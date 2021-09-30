Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week 6 - Burley vs. Pocatello, Kimberly vs. Filer, Dietrich vs. Butte County and more

Thursday
Gooding vs. Buhl: The Senators have yet to lose a game this season and they’re not going to start with Buhl. With a record of 1-3, the Indians pose little threat to Gooding. The only common opponent these teams have shared this year is Declo. Buhl lost that match-up by 12 points whereas Gooding won by 30. Right now, quarterback Kurtis Adkinson is averaging 116 rushing yards per game and 195 passing yards for the Senators. Colston Loveland leads the team in receptions with an average of 100 yards per game. As I’ve said before, Gooding is the team to beat, but Buhl is not the team that’s going to do so.
Friday
Pocatello vs. Burley: Pocatello may not be as elite of a team as early polls predicted. They’re 3-2 so far with back-to-back losses to Highland and Idaho Falls. That being said, both teams are a division higher than Pocatello. Burley is also 3-2 for the season, but their losses came at the hands of Mountain Home and Minico. Comparing stats, Pocatello is a bit more explosive out of the gate, averaging twice as many points as Burley in the second and third quarters. This should be a good game between two evenly matched teams, but in the end I have to go with Pocatello. Their win over Twin Falls is something I can’t ignore when evaluating this game.
Canyon Ridge vs. Minico: This will be a painful one for the Riverhawks. Minico is undefeated and the top-ranked 4A team in the state. Canyon Ridge has yet to win a game. They’ve struggled against opponents like Wood River and Jerome, who’ve only found success against Canyon Ridge. Minico will easily take this one.
Jerome vs. Mountain Home: Jerome finally found their first win over Canyon Ridge in week five, but for me, it’s too little too late. I’ve yet to see that spark I saw in week one. Mountain Home isn’t having a much better season with a record of 2-3, but they did beat both Burley and Wood River. The only common opponent these teams have shared is Kimberly. Mountain Home lost their game against the Bulldogs by one more point than Jerome. I don’t think that makes much of a difference here. Mountain Home will win.
Wood River vs. Twin Falls: Twin Falls should be getting more attention than they are. The problem is their schedule hasn’t given them the opportunity to shine. Their only real test was against Pocatello, where they came up short by a single touchdown. The rest of their season has been filled with opponents that pose little to no threat to their record. This week is no different. Wood River has only won against Canyon Ridge, and in that game, they barely scraped by. Fortunately, the next three weeks will be more competitive for the Bruins. We’ll finally get to see what they’re capable of, but first, we have to sit through Twin Falls walking all over Wood River.
Kimberly vs. Filer
This should be interesting. Kimberly has had a much tougher schedule than Filer but has also experienced more defeat because of it. Filer’s only loss was in week one against North Fremont, an undefeated team in the 2A division. Then again, Kimberly only lost by a single point in overtime to Declo, another top 2A team in the state. This is an extremely difficult one to call because I can justify choosing either team. I want to lean towards Kimberly because the difficulty of their schedule has been higher, but I can’t ignore the momentum Filer has with their four-game winning streak. I’m going with Filer.
Declo vs. Valley
This one is a no-brainer. Valley hasn’t scored a single point in four straight games. Declo will destroy them.
Raft River vs. Glenns Ferry
Week six is a rough one for match-ups. The Trojans are undefeated. They average 52.5 points per game. Glenns Ferry is 1-2. They average 20 points a game. Both of their losses were by more than 30 points. Raft River will be 5-0 after Friday.
Lighthouse Christian vs Murtaugh
Continuing on in the week of uneven opponents, we have Murtaugh and Lighthouse Christian. Much like Valley, Lighthouse Christian has yet to find a win this season. Unlike Valley, they’ve proven they can actually score points. Murtaugh is 3-2, but their last two games have been against two of the best teams in their respective divisions. Murtaugh will get back on track after this win over Lighthouse Christian.
Camas County vs. Castleford
The games aren’t getting better. Castleford is a top-tier 1A DII team. They beat Dietrich, the defending state champions, and haven’t lost a game this season. Camas County is 1-3. Making predictions for games like these aren’t difficult or challenging, so I’m going to add my own criteria. I say Castleford wins by at least 30 points. They currently average 51 points per game, and the average number of points they defeat opponents by is 36.8.
Carey vs. Hansen
Carey is undefeated. Hansen has yet to win. I’m going to say Carey wins by at least 40 points. They average 55.5 points per game. The average number of points they win by is 45.5. The average number of points Hansen loses by is 37.5.
Dietrich vs. Butte County
Finally, we have a competitive match-up. Dietrich has only lost to Castleford this season, a top-ranked team in 1A DII. Butte County has only lost to Raft River so far, a top-ranked team in 1A DI. When these teams faced each other last year, Dietrich won 36-14. But this isn’t the same Butte County team we saw last season. Both teams are in the top five for their division based on the media polls, and both are known for winning by a hefty margin. Dietrich did hold their own a little better in their loss than Butte County did, and as defending state champions they know how to handle the pressure of a difficult opponent. I’m giving this to Dietrich.
The last time Jerome High School went undefeated in a football season, Richard Nixon was serving his first term as president of the United States. Now, the team has celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first state championship.