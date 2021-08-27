 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Who will win, Gooding or Jerome?
0 comments
alert

Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Who will win, Gooding or Jerome?

{{featured_button_text}}
Pat Sutphin Headshot

Staff photographer Pat Sutphin. Photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Gooding and Jerome is always a good match-up. Both teams are conference champions, and both are known for producing strong athletes. With a young team, it's hard to tell what Jerome will look like on the field. They graduated a substantial amount of their varsity workforce last year. Because of this, I'm going to have to favor Gooding in this game. The combination of quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and All-American tight end Colston Loveland is a force to be reckoned with. I believe Jerome will make them fight for every yard gained, but ultimately I predict Gooding pulling out the win on this season opener. 

2021 Football Preview - All your south-central Idaho high school teams

We asked south-central Idaho football coaches about challenges and strengths for this year's teams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News