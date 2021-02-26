Not overrated: Amari Whiting claims four state records

BURLEY — In the first game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Middleton fans tried to heckle Amari Whiting.
They chanted “overrated” at the Burley sophomore in an attempt to get under her skin.
In response, Whiting sunk a three-pointer and blew the opposing fans a kiss.
Burley finished their first game of the tournament with a final score of 57-48. Whiting, who scored 37 of her team’s points, almost single-handedly outscored the entire Middleton team.
When the announcement came that she had broken a record for most points scored in a state tournament game, Whiting was shocked. She looked to her father to confirm the news was actually about her.
“I was super grateful and humbled, but I was also thinking to myself what I need to improve,” she said.
Whiting didn’t enter the tournament with the intention of breaking records. She didn’t even know what the current records were. Her only goal was to help her team get to the championship game.
Unfortunately, that goal went unfulfilled when Burley lost to Blackfoot in the semi-finals, but Whiting’s accomplishments were just beginning.
“I remember the last day everyone was telling me I only needed 14 points to break the record for most points scored throughout a state tournament,” she said. “I was definitely wanting to break that one.”
Whiting racked up 31 points in the third-place game against Sandpoint, securing another three state records in the process.
Out of the nine individual records the Idaho High School Activities Association tracks, Whiting claimed four of them over the course of three games.
With 37 points against Middleton, Whiting broke the record for most points in a game, previously held by Alli Furness, of Rigby, who scored 36 points in 2012.
Whiting also broke the record for most field goals in a tournament. A field goal is any point-scoring shot on the basket that isn’t a free throw. The previous record of 26, held by Jerome’s Aubree Callen, was set in 2010.
Whiting scored 28 field goals.
The 2015 record for most points in a tournament, held by Maddie Schoening, of Sandpoint, sat at 67 points. After her third-place victory over Sandpoint, Whiting had accumulated 82 points.
The final record that she broke, for the highest average points per game, was also set by Maddie Schoening in 2015. Whiting averaged 27.3 points per game, beating the old record of 22.33.
Despite her excitement for breaking half of the individual state records, Whiting is already looking at how she can improve for next year.
“Breaking the records is cool, but I don’t want to settle,” she said. “I want to keep going and keep pushing myself to be better.”
Whether she’s breaking her own records or setting new ones, Whiting’s goal is the same. At the end of the day, all that matters is getting a win for her team.
Whatever else happens in the process is just icing on the cake.