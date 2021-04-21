Paige Beem signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS — Paige Beem missed most of her senior season.
With the exception of a single game, she sat out the rest of the year as she recovered from a torn ACL. Despite her injury, and her complete lack of stats from this season, Beem still impressed North Idaho College enough for a scholarship offer.
With tears in her eyes, the Twin Falls High School senior signed her letter of intent Wednesday.
“I’m just really thankful that they’re giving me this opportunity to come and play because I love the game of basketball,” Beem said.
The recruiting process was different than Beem envisioned it would be. She mainly used film from previous seasons to show her skills. A couple of colleges offered to sign her, but after visiting NIC her decision was made.
“It’s the place that I saw myself being for the next two years,” she said.
Beem spent most of the season on the sidelines, recording stats and helping the freshman acclimate to the faster pace of high school basketball. Even if she couldn’t play, she was still a member of the team.
“While it sucked to be on the bench and have to watch every game, I was super excited that I still got to be there and be around the game that I love,” she said.
Nancy Jones, head girls basketball coach at Twin Falls High School, wanted to make sure Beem was involved with every aspect of the team.
“This was her senior year and it was still a special time, even if she didn’t get to lace up her sneakers,” Jones said.
Jones remembers meeting a tentative Beem four years ago. Back then, Beem was unsure of what her role would be and unaware of her full potential.
“She came on as a freshman and outperformed many of my upperclassmen,” Jones said. “It didn’t take her long to be one of the front runners on our team.”
Beem quickly bonded with the other players, pushing them to be better by the example she set in practice. Jones knows she’ll do the same thing at her next school, putting the team’s needs before her own as she constantly works to improve.
“They’re getting an amazing player in Paige,” she said.
Beem plans to join the pre-physical therapy program at NIC. She expects to be cleared by her doctors in about a month for full physical activity, which will allow her to compete at districts and state for track. After that, Beem plans to hit the weight room and begin summer workouts.
“When school starts up next year and basketball practice begins, I’ll be ready to play,” she said with a smile.