Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 8 - Carey vs. Castleford, Declo vs. Filer, Burley vs. Jerome and more

Wood River vs. Minico: Minico will win, the question is by how much. Wood River is 1-6 with their only victory coming in week one against Canyon Ridge. Minico is undefeated with a 7-0 season, but their games are always closer than they should be. The Spartans do not have a lack of talent on either side of the ball, which makes their final scores more confusing than anything. Some of these games should have been massive blowouts (we’ve seen multiple teams win by more than 50 points this season). I’m not sure why the Spartans give up as many points as they do, but with the talent and record that they have who am I to question it? I say Minico wins by at least two touchdowns.

Twin Falls vs. Mountain Home: Mountain Home started their season as a 4A contender but have quickly fallen out of the races. Their week seven loss to Canyon Ridge brings to question what exactly has happened with this team. Alternatively, Twin Falls has been rising through the ranks. They’re 6-1 with an early-season loss to Pocatello. Since then they’ve easily shut down every opponent they’ve faced. The Bruins’ biggest test will come next week when they face Minico, but for right now they’ll have to settle for defeating Mountain Home. I’m going to go ahead and say that Twin Falls wins by at least 20 points.

Buhl vs. Kimberly