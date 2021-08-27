Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Who will win, Gooding or Jerome?

Gooding and Jerome is always a good match-up. Both teams are conference champions, and both are known for producing strong athletes. With a young team, it's hard to tell what Jerome will look like on the field. They graduated a substantial amount of their varsity workforce last year. Because of this, I'm going to have to favor Gooding in this game. The combination of quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and All-American tight end Colston Loveland is a force to be reckoned with. I believe Jerome will make them fight for every yard gained, but ultimately I predict Gooding pulling out the win on this season opener.