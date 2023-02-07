TWIN FALLS — Oakley punched its ticket to the 1A girls state basketball tournament with a win over Raft River.

The Hornets cut down the nets after a hard-fought, wire-to-wire 31-26 victory over the Trojans on Idaho Central Court on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho.

Raft River came close to pulling ahead after Libby Boden, who finished with seven points, found a big steal and scored to make it 19-17. But strong defense — highlighted Oakley’s Falon Bedke in the middle of the floor — proved too much to overcome down the stretch.

Both teams rolled full force in the fourth quarter. Oakley’s Jentry Hawker found a steal and hit Bedke for two points.

Raft River wasn’t about to rest, as state was still within reach, and Reagan Jones answered back with a basket. With 2:33 on the clock, Raft River’s Caroline Schumann picked up a steal followed by Boden’s two points.

Oakley’s Bedke answered back with a big block and later found the basket to make the score 28-23 going into the final minute. Then, through some strong defense and ball movement, Oakley’s Bentley Cranney, who finished with 10 points, was proficient from the line twice to close out the game.

“It felt good, and gave us momentum,” said Bedke of her clutch blocked shot late in the game.

On Thursday, Raft River will play Carey, which beat Lighthouse Christian in overtime, 46-39. The winner will claim the 1AD1 conference’s second bid to state.

