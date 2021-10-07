Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 7 - Minico vs. Jerome, Burley vs. Twin Falls, Filer vs. Gooding and more

Thursday
Kimberly vs. Wood River
Kimberly and Wood River have had three common opponents this season. In every game, Kimberly fared better than Wood River. Comparing their records of 3-3 to 1-5, it isn’t much of a surprise. The Bulldogs are brutal offensively, with Gatlin Bair and Race Widmier averaging almost 150 yards each per game. The Wolverines will feel the bite of the Bulldogs when Kimberly runs through them.
Friday
Minico vs. Jerome
Minico’s win margin is never as explosive as I expect it to be, so I’m not going to put a point total on this game. The Spartans will be victorious, I’m just not sure by how much. They’re currently undefeated this season, averaging twice as many points and yards per game as Jerome. Defensively, they average almost four times as many tackles as the Tigers.
Burley vs. Twin Falls
I’ve been waiting since week two for Twin Falls to get another true test of their skill. That moment is finally here. Burley isn’t the most ominous of opponents that the Bruins could face, but they are a much more formidable foe than Wood River, Jerome or Canyon Ridge. Twin Falls is 5-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of Pocatello. Burley is 3-3 but they did manage to get points on the board in all of their losses. This should be a better game for the Bruins to hone their skills in preparation of their upcoming games against Mountain Home and Minico. Ultimately, Twin Falls will be victorious.
Wendell vs. Buhl
Both teams have a record of 1-4. There isn’t a lot of data to go on for either team. Wendell averages 18.2 points per game, whereas Buhl averages 15.6. I’m going with Wendell.
Filer vs. Gooding
Gooding will look to continue their undefeated streak this week against Filer. Coming off a 48-6 loss to Kimberly in Week six, the Wildcats will need to dig deep if they hope to stand a chance against the Senators. Gooding’s combination of Colston Loveland and Kurtis Adkinson is deadly. Loveland has accrued 581 total yards this season, which pales in comparison to the 1,533 yards gained by Adkinson. This game goes to Gooding.
Nampa Christian vs. Declo
We’ve got ourselves a game! Week six saw a handful of rough matchups, but this right here is a game worth predicting. Both teams are 5-1. The only loss for either team came from an opponent in a division higher than they are, which makes both teams undefeated in 2A play. Declo has a slight edge over Nampa Christian when it comes to rushing, but on receiving it isn’t even close. Nampa Christian averages four times as many passing yards as Declo per game. That being said, defensively Declo has the advantage. Because of their offensive options I’m going to lean towards Nampa Christian, but this should be an interesting game to watch.
Oakley vs. Glenns Ferry
And we’re back to bad matchmaking. That was short-lived. Oakley has an undefeated 5-0 record. Glenns Ferry is 1-3. The Pilots have only scored 66 points this entire season (their win against Shoshone significantly bolstered this number). Oakley scored almost that many points in their last game against Murtaugh. Oakley wins by more than 35 points.
Lighthouse Christian vs. Grace
If there’s anything to be said about the Lions, it’s that they can consistently score points. Although 0-5 so far this season, they’ve scored at least 26 points in each game, which is more than can be said for some schools. Unfortunately, Grace is not one of those schools. They’re 2-3 so far, which isn’t a stellar record but it is enough to build some confidence, especially with those two wins coming from their last two games. Grace is going to take this one.
Murtaugh vs. Raft River
Murtaugh garnered a fair amount of attention early on in the season with their three-straight wins, but that might have more to do with the quality of their opponents than the Red Devils themselves. When true tests came in the form of Castleford and Oakley, they fumbled to get their footing. Murtaugh’s 4-2 record is nothing to scoff at, but when compared to Raft River’s 5-0 season it seems a little less imposing. After this week, Murtaugh will be 4-3.
Carey vs. Camas County
Carey is 5-0. Camas County is 1-4. Carey is one of the top teams in the state in 1A DII. They’ll win by at least 35 points.
Pat Sutphin is a reporter/photographer for the Times-News. Contact him at pat.sutphin@magicvalley.com.