'Nothing to lose' — Buhl finds its spark in first win against Kimberly since 2009

“We started losing guys, and that’s tough,” Bishop said. “We asked kids to play in spots they hadn’t played a lot. I was proud of the guys for playing through injuries and for guys who stepped in. They gave us a shot to win.”

Buhl took advantage and hit paydirt on a 25-yard touchdown run by Bower in the third quarter. That combined with Lajoie’s scoring reception gave the Indians a 26-14 lead going into the fourth.

Bower was the workhorse for Buhl on the night, carrying the ball often and picking up tough yardage.

“Our linemen aren’t the biggest, but we got what it takes,” he said. “I carry the load for my team, for the family. They mean a lot to me.”

Stringham, playing at quarterback, scored on a sneak in the fourth the get one back for Kimberly. The Bulldogs had other chances to take the lead, but Buhl’s defense stood strong and held them back.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” Reynolds said. “These kids are just special.”

“It’s heart, it’s grit,” Bower said.

Kimberly (4-4, 1-1 SCIC) will need to regroup and find out who is available to play next Friday when undefeated Gooding comes to town.