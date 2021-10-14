Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 8 - Carey vs. Castleford, Declo vs. Filer, Burley vs. Jerome and more

Thursday
Gooding vs. Marsh Valley: The Senators are traveling to Holt Arena to face off against the Eagles. Right now, Marsh Valley sports a 3-3 record compared to Gooding’s undefeated 6-0 season. On average, Gooding outscores Marsh Valley in every quarter of play. The Senators exceed the Eagles by more than 100 yards in both rushing and total yards per game. They also average double the amount of sacks as Marsh Valley. Marsh Valley’s best performance this season totaled 42 points against Teton. Gooding averages 40 points each game. The Senators will win this.
Friday
Burley vs. Jerome: Neither one of these teams is on the winning side of records this season. Burley is 3-4 and Jerome is 1-6. To be fair, they’ve both had a rough schedule of opponents and Burley has fared better than Jerome. This one goes to the Bobcats.
Century vs. Canyon Ridge: Canyon Ridge may have found their spark. In a surprising performance last week they took down Mountain Home, who started their season with a big win over Burley. Mountain Home has struggled in several of the games since week one, but with opponents like Gooding and Minico it came as no surprise. This marks the first win of the Riverhawks season, giving them a 1-6 record. Century is currently 1-5. On paper, Century has a slight edge over Canyon Ridge. They did better against common opponents like Twin Falls and Minico (despite still losing both of those games). That being said, I will always give credit to positive momentum. Coming off a win against Mountain Home, I’m confident the Riverhawks are eager to taste victory again. Century is currently on a four-game losing streak. With teams evenly matched like this, I’m favoring Canyon Ridge.
Wood River vs. Minico: Minico will win, the question is by how much. Wood River is 1-6 with their only victory coming in week one against Canyon Ridge. Minico is undefeated with a 7-0 season, but their games are always closer than they should be. The Spartans do not have a lack of talent on either side of the ball, which makes their final scores more confusing than anything. Some of these games should have been massive blowouts (we’ve seen multiple teams win by more than 50 points this season). I’m not sure why the Spartans give up as many points as they do, but with the talent and record that they have who am I to question it? I say Minico wins by at least two touchdowns.
Twin Falls vs. Mountain Home: Mountain Home started their season as a 4A contender but have quickly fallen out of the races. Their week seven loss to Canyon Ridge brings to question what exactly has happened with this team. Alternatively, Twin Falls has been rising through the ranks. They’re 6-1 with an early-season loss to Pocatello. Since then they’ve easily shut down every opponent they’ve faced. The Bruins’ biggest test will come next week when they face Minico, but for right now they’ll have to settle for defeating Mountain Home. I’m going to go ahead and say that Twin Falls wins by at least 20 points.
Buhl vs. Kimberly
Buhl was the only game I incorrectly predicted last week. I said Wendell would win, and in response, the Indians shut out the Trojans. That’s not going to happen this week. Every coach I’ve interviewed this season has said the same thing: Kimberly is a team you cannot prepare for. How they play is unlike any other team in the state, which makes them explosive and unpredictable. Their star player, Gatlin Bair, has a target on his back in every game and still manages to average more than 100 yards each week. The Bulldogs will win.
Declo vs. Filer
This is an interesting one. In a rare moment, I have to say that past match-ups, common opponents and even current stats are much less of a factor in predicting the outcome of these two teams. Declo beat Filer 50-0 last year when they played each other, but Filer is a much different team this season. Filer actually exceeds Declo in rushing, passing, total yards and points per game, but the Hornets have a better season record and their final scores against common opponents are much more favorable. I can’t ignore Declo’s win over Kimberly, which shocked a lot of people including myself. I’m going with Declo.
Valley vs. Wendell
This could be the chance for Valley to get back on the scoreboard, something they haven’t done since week one. Granted they’ve only scored one touchdown this entire season and that was against Marsing, which is the only team Wendell has defeated this year (in a 49-0 blowout). Don’t get me wrong, Wendell will win this game, and if Valley’s scoreboard thus far is any indication it will probably be by more than 40 points, but the Vikings may actually find the end zone again in week eight.
Glenns Ferry vs. Murtaugh
Murtaugh is 4-3. Glenns Ferry is 1-4. When Murtaugh wins, they tend to do so by more than 20 points. Glenns Ferry has yet to lose by less than 30. The Red Devils win this.
Lighthouse Christian vs. Oakley
A 6-0 record against a 0-6. This one will be rough. Oakley has completely shut out half of the teams they’ve played. Lighthouse Christian has consistently scored points in all of their games, but they have yet to find victory. Unfortunately for the Lions, week eight isn’t going to change that.
Camas County vs. Dietrich
Dietrich hasn’t met the expectations last year’s team set with their title-winning undefeated season, but they are still a much more formidable foe than Camas County. They’re 4-2 so far compared to Camas County’s 1-5 season. The Blue Devils will blow past the Mushers.
Castleford vs. Carey
Some games you circle on your calendar. Some games you wait all season for. Some games will be a battle of athleticism and talent on both sides of the field. This is one of those games. Both Castleford and Carey are undefeated this year. They are the top two teams in 1A DII for the state. This is arguably the best match-up in any division that we’ve seen this entire year. To put it simply, this is a state championship level game, and I would not be surprised to see both teams there come November. When looking at these teams on paper, Carey averages more points per game than Castleford and has fared better against common opponents, but not by much. This genuinely could be anyone’s game. I’m going to side with Carey.
Greenleaf Friends vs. Hansen
Greenleaf Friends has won a single game this season, which is one more than Hansen, but Greenleaf hasn’t faced any worthy opponents this year. Hansen has played nothing but high-quality teams all season, including Dietrich, Castleford and Carey. This will be Hansen’s week to finally get a win.