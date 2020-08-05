Most Idaho high school sports will start on time Monday

Athletic directors in the SIC will meet Thursday to iron out more details.

“I truly don’t see why we would not want to delay a little bit,” said Ted Reynolds, an IHSAA board member and the Ridgevue athletic director. “I don’t know what delay that is. I don’t know if it’s a week. I don’t know if it’s two weeks. I don’t know if it’s after Labor Day.

“What I would hate to see is we try to get sports going full-bore and something breaks out there, which affects the way we open schools, which has to be the priority.”

Idaho’s statewide stay-the-course strategy differs from many of its neighbors. Washington, Oregon and Nevada all moved fall sports to the spring, affecting the schedules of Idaho schools on those borders.

But Utah, Wyoming and Montana plan to play this fall.

Potlatch Superintendent Jeff Cirka, another IHSAA board member, said he was concerned with starting sports when many schools in his region have not finished their back-to-school plans yet. His district delayed the first day of school from Aug. 24 to after Labor Day.