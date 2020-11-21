Oakley handles Raft River easily, takes home 1A DI trophy

TWIN FALLS — Coming into Saturday’s state title tilt with bitter rival Raft River, many members of the Oakley camp felt like they should have beaten the Trojans both times they played during the year. As it was, the teams split a pair of games, with Raft River claiming the district championship with a 40-38 win on the last weekend of the regular season.
The Hornets wanted to prove their merit against a good Raft River team and make up for their lone blemish on the season.
Did they ever.
Behind physical line play, a punishing ground attack, and a ferocious defense, Oakley atoned for its only loss and beat Raft River 52-22 Saturday afternoon at Twin Falls High School, claiming the 1A D-I state championship at the same time.
“I’m thankful for these guys and everything they’ve done,” Oakley head coach Brennan Jones said. “It was thousands and thousands of hours of work to get to this point. I am so grateful to be here.”
“I’m just so happy,” Oakley senior running back Isaac Mitton said. “We worked for four years for this. We came close one time, then last year got shut out. There’s nothing better than finishing on a high note.”
Oakley has a tendency to spot its opponents a couple of touchdowns early in games before mounting a roaring comeback. Such was the case Saturday evening when Raft River marched down the field on its first two drives and scored with ease. Thaine Loughmiller was the man both times, as he raced down the sideline for a 55-yard touchdown for the first one, then rammed it home from a yard out on his second one.
Just like that the Trojans led 16-0 and were feeling good after facing little resistance along the way.
“That’s kind of been our M.O.,” Jones said. “We let people believe for a second then stomp on them. We kind of spot people two touchdowns then come back.”
But just like they did against Prairie in the semifinals one week ago, the Hornets woke up. Mitton found the end zone on a 1-yard run up the middle late in the first quarter that finally got Oakley on the board.
Quarterback Jace Robinson hit receiver Dace Jones from 7 yards out in the second, and after a successful PAT, the game was tied at 16.
The Hornets’ defense began to settle in and forced punt after punt. Suddenly it was Raft River who struggled to find offensive footing in the face of a fired-up Oakley force.
Robinson took advantage of the offering from his defense and scored on a quarterback sneak to give Oakley a 24-16 lead at halftime.
“That focus and drive came through,” Mitton said.
Raft River started the third quarter hot as the first play was a 78-yard touchdown run from Ethan Bernard. The PAT failed, but the Trojans were down just 2 and started to get some energy back.
Oakley ushered that momentum back to its sideline when Robinson hit Robert Wybenga for a 32-yard touchdown.
Then the Hornets really laid it on thick.
Robinson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Austin Cranney to put Oakley up 44-22 after three quarters.
Payton Beck intercepted Bodee Spencer in the fourth, and Robinson threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night when he connected with Cranney from 20 yards away.
The third time the Hornets faced rival Raft River was their best performance of the season.
The Trojans opened and closed the season with losses to Oakley. Along the way, however, they secured a district championship, finished the year 9-2, and sent a group of seniors off with a successful year.
“Sometimes in life the true measure of a man is how you bounce back from adversity,” said Raft River head coach Chad Evans. “We had a successful season and I’m super proud of them.”
Oakley’s only loss came at the hands of Raft River in the de facto district title game. But all’s well that ends well, and the Hornets met their goals of being the most physical team in 1A D-I football en route to a state championship.
“We were not out-physicalled tonight,” Jones said. “Our guys came out ready to play, and we played.”
“This one’s for the town of Oakley,” Mitton said.
