BURLEY — After Burley’s 5-1 win over Mountain View Tuesday night to open the Class A Legion state baseball tournament, Burley coach Devin Kunz said his team thrives in tight game situations. They proved it again Wednesday by pulling out a 4-3 win over Moscow at Burley High School.
Carson Noble came through in the clutch for the Green Sox on both offense and defense. With his team trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning, he came in to pitch with the bases loaded and pitched the rest of the game, allowing just one base runner.
Then he came through at the plate with a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning after Kody Condie tied the game with an RBI in the fifth.
“It’s just a different guy every night,” Kunz said. “Last night it was Andrew (Ferrin) on the mound and tonight is was Carson, who came in with the bases loaded and he just shut the door on them.”
Noble credited his teammates, who made several key defensive plays to close out the game.
“It was just having in the back of my mind that my boys have got me,” Noble said. “If I put a ball in play, they’re going to be able to field it and make a play.”
Burley took an early 2-0 lead on RBIs by Noble and Jace Robinson before Moscow scored three in the fourth.
Moscow starting pitcher, left-hander Hayden Thompson, kept the Green Sox’s offense at bay for most of the game, but Noble was ready to make the go-ahead hit after watching Thompson’s approach for the whole game. He hit a change-up on the outside part of the plate to right field, and Robinson beat the throw home to score from second base.
“He had been throwing off-speed pitches all night and we had been talking about it in the dugout all night,” Noble said. “I was hunting for that outside change-up and just went with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.