TWIN FALLS — It was far from the start the Valley High School boys basketball team wanted on Tuesday night.

Struggling from the field and failing to completely contain Oakley, Valley found itself trailing at halftime.

The Vikings responded with aplomb, coming from behind to top Oakley, 46-39, winning a third straight Snake River conference title, the first time the Vikings have done that in program history.

“It’s something we started thinking about at the beginning of the year,” Valley senior Jason Hardy said. “I’m happy we accomplished it.”

Valley (18-4) beat Oakley (14-9), 49-41, on Jan. 11 and 65-44 on Feb. 6. However, that wasn’t apparent at all at the outset of Tuesday’s contest.

After Valley took a quick 6-2 lead, Oakley went on an 8-0 run, finishing with an old fashioned 3-point play from senior Jake Pulsipher, before Valley senior Nic Anderson finally put an end to it with a bucket. Then, the Hornets went on a quick 5-0 spurt, and led, 17-12, by the end of the frame.

The second quarter was not quite as electrifying on either side. After Valley senior Alex Korom knocked down a 3-pointer just 25 seconds into the frame, neither team scored again, as both struggled to find their shooting touch. Oakley led, 17-15, at the halftime break.

“The first quarter wasn’t bad,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “Boy, that second quarter was ugly for both teams. I’m sure both teams were ready to get into halftime and come out and do something different.”

The Vikings did something they do often, but weren’t able to early in the game: they got the ball to senior Zane Mussmann and let him do his thing. In the third quarter Mussmann took over.

“The first half, the ball wasn’t changing sides back-and-forth,” Brian Hardy said. “They were fronting him a bit. We just tried to move it back-and-forth until we got the right angle to get it to him.”

Mussmann went off for 13 points in the frame, constantly going at the Hornets down low. His run included scoring eight points in a row for the Vikings.

The senior said it was his competitive nature that made the big difference in his success in the second half.

“I knew I had to do something,” Mussmann said. “I don’t know. It just kind of comes over me.”

After Jason Hardy knocked down a stepback 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Vikings polished off a 23-12 run over the course of the frame, and took a 38-29 lead into the final quarter.

The Hornets charged back to start the fourth quarter, as senior Gannon Critchfield scored four straight points to help pull his team to within six. The closest Oakley got was cutting Valley’s lead to five points, however, as free throws down the stretch held the Hornets off.

Mussmann finished with 20 points to lead the way for Valley, while Critchfield led Oakley with 15 on the night. He and the Hornets will take on Glenns Ferry on Thursday, with a win putting them in a state tournament play-in game.

Valley, meanwhile, will prepare for the state tournament, at which the Vikings were runners up last season. That run is fresh on their minds, but they aren’t worried about that stage until it comes.

The Vikings are content celebrating their district title for now and turning their attention to a first-round matchup at the state tournament.

“One game at a time,” Mussmann said. “We just really want to get back there, but we gotta take it one game at a time. We’re not gonna get there if we don’t do that.”

Highlights

