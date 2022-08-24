New year, new coaches

Football is not for the faint of heart, especially at the high school level.

Twice-a-day practices mean players are often on the field when the sun rises and leave after it sets.

The roster becomes a rotating door as seniors graduate to make way for younger athletes with varying levels of experience. The physicality of the game requires players to be able to take a hit and keep on running.

These are the obstacles that every team faces.

Add a new head coach into the mix and the challenges compound.

This year, five Magic Valley teams face the difficulty of preparing for their season under new leadership.

That means adjusting to a new coaching style, learning playbooks never implemented before, and buying into a program they know nothing about.

Some will see seasoned coaches joining their teams. Others will experience a fresh start with a first-time head coach.

Whatever the situation may be, there’s no telling how this shift will affect the upcoming season.

At Burley, Cameron Andersen will look to bring the success he’s had at Gooding to the Bobcats. He’ll have to adjust to transitioning from the 3A division to 4A, which means more athletes and a wider pool of talent for both him and his opponents to choose from.

Stepping up for the Senators at Gooding is Tanner Baumann. He’s spent the past three years as the JV head coach and four years as an assistant coach on the varsity team. With several key players graduating last year, the pressure will be on for Baumann to prepare his players for the difficult conference they face.

In Kimberly, Joe Dille hopes to build on the program Rich Bishop created. Dille has spent four years with Bishop as an assistant coach, but this will be his first time stepping into the head coach position.

Lighthouse Christian looked a little farther for its replacement for John Silvers and hired Jason Smith from Florida. Smith brings with him almost 30 years of coaching knowledge. His experience will be put to the test as he works to integrate into a new community with its own football culture.

Finally, Hagerman picked Bill Hicks to lead the Pirates. Hicks’ history with coaching dates back to 1980, but he’s never worked with an eight-man team before. Fewer players on the field mean a plethora of potential openings for his opponents to take advantage of.

The road ahead is uncertain, but with that comes a renewed excitement for the game. With so many unknown variables at play, anything can happen this season.

And not just for the programs with new coaches. How these teams perform and how they adjust to and overcome the obstacles they face could affect rankings across the state.

It’s a fresh start for Magic Valley football.