'Nothing to lose' — Buhl finds its spark in first win against Kimberly since 2009

KIMBERLY — Buhl’s game-opening onside kick attempt was far more significant than just a chance to gain an extra possession in a football game. The Indians intended to send a message to everyone in the stadium and erase 12 years of frustration at the hands of the Kimberly Bulldogs.
The onside kick was successful, and an inspired Buhl squad found its spark.
The Indians were physical, motivated, and, when it mattered, the better team, as Buhl defeated Kimberly 26-21 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Kimberly. It was Buhl’s first victory over the Bulldogs since 2009.
“We are here to play,” Buhl head coach Allyn Reynolds said of the onside kick. “We had nothing to lose. That’s what we told them.”
“That onside kick set the tone,” said Buhl junior running back Jayce Bower.
After recovering the kick, and with its sideline and visitor stands still in a frenzy, Buhl drove down and scored the opening touchdown. Before Kimberly’s potent offense could even touch the ball, the Indians led 6-0.
“They came out aggressive and they were ready to play,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop. “We had a slow start and that allowed them to stay in the game early. They played hard for four quarters.”
Kimberly immediately marched the other way and found the end zone on a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Heath Owens. Marlin Rodriguez’s PAT kick was good and the Bulldogs jumped on top 7-6 late in the first quarter.
After exchanging a series of punts, Kimberly once again struck when Owens found Parker Stringham on a screen pass, and the sophomore took it 10 yards for the touchdown. That was the lone score in the second period and the Bulldogs took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room at the half.
After Buhl’s Caden Ray intercepted Owens to start the third, the Indians reached into their bag of tricks and scored on a flea-flicker. Quarterback Austin Franson handed the ball off to Jayce Bower, who stopped before crossing the line of scrimmage and tossed it back to Franson. At that point sophomore Kyler Kelly was wide open over the middle, and Franson hit him in stride for a 55-yard catch and run touchdown.
Buhl scored again later on a 37-yard halfback pass from Jose Rangel to Justin Lajoie. Both trick plays were something the Indians planned to use at key moments.
“We practice those trick plays some, but we just haven’t shown them,” Reynolds said. “The kids executed them perfectly. That’s how special these kids are. They were focused. I’m damn proud of them.”
It was in the third quarter that the game slowed to a crawl as flags flew often and injuries began to mount for the Bulldogs. Already down its starting running back, Kimberly lost three more starters in Owens, sophomore receiver Gatlin Bair, and junior receiver Connor Laughlin during the contest.
“We started losing guys, and that’s tough,” Bishop said. “We asked kids to play in spots they hadn’t played a lot. I was proud of the guys for playing through injuries and for guys who stepped in. They gave us a shot to win.”
Buhl took advantage and hit paydirt on a 25-yard touchdown run by Bower in the third quarter. That combined with Lajoie’s scoring reception gave the Indians a 26-14 lead going into the fourth.
Bower was the workhorse for Buhl on the night, carrying the ball often and picking up tough yardage.
“Our linemen aren’t the biggest, but we got what it takes,” he said. “I carry the load for my team, for the family. They mean a lot to me.”
Stringham, playing at quarterback, scored on a sneak in the fourth the get one back for Kimberly. The Bulldogs had other chances to take the lead, but Buhl’s defense stood strong and held them back.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Reynolds said. “These kids are just special.”
“It’s heart, it’s grit,” Bower said.
Kimberly (4-4, 1-1 SCIC) will need to regroup and find out who is available to play next Friday when undefeated Gooding comes to town.
“We are going to have to see how the weekend goes and how guys feel on Monday,” Bishop said. “We will see who we have back and from there figure things out.”
Buhl (3-4, 1-1) hosts Filer in a rivalry game the same day. The Indians will enter that game with a ton of confidence coming off Friday’s huge conference win.
“If we win we’re in the playoffs,” Reynolds said. “When was the last time Buhl was in the playoffs? That’s the mentality going in. We talk about controlling our destiny and we’re back to the grind on Monday.”