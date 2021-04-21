Paige Beem signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS — Paige Beem missed most of her senior season.

With the exception of a single game, she sat out the rest of the year as she recovered from a torn ACL. Despite her injury, and her complete lack of stats from this season, Beem still impressed North Idaho College enough for a scholarship offer.

With tears in her eyes, the Twin Falls High School senior signed her letter of intent Wednesday.

“I’m just really thankful that they’re giving me this opportunity to come and play because I love the game of basketball,” Beem said.

The recruiting process was different than Beem envisioned it would be. She mainly used film from previous seasons to show her skills. A couple of colleges offered to sign her, but after visiting NIC her decision was made.

“It’s the place that I saw myself being for the next two years,” she said.

Beem spent most of the season on the sidelines, recording stats and helping the freshman acclimate to the faster pace of high school basketball. Even if she couldn’t play, she was still a member of the team.

