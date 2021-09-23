Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week five - Minico vs. Burley, Twin Falls vs. Century, Gooding vs. Declo and more

Buhl vs. Wood River

Filer vs. Wendell

Gooding vs. Declo

This may be the most exciting match-up I predict. Allow me to nerd out on some stats for a second. Both teams are undefeated this season. Both are at the top of their divisions. As of right now, the point averages per game is 35.3 to 35.8. That’s a 0.5 difference in favor of Declo. Declo also has the advantage for rushing yards and tackles. Gooding takes the cake for passing yards (by a considerable margin) as well as averages for total yards and sacks. Last year when these teams faced each other, Declo delivered to Gooding their only loss of the regular season. But Gooding isn’t the same team we saw last year. Breaking down their season totals for this year, Gooding has acquired 815 rushing yards and 506 receiving yards. This demonstrates how diverse this offense truly is. Declo, on the other hand, has 1,337 rushing yards and only 208 receiving yards. They lean heavily on what they know, which is running the ball. That doesn’t mean they’ll cave to teams who can throw the ball. Their game against Kimberly shows they can stop pass-heavy opponents. Over four games, Declo’s defense has managed an impressive 353 total tackles. I honestly have no idea how this game is going to end. If Gooding can shut down Declo’s running game, the Hornets may be in trouble. Because of their balanced offense, I’m going to favor Gooding here.