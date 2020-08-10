Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

“There is no tribe that can make a claim to it,” said James Singer, co-founder of the Utah League of Native American Voters. “Nevertheless, many tribal governments, using their tribal sovereignty, have issued statements saying they don’t want these kinds of mascots for school teams.”

It’s not clear how many high schools have built their sports team imagery around Native Americans, but advocates say it’s in the hundreds — down significantly from decades ago.

Schools in Ohio, Michigan, Idaho, New York, Massachusetts and California are changing names, often at the urging of Native Americans. Schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Red Mesa on the Navajo Nation are discussing their Redskins mascots. In eastern Idaho, the Teton School District changed its Redskins mascot last year. Pocatello High School officials have been reluctant to change its Indians mascot despite the urging of the Shoshone-Bannock tribe.

“I understand the issue, and then at the same time, you just have to listen to the students who take pride in this but give them the information about why the other side is concerned, too,” said Timothy Benally, who’s on the Red Mesa Unified School District board in Arizona and is Navajo.

On a practical level, getting rid of a mascot means new uniforms, signs on fields and imagery on merchandise.