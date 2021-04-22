Nothing but net: Amari Whiting named Times-News 2021 girls basketball player of the year

“I want to prove to people that any kid from any small town can make it,” she said. “I want to be able to use basketball as my platform to put women’s sports out there and create confidence in women in general.”

For now, she’ll have to settle for self-improvement as she finishes high school. Amari and her mother are already looking toward next season and what they can work on, both individually and as a team.

“There’s always things to improve,” Amari said. “Next year, we want to make it to the Idaho Center, so I’ve got to get into the gym and put my work in so I can help my team out.”

Coach Whiting’s main focus is on her players. Basketball is a team sport. She doesn’t want any of her athletes, Amari included, to focus on the individual records or accomplishments.

“I’m very adamant with my assistant coaches that they do not share stats with the girls,” she said. “Amari got the 1,000 point club and I don’t think she knew until two games after she’d done it.”

The moment athletes start playing for their own accolades, they lose sight of the sport. When they step onto the court, coach Whiting wants her girls to be playing for each other. Focusing on personal merits only distracts from the primary goal, which is winning as a team.