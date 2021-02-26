Not overrated: Amari Whiting claims four state records

BURLEY — In the first game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Middleton fans tried to heckle Amari Whiting.

They chanted “overrated” at the Burley sophomore in an attempt to get under her skin.

In response, Whiting sunk a three-pointer and blew the opposing fans a kiss.

Burley finished their first game of the tournament with a final score of 57-48. Whiting, who scored 37 of her team’s points, almost single-handedly outscored the entire Middleton team.

When the announcement came that she had broken a record for most points scored in a state tournament game, Whiting was shocked. She looked to her father to confirm the news was actually about her.

“I was super grateful and humbled, but I was also thinking to myself what I need to improve,” she said.

Whiting didn’t enter the tournament with the intention of breaking records. She didn’t even know what the current records were. Her only goal was to help her team get to the championship game.

Unfortunately, that goal went unfulfilled when Burley lost to Blackfoot in the semi-finals, but Whiting’s accomplishments were just beginning.