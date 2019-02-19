TWIN FALLS — It was far from the start the Valley High School boys basketball team wanted on Tuesday night.
Struggling from the field and failing to completely contain Oakley, Valley found itself trailing at halftime.
The Vikings responded with aplomb, coming from behind to top Oakley, 46-39, winning a third straight Snake River conference title, the first time the Vikings have done that in program history.
“It’s something we started thinking about at the beginning of the year,” Valley senior Jason Hardy said. “I’m happy we accomplished it.”
Valley (18-4) beat Oakley (14-9), 49-41, on Jan. 11 and 65-44 on Feb. 6. However, that wasn’t apparent at all at the outset of Tuesday’s contest.
After Valley took a quick 6-2 lead, Oakley went on an 8-0 run, finishing with an old fashioned 3-point play from senior Jake Pulsipher, before Valley senior Nic Anderson finally put an end to it with a bucket. Then, the Hornets went on a quick 5-0 spurt, and led, 17-12, by the end of the frame.
The second quarter was not quite as electrifying on either side. After Valley senior Alex Korom knocked down a 3-pointer just 25 seconds into the frame, neither team scored again, as both struggled to find their shooting touch. Oakley led, 17-15, at the halftime break.
“The first quarter wasn’t bad,” Valley head coach Brian Hardy said. “Boy, that second quarter was ugly for both teams. I’m sure both teams were ready to get into halftime and come out and do something different.”
The Vikings did something they do often, but weren’t able to early in the game: they got the ball to senior Zane Mussmann and let him do his thing. In the third quarter Mussmann took over.
“The first half, the ball wasn’t changing sides back-and-forth,” Brian Hardy said. “They were fronting him a bit. We just tried to move it back-and-forth until we got the right angle to get it to him.”
Mussmann went off for 13 points in the frame, constantly going at the Hornets down low. His run included scoring eight points in a row for the Vikings.
Zane Mussmann gives Valley a 25-23 lead halfway through 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qzbbdGWIsi— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
The senior said it was his competitive nature that made the big difference in his success in the second half.
“I knew I had to do something,” Mussmann said. “I don’t know. It just kind of comes over me.”
After Jason Hardy knocked down a stepback 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Vikings polished off a 23-12 run over the course of the frame, and took a 38-29 lead into the final quarter.
End 3Q: Valley 38, Oakley 29— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Ice cold from Jason Hardy at the Buzzer and Valley outscores Oakley 23-12 in the quarter. Zane Mussmann had 13 in the frame and has 17 overall. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/jUaAOJz8wS
The Hornets charged back to start the fourth quarter, as senior Gannon Critchfield scored four straight points to help pull his team to within six. The closest Oakley got was cutting Valley’s lead to five points, however, as free throws down the stretch held the Hornets off.
Mussmann finished with 20 points to lead the way for Valley, while Critchfield led Oakley with 15 on the night. He and the Hornets will take on Glenns Ferry on Thursday, with a win putting them in a state tournament play-in game.
Valley, meanwhile, will prepare for the state tournament, at which the Vikings were runners up last season. That run is fresh on their minds, but they aren’t worried about that stage until it comes.
The Vikings are content celebrating their district title for now and turning their attention to a first-round matchup at the state tournament.
“One game at a time,” Mussmann said. “We just really want to get back there, but we gotta take it one game at a time. We’re not gonna get there if we don’t do that.”
Highlights
Valley’s Eddy Cano gets the scoring started. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/3ndly6rH2N— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Gannon Critchfield for two. A few seconds later, Chandler Jones hit a 3 and Oakley leads 7-6 halfway through 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/yMahaO4hIt— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
END 1Q: Oakley 17, Valley 12— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
The Hornets have come out on fire to start and hold a five-point lead. Gannon Critchfield leads with 6. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9QkiARCoSg
HALF: Oakley 17, Valley 15— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Vikings hold the Hornets scoreless in 2Q, only problem was Valley only scored three, thanks to an Alex Korom triple. Plenty to play for in the second half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/JuRmMdBo22
Slater Sagers gives Oakley a 19-16 lead a minute into 3Q. #Idpreps pic.twitter.com/pKNMTSRBam— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Alex Korom cuts Oakley’s lead to 23-21 at 6:00 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/WLAUlZF55l— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Chandler Jones scores for Oakley. Valley leads 31-29 with 2 minutes left in 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qcVmeiPNzJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
Zane Mussmann says no pic.twitter.com/adOoe7dqFG— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
FINAL: Valley 46, Oakley 39— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 20, 2019
After some struggles in the first half, the Vikings come back to win the district title. Zane Mussmann finished with 20 points, including 16 in the second half. #Idpreps pic.twitter.com/naYIVlOhsQ
