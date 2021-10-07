Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 7 - Minico vs. Jerome, Burley vs. Twin Falls, Filer vs. Gooding and more

Thursday

Kimberly vs. Wood River

Kimberly and Wood River have had three common opponents this season. In every game, Kimberly fared better than Wood River. Comparing their records of 3-3 to 1-5, it isn’t much of a surprise. The Bulldogs are brutal offensively, with Gatlin Bair and Race Widmier averaging almost 150 yards each per game. The Wolverines will feel the bite of the Bulldogs when Kimberly runs through them.

Friday

Minico vs. Jerome

Minico’s win margin is never as explosive as I expect it to be, so I’m not going to put a point total on this game. The Spartans will be victorious, I’m just not sure by how much. They’re currently undefeated this season, averaging twice as many points and yards per game as Jerome. Defensively, they average almost four times as many tackles as the Tigers.

Burley vs. Twin Falls