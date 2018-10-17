Try 1 month for 99¢

SHOSHONE — After two sets, the Carey High School volleyball team was shell-shocked.

The top-seeded team in the Sawtooth Conference, the one which has gone unbeaten in league play, trailed third-seeded Hansen two sets to zero in the conference championship game on Wednesday night at Shoshone High School.

Instead of falling victim to an upset, the Panthers rebounded and took the final three sets, earning the Sawtooth Conference title and their first 1A Division II state tournament berth since 2009.

Hansen took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-14. Carey won the next two 25-18 and 25-16, and it earned a come-from-behind 17-15 win in set five.

After exchanging blows early in the first set, Hansen picked up a head of steam.

Carey struggled with net violations and poor placement on attacks, while the Huskies found every hole within the Panther defense.

The second set was even more exacerbating for the top seed. After forcing a Hansen timeout, having brought a deficit from 11-6 to 11-10, the Huskies embarked on a 9-0 run and cruised to a set win.

Then, the Panthers, who had beaten Hansen in four sets in September, came alive.

Shots started to fall, mistakes were fewer and farther between and the Panthers cruised to wins in two straight sets, forcing the upset-minded Huskies into a decisive fifth set.

In that final frame, the Panthers kept alive the theme of coming from behind. Down to match point, with the Huskies ahead 14-11, Carey came back for an electrifying 17-15 win.

The Panthers will face Horseshoe Bend in the first round of the state tournament on Friday, Oct. 26 at Borah High School in Boise. The Huskies will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Lighthouse Christian and Hagerman later on Thursday night for another chance to reach the playoffs.

