Pat's Pigskin Predictions: week three

Burley vs. Wood River
It’s still too soon to tell how either of these teams will be moving forward. Currently they both have a 1-1 record with Mountain Home being the common denominator. Wood River has struggled from the start, barely inching out a win in week one over Canyon Ridge and then falling to Mountain Home 18-7. Burley also fell to Mountain Home, but by a much closer margin of 28-21. In week two they gained some momentum when they ran over Buhl 32-12. I’m giving this to Burley.
Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls
The Service Bowl is here. The best thing about rivalry games is it really brings out the competitive nature of the teams. This isn’t just for a conference win; there’s a year’s worth of bragging rights on the line. Last year, Twin Falls took down Canyon Ridge 41-14. If the Riverhawks want to prevent history from repeating itself, they will have to bring every ounce of athleticism that they have. They’re currently 0-2 for the season, which doesn’t bode well for them in this match-up. Twin Falls is 1-1 after their week two loss to Pocatello, but they’re poised to turn that around with a win against Canyon Ridge.
Jerome vs. Shelley
Jerome is a better team than we’ve seen so far. Unfortunately they are plagued by a brutal schedule. They opened their season against Gooding, one of the best 3A teams in the state. Despite being competitive and holding off the offense for three quarters, they ultimately loss by five points. In week two they faced Kimberly, another 3A powerhouse that is known for giving Gooding a run for their money. Now they’re going against Shelley. Shelley is coming off a week two win over Sugar-Salem, last year’s 3A state champion. As much as I’d like to predict a win for Jerome, I don’t see that happening this week.
Filer vs. American Falls
Filer is coming off a 70-0 win over Valley. As far as confidence boosts go, you can’t get much better than that. American Falls lost 22-0 to West Jefferson. Week two should be a good opportunity for Filer to gain some momentum and build on the expectation of winning head coach Justin Brandsma is hoping to instill in his athletes.
Gooding vs. Mountain Home
As I’ve said before, Gooding is the team to beat. Their offensive options make their plays problematic to predict, and their defense is as dynamic as it is difficult. Mountain Home is currently 2-0 in the season, finding wins over Burley (28-21) and Wood River (18-7). When these two teams faced each other last season, Gooding swept Mountain Home 26-0. I suspect the Senators will find another win this time around.
Kimberly vs. Declo
This should be a great game. Kimberly is currently 1-1 after defeating Jerome 48-21 in week two. Declo is 2-0 with wins over West Jefferson (42-0) and Aberdeen (37-20). Both teams are strong and should go far in their individual conferences. The last time these two teams played each other, Kimberly shut out Declo with a final socre of 38-0. This game could really go either way, but when facing a match-up of two competitive teams I have to favor the larger school. My vote goes to Kimberly.
Valley vs. Ririe
To put it simply, Valley’s greatest struggle is their numbers. Their roster just doesn’t have the depth to field the positions they need. They’re coming off a brutal 70-0 loss to Filer in week two. That being said, they did manage to score once in their week one loss to Marsing, which is more than can be said for Ririe. Ririe has been swept in both games of their season and has yet to score a single point. This might be the week for Valley to find a win and build some confidence within the team.
Wendell vs. Cole Valley Christian
Wendell found their stride in week two when they ran over Marsing 49-0. Unfortunately, week three might be more of a bump in the road for the Trojans. Cole Valley Christian is currently 2-0 for the season. They’re ranked in the top six teams of the 2A division for the Idaho High School Football Media Poll. This one goes to Cole Valley Christian.
Rimrock vs. Glenns Ferry
This is a tough one to call. Both teams are 0-1 for the season. Rimrock lost to Dietrich 52-8, and Glenns Ferry fell to Prairie 48-14. The combination of quarterback Justice Schrader and receiver Wyatt Castagneto for the Pilots is worth noting, with the pair pulling in 83 yards in their first game. Castagneto also rushed for an additional 49 yards. Perhaps week three will give Glenns Ferry their first win this season.
Challis vs. Murtaugh
If the scoreboard is any indication, Murtaugh has set the precedent that they are not messing around. They’ve handily won both of their games this season, taking down Hansen 62-26 and Hagerman 50-0. Challis is 1-1. They were crushed in week one by Castleford (64-0) but managed to find their footing in week two when they played Mackay (44-8). With how competitive Murtaugh has been so far, I believe they will find victory again in week three.
Grace vs. Raft River
Grace is 0-2. Raft River is 1-0. Last year Raft River made it all the way to the state championship game before falling to Oakley. Grace was eliminated in the first round of the tournament. Need I say more? Raft River for the win.
North Gem vs. Camas County
North Gem is 1-1 for the season, but their loss came at the hands of Carey. And they still managed to put 34 points on the scoreboard against the Panthers. Quarterback Bridger Hatch rushed for 302 yards throughout the game, followed by Brett Yost with 106 yards. Camas County is 0-1 after their 54-20 loss to Rockland. North Gem should take this one.
Carey vs. Wilder
Carey has not scored less than 52 points per game this season. They are one of the top ranked 1A DII teams in the state with a 2-0 record so far. Wilder is 1-1 after their defeat by Horseshoe bend in week two. By the end of this week, they’ll be 1-2.
Dietrich vs. Castleford
Dietrich is the other top ranked 1A DII team in the state. They are defending state champions. The last time they lost a game was Nov. 8, 2019, and that was to Lighthouse Christian who moved up a division the following year. Castleford is also undefeated this season with a 58-20 win over Watersprings and a 64-0 win against Challis. This game will be a battle, but ultimately I believe Dietrich will prove victorious and continue their winning streak.