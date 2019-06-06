FILER - For new Filer head football coach Ty Hess, if the summer workout attendance is any indication, the program is already headed in the right direction.
Hess, who was named the new coach a few weeks ago, said he's seeing record numbers of players showing up to the team's off-season activities.
"I'm extremely excited," Hess said. "The kids have completely bought in. I know that's cliché to say, but the kids have really bought in, and it's shown by the numbers."
About 30 kids attended Thursday's 6 a.m. workout.
Hess, who is also the head baseball coach at Filer, was promoted to lead the football program after serving as Filer's defensive coordinator for the past few seasons. He said he had never seen himself as a head coach before, but he felt like it was time to apply for the job this year.
Hess' vision for the Wildcats involves building a program that's strong overall, and one that starts early. The junior high teams have agreed to run the same offensive and defensive systems as the high school team.
"It starts before they ever get to high school, so they're ready by the time they get to us," he said. "So I'm really excited about that."
The Wildcats went 2-7 last year, and the team lost a lot of seniors. It's going to be a young group that takes the field this fall.
Filer will head to a football camp from June 17-19 in Bozeman, Montana. They will open their season against North Fremont on Aug. 30.
