HAZELTON — Backed up against its own goal line late in the third quarter, Valley High School head football coach Ryon Jarvis rolled the dice and deployed a big-yardage passing play. His philosophy is to get out from the shadow of the goal post as quickly as possible.
“Whenever we’re down there, we’re either going to try and get it out or take one shot,” Jarvis said. “Guys are coming, and it’s a guessing game. But we’ve paid for it, sometimes gave up a safety doing it.”
The Vikings executed the gamble to perfection.
Senior receiver Zane Mussmann ran a post route, and quarterback Jason Hardy hit him in stride. The 6-foot-6 Mussmann turned on the jets and outran a defender on his way to a 98-yard touchdown, the crowd crescendoing the closer he got to the end zone.
Hardy, Mussmann and fellow senior Zack Gomez led the way as No. 2-ranked Valley blitzed No. 1 Oakley 50-8 Friday night at Valley High School, keeping the Vikings’ perfect record intact. It was a statement-making performance from the home team, as it defeated the Hornets and staked its claim as the top team in the 1A Division I classification.
“Minus their first drive, we held them,” Jarvis said. “We won up front. We get the knock for being a finesse team for how we play offense and how we score. But we play good defense, and we have for years. No one gives us any credit for it.”
“Everything we’ve worked on this week was to embrace the grind,” Hardy said. “Sometimes we didn’t want to go through it, but it proved its worth right here. All the practice and effort showed itself tonight.”
The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie as both sides worked to figure one another out. Valley, which likes to strike quickly on offense, sat on the sideline and watched Oakley run a slow, deliberate offense that ate nine minutes off the clock.
But early in the second, Hardy found Mussmann open in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown. From there, the Vikings found their groove and hit the gas.
Gomez, a bruising tailback, scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night a few minutes later as he punched it in from two yards out. Hardy then took a keeper 54 yards up the sideline for another score, and Valley went into the break up 22-0.
“It’s a team effort. It’s not just me,” Gomez said. “In eight-man football our motto is, ‘88; eight men playing for eight seconds.’ We have to play at full speed for that long to get everything to work right.”
The onslaught continued in the second half as Gomez found pay dirt two more times, Hardy and Mussmann connected for that jaw-dropping 98-yarder, Hardy hit senior Nic Anderson for six, and Gomez struck for the third and final time.
No to be outdone, the Vikings’ defense came to play as well. Valley forced three turnovers — one fumble recovery and two interceptions — and punished Oakley ball carriers all night.
“We’re not a finesse team,” Hardy said. “We have some big, meaty guys who make plays.”
Oakley began the game without two starters — senior quarterback Tate Cranney and junior running back (and backup quarterback) Chandler Jones. Cranney is likely out for the season, according to Oakley head coach Kade Craner, while Jones is aiming to come back before the end of the season. In eight-man football, missing a quarter of your starting offense (and starting defense, in the Hornets’ case) is a big deal.
Sophomore Jace Robinson took the reins of the offense, with senior Austin Bedke stepping in to run some wildcat plays from the quarterback position. Oakley was able to move the ball on numerous occasions, but wasn’t able to complete the process until late it finally broke through in the fourth quarter.
“I liked the fact that Jace came in and competed,” Craner said. “It wasn’t whether he threw the ball well or ran the ball well, but he competed. He stood in there and took some shots, and he kept on battling.
“We’re excited to see what he can do going forward.”
The Hornets also lost Bedke and junior running back/linebacker Josh Nyman to injury during Friday’s contest, making it extremely difficult for them to prepare for and to compete against an opponent the caliber of Valley.
“It’s tough, and obviously we didn’t do a good job getting the boys ready this week,” Craner said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board with the kids we got. Our next opponent is what we’re focused on.”
The Hornets’ touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Robinson threw a 16-yard pass to Jase Berlinguet.
Oakley (4-1) hosts another Snake River Conference foe in Butte County Friday. The Hornets will assess the health of their players during the week and proceed accordingly.
“Our mentality has to be, ‘Next man up,’” Craner said. “Football is a rough game. We’ll rebound and put something together going forward.”
Hardy completed 8-of-16 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he rushed eight times for 68 yards and a score. Mussmann's two touchdowns were his only catches in the game, while Gomez rushed for 135 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Senior Alex Korom caught two passes for 46 yards, made four tackles, caught an interception and recovered a fumble.
Valley (4-0) has back-to-back conference road games as it travels to Glenns Ferry on Friday, and to Raft River on Oct. 5.
“Nothing really matters yet,” Jarvis said. “Love it and embrace it today, but moving forward, it’s the old cliché that it’s one game at a time. We still have to stay healthy, and we still have to get better because everybody else is.”
