Pat's Pigskin Predictions: week two

Buhl vs Burley

Playing up a division is always a challenge. Buhl is facing a larger school with more athletes to work with. Both teams are coming off of a week one loss. Buhl was defeated by Weiser 35-6, and Burley fell to Mountain Home 28-21. Despite their loss, Burley showed great strength in rallying from a 28-7 deficit at halftime and almost tied the game with less than a minute on the clock. Based on week one performances, I’m going to have to favor Burley in this match-up.

Canyon Ridge vs Gooding

When it comes to 3A and 4A, Gooding is the team to beat. Their week one win over Jerome, last season’s 4A conference champion, showed just that. Quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and tight end Colston Loveland is already a dangerous combination, but adding in options like Taylor Cavitt, who led the team with 66 receiving yards, and Austin Olsen, who rushed for 80 yards, makes this offense dynamic and unpredictable. Defensively, Tayten Gillette led the team with 11 tackles. Week one for Canyon Ridge resulted in a 14-13 loss to Wood River. I predict a win for Gooding this week.

Kimberly vs Jerome