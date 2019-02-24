POCATELLO — Buhl High School sophomore Kade Orr could hardly muster the energy to stand up, let alone celebrate.
It took some time for him to regain the energy needed to understand his accomplishment at Holt Arena on Saturday, but it surely made it a bit sweeter when it happened.
Orr was able to fend off Bonners Ferry’s Evan Barajas in the 3A 113-pound finals with a 7-6 decision, giving the sophomore his second straight state championship in as many tries, while putting the finishing touches on a perfect 44-0 season.
“It feels pretty good,” Orr said. “I’m happy to do it again. This year, I think I went in a little overconfident, but I’m happy I won the way I did.”
Orr looked in control in the first period, but Barajas attacked him in the second and took a 6-4 advantage to start the third. Orr notched an escape, then got a takedown to move one point ahead of Barajas. Then, for nearly two minutes, the sophomore put everything he had into preventing a match-tying escape, and was able to hold on.
Kade Orr of Buhl finishes off a perfect season at 44-0 with a 7-6 decision over Bonners Ferry’s Evan Barajas for the 3A 113-pound state title. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ZgqOi0wZSS— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 23, 2019
It was the type of effort that preserved perfection over the course of the season, and it all boiled down to the amount of work Orr has put in in just his second year of high school wrestling.
“I just make sure I’m out-working everybody,” Orr said. “All I know is that, win or lose, I did everything I could to win that match.”
Buhl head coach Fred Bartlett corroborated Orr’s assessment of himself, saying that, even through a few injuries this season, the sophomore constantly got the job done.
“Kade’s the hardest worker I’ve been around,” “He’s special, as far as his will to win. He’s gonna figure out a way.”
Orr was the lone state champion for Buhl, which finished in ninth place overall. The Indians also had 98-pound freshman Teo Sanchez take fourth and 106-pound sophomore Chance Bennett finish in fifth.
Kimberly was the highest-finishing team out of the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, riding its three finalists to seventh place.
Only one of the finalists was able to pull out a victory, as 120-pound junior Jonah Bacon and 145-pound senior Riley Hallett both placed second. The lone champion was 170-pounder Broddey Cunningham, who won his title bout in impressive fashion.
The junior, who didn’t place at last year’s state tournament, celebrated his victory by running around hugging just about anybody who would hug him back.
Kimberly’s Broddey Cunningham pins Teton’s Josh Bednar to win the 3A 170-pound state championship. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Cy3QoUlS13— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 24, 2019
“It’s pretty cool,” Cunningham said. “I’ve spent a lot of hours when people are at home, sitting on their butts, so I feel like all the hard work paid off.”
Cunningham was dominating Teton’s Josh Bednar throughout, and was poised to take a major decision when, late in the third period, he went for the kill.
Cunningham pinned Bednar and hopped up, pointed to the crowd and clapped before running to the sidelines to hug those who awaited him.
He surely could have settled for a major, or even worked up toward a tech fall, but instead, decided to end the match once and for all.
“I told my brothers, I didn’t come this far just to get this far,” Cunningham said. “So, I’m going as hard as I can for as long as I can. It worked in my favor.”
Kimberly senior Michael Coy took fourth place at 152 pounds, while junior Hunter O’Berg placed sixth, losing the fifth place match to Filer senior Sklyer Moore. The Wildcats ended up in 18th place.
Gooding took 11th, with both of its finalists suffering defeat at the final stage.
Freshman 138-pounder Tayten Gillette and Snake River’s Sway Cook were tied after the first two periods, before Gillette was able to take a 6-5 lead. Then, after a controversial stall call awarded Cook the tying point, he got an escape late to force Gillette into a second-place finish.
Then, three-time finalist and two-time defending 3A heavyweight champion Jake McGinnis took the mat against Sugar-Salem’s 60-1 285-pounder Kenneth Copley. McGinnis was unable to end his career with a third state title, as Copley pinned him in the third period.
Gooding sophomore Logan Anderson took third overall at 170 pounds, while freshman 220-pounder Kurtis Adkinson took sixth.
