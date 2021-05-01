Passion, persistence, Power: Brady Power named Times-News 2021 boys basketball player of the year

DIETRICH — When it comes to sports, Dietrich senior Brady Power is a powerhouse. Power led his team to a football state title in the fall, rallying from a 16 point deficit in the first half of the championship game to defeat Carey 34-28. His accolades earned him the title of Times-News 2020 football player of the year. During an interview, basketball head coach Wayne Dill poked his head in to say hello to Power. “You’ll be back here for basketball player of the year in a couple of months,” Dill said to this reporter with a smile. And Dill was right. Power finished his season with 581 points, bringing his high school career total to 1,633 points. He averaged 22.3 points per game, shooting 50.1% overall and 74.7% from the free throw line. He also helped his team reach the championship game of the state tournament. Dietrich was the only school in the Magic Valley, in both boys and girls basketball, to make it to the Ford Idaho Center. “After a state championship in football, nothing less in basketball was our goal,” Power said. Unfortunately, the team fell short. They lost to Garden Valley with a final score of 88-76. A second place state finish isn’t the fairy-tale ending Power had hoped for, but oftentimes it is the journey — not the outcome — that matters most. Power’s basketball journey goes back as far as he can remember. Some of his earliest memories involve shooting hoops with his brothers. In the third grade he began to play competitively. From there he’s only grown, constantly searching for ways to improve his game. “He’s one of the best players I’ve had who actually takes the things we teach and makes it a style that fits him,” coach Dill said. As the coach explained, it’s not just Power’s skill that sets him apart from other athletes. “He has a desire to do well and the ability to back it up,” Dill said. “That’s a deadly combination.” To say that Power is an integral part of the Dietrich basketball team would be an understatement. His role has changed each year depending on the needs of the team. During his sophomore season, after Dietrich graduated several key players, the responsibility fell to Power to be the main scorer and rebounder. With new talent joining his junior year, Power was able to focus more on efficiency while other players shared the burden of scoring. This season, he improved even more on his efficiency while drawing the attention of the defense, opening more opportunities for his teammates on the net. “We evolved as a team all three years, all around him,” Dill said. After the football season, schools were already looking at Power to sign, but he wanted to wait until the basketball season ended before deciding which sport to pursue in college. Now, his decision seems to be made. “I’m looking at basketball over football,” he said. A few teams have shown interest in Power, but with their seasons still going on no formal offers have been made yet. Coach Dill is proud of Power, and happy to see him moving on to the next step in both competitive play and his education. Still, he’ll be sad to see Power leave. “You have people, every now and again, that I don’t know how we’re going to replace,” Dill said. “Finding that guy to step up like he did, it’s just really hard to replace a player of his caliber.” Power said he will cherish the moments of his high school career. Being able to play with two brothers on the team will always hold a special place in his heart. As for the rest of his teammates, Power’s parting words were that of gratitude. “Thanks for all the memories,” he said. “All the games — competing with them — I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”