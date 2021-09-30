Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 6 - Burley vs. Pocatello, Kimberly vs. Filer, Dietrich vs. Butte County and more

Jerome vs. Mountain Home: Jerome finally found their first win over Canyon Ridge in week five, but for me, it’s too little too late. I’ve yet to see that spark I saw in week one. Mountain Home isn’t having a much better season with a record of 2-3, but they did beat both Burley and Wood River. The only common opponent these teams have shared is Kimberly. Mountain Home lost their game against the Bulldogs by one more point than Jerome. I don’t think that makes much of a difference here. Mountain Home will win.

Wood River vs. Twin Falls: Twin Falls should be getting more attention than they are. The problem is their schedule hasn’t given them the opportunity to shine. Their only real test was against Pocatello, where they came up short by a single touchdown. The rest of their season has been filled with opponents that pose little to no threat to their record. This week is no different. Wood River has only won against Canyon Ridge, and in that game, they barely scraped by. Fortunately, the next three weeks will be more competitive for the Bruins. We’ll finally get to see what they’re capable of, but first, we have to sit through Twin Falls walking all over Wood River.

Kimberly vs. Filer