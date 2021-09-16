Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week four - Burley vs. Kimberly, Twin Falls vs. Jerome, Wood River Vs. Filer and more

Things are looking better for the Wildcats this time around. They’re currently coming off back-to-back victories over Valley and American Falls. Wood River is coming off back-to-back losses to Mountain Home and Burley, but both teams are much more formidable than the ones Filer has faced.

Filer’s only true test this season was in week one when they faced North Fremont. Although they lost by a touchdown to the Huskies, they proved that they can play with the more competitive teams in the state. This one is tough to call because of the division difference between the two, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say Filer. Feel free to tell me how much you disagree in the comments section below.

Declo vs. Buhl

As always, Declo is deadly on the field. They’re 3-0 so far, and in their last game against Kimberly the combination of Keegan Ramsey and Derek Matthews racked up 306 rushing yards between the two of them. Matthews and Ramsey don’t seem to be slowing down, and neither will the Hornets when they run over Buhl this week.

Melba vs. Valley