Original champions: In 1971, the Jerome Tigers changed high school football forever

So in the fall of 1971, Jerome set out to do just that. Little did they know, their actions would alter Idaho high school football forever.

Records before record books

If you look at the past championships in Idaho High School Activities Association records, you’ll find no mention of the 1971 team. Their oldest football records date back to 1977 when Homedale won the first official IHSAA tournament.

But six years prior to that game, Jerome’s desire to play paved the way for what we now know as the IHSAA State Football Championships.

Coach Peterson, now 85, met with some of his former players for a 50-year reunion Sept. 17 at Mountain View Barn in Jerome, where he discussed that fateful season and some of the unexpected effects it had on high school athletics.

“This group here was the first team in the state to play 11 football games,” he said. “Nobody had ever played 11 before, let alone win 11.”

When District 5 and District 6 heard about the game, they petitioned the state for a championship game of their own. By 1973, the tournament expanded to include two games played at Holt Arena at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

“I guess that started the playoffs,” Peterson said.