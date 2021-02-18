'Oh man. We are ready': Burley, Filer and Camas County advance in girls state tournament

Prairie 50, Lighthouse Christian 32

The semifinal game of the 1ADI state tournament between the Lions and Pirates started out with Lighthouse Christian coming out and taking early control scoring 17 points in the first five minutes of the game and leading 17-11 after the first quarter. Prairie took over the momentum in the second quarter and dominated the last three quarters. The Pirates held Lighthouse Christian to only one point and tossed in 19 and held the 30-18 margin at the half. At the end of three quarters, Prairie led 44-24. The Lions outscored the Pirates 8-6 in the final quarter. Senior Kynlee Thornton finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 boards followed by senior Lauren Gomez with 11 for Lighthouse Christian. Senior Ella Uhlenkott led Prairie with 11 points. Lighthouse Christian will play Lapwai in the third-place game on Friday at 12 p.m.