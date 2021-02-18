'Oh man. We are ready': Burley, Filer and Camas County advance in girls state tournament

Burley, Filer and Camas County all won their Thursday games at the state girls basketball tournament. Mountain Home, Valley, Lighthouse Christian and Carey lost, but still stay in the tournament while Murtaugh and Richfield have been eliminated.
4A State Tournament, Mountain View High School, Meridian
Burley 57, Middleton 48
Burley, with sophomore Amari Whiting exploding for 37 points and getting support from senior Kelsi Pope with 14 points, defeated the No. 1 team in the state, Middleton, in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Mountain View High School. With the 37 points, Whiting set the single game scoring point total in 4A state tournament history previously held by Alli Furness from Rigby in 2012 with 36 points.
Burley will play Blackfoot on Friday at 7 p.m.
Century 55, Mountain Home 25
The first-round game of the 4A state tournament at Mountain View High School belonged to the red hot Diamondbacks. Century led Mountain Home 33-11 at the half and kept up the pressure scoring 22 points and keeping Mountain Home with only 14 in the second half in the win over the Tigers. Sophomore Madilynn Keener led the Tigers with seven points and junior Sadie Drake had six. Tenleigh Smith scored a game-high 22 points for Century. Mountain Home will play Columbia on Friday at 12 p.m. in the loser bracket.
“Nerves on our part didn’t help and Century has so much experience they jumped on us quick,” said Mountain Home coach Brent Keener.
3A State Tournament, Middleton High School, Middleton
Filer 58, Marsh Valley 49
The Wildcats held the 31-28 lead at the half as the Eagles had no answer for Alexis Monson as the junior carried the Wildcats in the first half of the 3A state tournament at Middleton High School with 13 points. Marsh Valley picked up its defense in the second half keeping the game close and after three quarters Filer led 40-39. Filer out-scored Marsh Valley 18-10 in the final quarter. Monson finished with 23 points, junior McKynlee Jacobs added 12 and senior Kathleen Hale had 10. Zoie Armstrong led Marsh Valley with 14 points and Sophie Hadley had 10. Filer will play Sugar-Salem on Friday in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
“Oh man. We are ready to go to tomorrow,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya.
2A State tournament, Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
New Plymouth 44, Valley 28
Valley senior Makenna Kohtz scored 11 points and senior Kylee Salvesen added six in the Vikings 2A state tournament first-round loss to New Plymouth at Bishop Kelly High School. New Plymouth senior Nicole Binggeli led the Pilgrims with 10 points. Valley will play Soda Springs on Friday at 2 p.m. in a loser-out game.
1ADI State Tournament, Columbia High School, Nampa
Prairie 50, Lighthouse Christian 32
The semifinal game of the 1ADI state tournament between the Lions and Pirates started out with Lighthouse Christian coming out and taking early control scoring 17 points in the first five minutes of the game and leading 17-11 after the first quarter. Prairie took over the momentum in the second quarter and dominated the last three quarters. The Pirates held Lighthouse Christian to only one point and tossed in 19 and held the 30-18 margin at the half. At the end of three quarters, Prairie led 44-24. The Lions outscored the Pirates 8-6 in the final quarter. Senior Kynlee Thornton finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 boards followed by senior Lauren Gomez with 11 for Lighthouse Christian. Senior Ella Uhlenkott led Prairie with 11 points. Lighthouse Christian will play Lapwai in the third-place game on Friday at 12 p.m.
Liberty Charter 40, Murtaugh 39
After an opening first-round tough loss against Lapwai on Wednesday, the Red Devils played in another tough game in the 1ADI state tournament and came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard in the loser-out loss to the Patriots. Murtaugh played Liberty Charter close trailing 20-19 at the half and matched the Patriots 20-20 in the second half scoring. Junior Addie Stoker and junior Kynzlee Jensen each scored a team-high eight points for the Red Devils. Madison Hodnett finished with 17 points for the Patriots and Grace Gerdes had 11.
1ADII State tournament, Nampa High School
Camas County 50, Mullan 13
Behind 15 points by junior Alyssa Whittle, the Mushers controlled the first half of the 1ADII state tournament and held the 23-4 lead at the half over the Tigers in the loser-out game at Nampa High School. Camas County added 27 points in the second half and held Mullan to only nine in the win by the Mushers. Whittle finished with 21 points, junior Laura Thompson pulled down 16 rebounds and senior Sammy McFadyen had 14 boards. Camas County will play Mackay on Friday in the consolation game at 10 a.m.
“We were able to get the ball to Alyssa. And I don’t think Mullan used to the man-to-man defense we play in our district,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Mackay 51, Richfield 36
Mackay eliminated Richfield in the loser-out game of the 1ADII state tournament behind 26 points by senior Riley Moore. The Tigers trailed 22-10 at the half due to too many turnovers and fouls. The Richfield offense had the shots in the first period, 23 attempts, just getting them to fall was the issue. In the second half, Mackay scored 29 points and Richfield finished with 26. Senior Serena Kent had 12 points to lead the Tigers.
Kendrick 52, Carey 40
The Panthers held the one-point lead at the half, 23-22 and the Tigers led 30-28 into the final quarter and out-scored Carey 22-12 in the fourth quarter for the first round 1ADII state tournament win over the Panthers. Carey senior Kylie Wood had to work hard for her 24 team-high points. Kendrick junior Erin Morgan had 23 points for the Tigers. Carey will play Rockland in the third-place game on Friday at 12 p.m.