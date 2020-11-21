Oakley handles Raft River easily, takes home 1A DI trophy

TWIN FALLS — Coming into Saturday’s state title tilt with bitter rival Raft River, many members of the Oakley camp felt like they should have beaten the Trojans both times they played during the year. As it was, the teams split a pair of games, with Raft River claiming the district championship with a 40-38 win on the last weekend of the regular season.

The Hornets wanted to prove their merit against a good Raft River team and make up for their lone blemish on the season.

Did they ever.

Behind physical line play, a punishing ground attack, and a ferocious defense, Oakley atoned for its only loss and beat Raft River 52-22 Saturday afternoon at Twin Falls High School, claiming the 1A D-I state championship at the same time.

“I’m thankful for these guys and everything they’ve done,” Oakley head coach Brennan Jones said. “It was thousands and thousands of hours of work to get to this point. I am so grateful to be here.”

“I’m just so happy,” Oakley senior running back Isaac Mitton said. “We worked for four years for this. We came close one time, then last year got shut out. There’s nothing better than finishing on a high note.”