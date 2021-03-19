Oakley claims third straight Cheer Championship

Show Cheer All Girl
1st: Soda Springs
2nd: Declo
3rd: Firth
Show Cheer Coed
1st: Oakley
2nd: Malad
Sideline Cheer
1st: Oakley
2nd: Soda Springs
3rd: Firth
4th: Declo
Stunt All Girl
1st: Firth
2nd: Melba
3rd: Declo
Stunt Coed
1st: Oakley
Pom
1st: Oakley
2nd: Soda Springs
3rd: Firth
4th: Declo
State Champion
Oakley
Runner-Up Champion
Soda Springs
Third Place Champion
Declo
