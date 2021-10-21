Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 9 - Twin Falls vs. Minico, Oakley vs. Raft River, Gooding vs. Kimberly and more

Canyon Ridge vs. Burley: Had you asked me three weeks ago, I would have said Burley without a doubt. Now I’m not so sure. Canyon Ridge has tapped into a spark that’s been missing for most of the season. Their win over Mountain Home in week 7 definitely boosted the Riverhawks’ confidence. Despite losing last week, the game was competitive and the difference in final scores was only a single point. Alternatively, Burley has progressively slipped from a potential contender to a team struggling to find the end zone. In their last four outings, their opponents have doubled their final score. Last week’s loss to Jerome proves how far they’ve fallen. I genuinely think Canyon Ridge has a shot at winning this one, but I can’t ignore a season’s worth of stats. I’m going with Burley.

Jerome vs. Wood River: Jerome is back in the game! Alright, that might be a stretch, but their week 8 victory against Burley was a surprising turn of events. Their win over the Bobcats does show that the Tigers still have some fight in them. For a while we were beginning to wonder. Wood River has only won a single game this season, which is just one less than Jerome, but in this situation it does make a difference. Jerome is coming off a big win. Wood River is entering this game on seven straight losses. Jerome for the win.

Twin Falls vs. Minico: The showdown is here. All season I’ve been waiting for the Bruins to get a true test of their skill. That wait is over. Twin Falls is 7-1. Their only loss came early in the season against Pocatello, who at the time was a top contender in the state. Burley is undefeated with an 8-0 record, but their matchups have been less than challenging for the Spartans. This will be a true test of talent. Twin Falls actually exceeds Minico in all yards per game, including rushing and passing. The passing statistics aren’t even close, with Twin Falls averaging 198 yards per game to Minico’s 26. Despite Minico being considered the top contender in the state for 4A, I’m actually leaning towards Twin Falls. They’ve been preparing for this game all season, and this will be their moment to show what the Bruins are made of.

Filer vs. Buhl: I didn’t predict that either of these teams would win in week 8, and they both proved me wrong. Filer narrowly bested Declo in a 17-16 win, and even more shockingly Buhl defeated Kimberly 26-21. Kimberly, the team that coaches claim you cannot prepare for. Weirdly, Filer lost to Kimberly when they played earlier this season and the same goes for Buhl and Declo. I have no idea how to call this one. Based on overall records and performance I’m going with Filer, but it could go either way.

Kimberly vs. Gooding

This matchup is one of the best games to cover each year. It’s always competitive and entertaining. Gooding is undefeated, whereas Kimberly sits with a 4-4 record. After their confusing loss to Buhl, I don’t know what to think about the Bulldogs. I’m definitely giving this to Gooding.

Wendell vs. Declo

Wendell is coming off of a win, which is good for momentum, but it was against Valley. That does detract a bit from the accomplishment. Actually, Wendell is one of only two teams this entire season that has allowed Valley to score, which I think says more than the victory we all saw coming. Declo has struggled more this season than we’re used to seeing, but they should easily walk away with the win on this one.

Glenns Ferry vs. Lighthouse Christian

Lighthouse Christian is undefeated in losses this year with a 0-7 record, but they actually average almost double the points per game as Glenns Ferry. Both teams have had incredibly tough schedules, with the exception of Glenns Ferry’s only win this season. It’s difficult to call, but I have to give credit to a team that can consistently score points. I’m predicting Lighthouse Christian’s first win of the season.

Oakley vs. Raft River

What a game this will be. Two undefeated teams at the top of their division, both vying for that number one spot. Both teams have played legitimate opponents this year and have been victorious. Another difficult game to call. For the end of the regular season, this is as good as it gets. Oakley is the defending state champions, which they won over Raft River in last year’s championship game. I think the Hornets will be victorious again against the Trojans.

Hansen vs. Camas County

This isn’t an exciting game, but at least it’s evenly matched. Both teams have only won a single game this season. Hansen is more consistent at scoring points, which is why I’m choosing them.

Dietrich vs. Carey

Another repeat of last year’s championship game, this time in 1A DII. When they played in the 2020 title game, Carey took an early lead but Dietrich came back after halftime and blew the Panthers away. I’m not expecting to see that happen again. Although still on the winning side of their season record, Dietrich has struggled without star quarterback Brady Power. Alternatively, Carey has defeated every opponent they’ve faced including Castleford, who accounts for one of Dietrich’s two losses this season. Carey should win.

Castleford vs. Rimrock

This one shouldn’t be too difficult for Castleford. They’re coming off a disappointing loss to Carey, but they’re still 6-1 for the season. Rimrock is 3-3. This will be an easy game for Castleford to get back in the game before playoffs start.

Holding Pat accountable Pat Sutphin has been correct on 74 out of 91 games so far this season. His successful prediction rate is 81%.

