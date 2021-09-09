Pat's Pigskin Predictions: week three

Burley vs. Wood River

It’s still too soon to tell how either of these teams will be moving forward. Currently they both have a 1-1 record with Mountain Home being the common denominator. Wood River has struggled from the start, barely inching out a win in week one over Canyon Ridge and then falling to Mountain Home 18-7. Burley also fell to Mountain Home, but by a much closer margin of 28-21. In week two they gained some momentum when they ran over Buhl 32-12. I’m giving this to Burley.

Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls

The Service Bowl is here. The best thing about rivalry games is it really brings out the competitive nature of the teams. This isn’t just for a conference win; there’s a year’s worth of bragging rights on the line. Last year, Twin Falls took down Canyon Ridge 41-14. If the Riverhawks want to prevent history from repeating itself, they will have to bring every ounce of athleticism that they have. They’re currently 0-2 for the season, which doesn’t bode well for them in this match-up. Twin Falls is 1-1 after their week two loss to Pocatello, but they’re poised to turn that around with a win against Canyon Ridge.

Jerome vs. Shelley