records, but Valley has fared better than Glenns Ferry. With only a single win so far, the odds don’t look good for Glenns Ferry. Especially when you consider that Valley already defeated them this season, and they did so by 30 points. Valley for the win.

Mountain Home vs. Jerome: Mountain Home has done very well so far, winning nine out of twelve games. One of those was a 54-36 win over Jerome. I expect they’ll be victorious again.

