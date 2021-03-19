 Skip to main content
Oakley claims third straight Cheer Championship
alert top story

Oakley claims third straight Cheer Championship

Show Cheer All Girl

1st: Soda Springs

2nd: Declo

3rd: Firth

Show Cheer Coed

1st: Oakley

2nd: Malad

Sideline Cheer

1st: Oakley

2nd: Soda Springs

3rd: Firth

4th: Declo

Stunt All Girl

1st: Firth

2nd: Melba

3rd: Declo

Stunt Coed

1st: Oakley

Pom

1st: Oakley

2nd: Soda Springs

3rd: Firth

4th: Declo

State Champion

Oakley

Runner-Up Champion

Soda Springs

Third Place Champion

Declo

 

