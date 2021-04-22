Nothing but net: Amari Whiting named Times-News 2021 girls basketball player of the year

BURLEY — In eighth grade, Amari Whiting received her first college offer for basketball.
Finishing her sophomore season at Burley High School, she’s now up to six offers.
“There’s a bull’s-eye on my back,” she said. “As soon as I got that first one, I knew I needed to keep working because people were going to be looking at me.”
With her accomplishments this season, it is evident that Amari has put the work in. She broke four individual state records and helped her team secure a third-place finish at the state tournament, accruing 660 points throughout the season in the process.
But Amari is more than a collection of impressive stats.
Amari was introduced to basketball when she was 5; she immediately fell in love with the game and its competitive nature.
“It felt like something I needed to do,” she said.
As she grew, the court became an outlet for the stress of her life. Whatever was going on, she could always find solace in the sport she loves.
“Whenever I’m frustrated, sad, mad…I just go and shoot,” she said.
The passion Amari has for basketball is one shared by her entire family. Both of her parents coach. Her mother serves as the head coach for the high school team. Her father, Trent Whiting, played professionally for 12 years in Italy.
When COVID-19 shut everything down last year, Amari spent her days in the gym with her older brother, Jace Whiting. He signed in 2019 to play for Boise State University.
Amber Whiting, Amari’s mother and head coach, credits these training sessions as one of the reasons Amari improved so much over this past season.
“Every single day they would lift together and work out together,” their mother said. “Even though it was not great to be sitting at home all the time, I feel like it was a blessing because (Amari) grew a ton that year.”
Having her family by her side is great, but it does create an interesting dynamic for Amari and her mother to navigate throughout the season. When your coach is your mother, when does practice truly end? The initial rule of the house was coaching ends at the court.
Of course, rules are made to be broken.
“I think after the first or second game that was gone,” her mother said with a laugh.
Despite 24/7 coaching in her household, Amari said she wouldn’t have it any other way. Because of their relationship, Amari often knows what her mother wants without her having to say it.
“She makes me a better player,” Amari said.
Consequently, having Amari on the team has also helped Whiting grow as a coach. Whiting knows she needs to be at the top of her game every day if she’s going to help her athletes improve.
The energy and enthusiasm that Amari brings to the game makes the process that much easier.
“She holds herself accountable and the other players accountable,” Amber Whiting said. “She’s the one that gets us going if we’re not talking on defense or doing what we need to be doing.”
Flipping between mother and coach — and daughter and basketball player — can be challenging for both. On occasion, coach Whiting has made Amari run laps for accidentally calling her “Mom.”
Similarly, adjusting to life after basketball can be just as difficult.
“After the season is over we spend time getting back into who we are as a family,” Amari’s mother said. This is typically done through vacations or bonding activities together.
Although she’s only a sophomore, Amari is already looking toward the future. Wherever she decides to go to school, Amari wants to study to become a physician’s assistant in dermatology. Once she receives her diploma, she’ll look into continuing on in basketball at the WNBA or overseas, but before any of that can happen she plans to finish her education.
“Obviously, student comes first before athlete,” she said.
Amari hopes whatever success she finds in her sport will serve as inspiration for younger children. She feels female sports are often looked down upon and treated as inferior to male equivalents. This is something she’d like to see change.
“I want to prove to people that any kid from any small town can make it,” she said. “I want to be able to use basketball as my platform to put women’s sports out there and create confidence in women in general.”
For now, she’ll have to settle for self-improvement as she finishes high school. Amari and her mother are already looking toward next season and what they can work on, both individually and as a team.
“There’s always things to improve,” Amari said. “Next year, we want to make it to the Idaho Center, so I’ve got to get into the gym and put my work in so I can help my team out.”
Coach Whiting’s main focus is on her players. Basketball is a team sport. She doesn’t want any of her athletes, Amari included, to focus on the individual records or accomplishments.
“I’m very adamant with my assistant coaches that they do not share stats with the girls,” she said. “Amari got the 1,000 point club and I don’t think she knew until two games after she’d done it.”
The moment athletes start playing for their own accolades, they lose sight of the sport. When they step onto the court, coach Whiting wants her girls to be playing for each other. Focusing on personal merits only distracts from the primary goal, which is winning as a team.
She is proud of her daughter and the records Amari has broken, but she doesn’t want success to overshadow her passion and progress.