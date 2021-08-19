No fluke here. Idaho Falls repeats as American Legion World Series champs.

Eliot Jones drew first blood by lining a 0-2 fastball into left field to score Chandler Robinson. Nate Rose made it 2-0 by scoring on a throwing error when Mac Jephson stole second base. Ace Webb, Merit Jones, RJ Woods and Bradley Thompson tacked on RBI singles in the inning.

Idaho Falls nearly squandered much of the lead in the bottom half of the inning, as Merit Jones walked the bases loaded with no outs. But the incoming senior at Idaho Falls High retired the next three batters to escape the jam.

Bandits coach Ryan Alexander told ESPNU in a postgame interview that he nearly pulled his pitcher as he struggled with his command. But Jones rewarded his faith, holding Hawaii to a single run on five hits, while striking out eight before hitting the pitch count limit after 6 ⅓ innings.

“You don’t know how close I was to making that move, and then he got the third out,” Alexander said. “That’s a long game. That’s a tough thing in this heat. We usually don’t do a lot of two-way with him when he’s on his pitching day. Today, we kind of felt like we had to.”

Alexander explained that he tries to avoid asking Merit Jones to hit on days that he pitches, but he felt he needed his bat as Howell played through a broken bone in his wrist.