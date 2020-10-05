Monday local sports roundup: Boys and girls soccer, volleyball and CSI cross country

Monday, Oct 5
Boys Soccer
Filer 3, Bliss 2
FILER—Filer juniors Martin Perez and Josiah Elliot each had three goals in the Wildcats home win over the Bears. Junior Hector Verduzco also had an assist on one of Perez’s goals Bliss sophomore Diego Amezcua scored both Bliss goals. Filer is at Buhl and Bliss hosts Declo on Wednesday.
Kimberly 3, Buhl 1
BUHL—Sophomores Jackson Fisher scored two goals and Tegan Newlan added a third goal for the Bulldogs. Senior Francisco Reyes scored the Buhl goal. Buhl hosts Filer and Kimberly is scheduled to play at Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday but decision for match is pending.
Minico 3, Mountain Home 2
MOUNTAIN HOME—The Spartans got goals by Valentin Martinez, Geovani Vega and Luis Arevalo in the win over the Tigers. Minico hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Gooding 4, Declo 1
Wendell at Sun Valley community School, canceled
Girls Soccer
Bliss 3, Filer 1
FILER—Freshman Alani Orth scored the first Bliss goal off an assist by senior Ana Sanchez, followed by a goal by freshman Jennifer Rosales and the third goal by Alani Orth off an assist by Rosales. Bliss hosts Declo and Filer is at Buhl on Wednesday.
Kimberly 4, Buhl 0
BUHL—Kimberly sophomore Monserrat Torres had two goals assisted by junior Madison Smith and freshman Ava Wyatt. Smith also had two goals assisted by senior Emily Johnson and senior Tayli Etherington. Buhl (8-4-1) hosts Filer at 4:00 p.m. and Kimberly (12-0) is scheduled to play at Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday but decision for match is pending.
Gooding 4, Declo 0
Wendell at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Volleyball
Kimberly 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
TWIN FALLS—The Bulldogs beat the host Lions, 28-26, 25-13, 25-20. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had 12 kills and freshman Ella DeJong added seven. Freshman Maddy Shetler and senior Ellie Boland combined for 25 assists. Senior Lauren Gomez pulled up 10 digs for the defense. Kimberly hosts Buhl on Tuesday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday,
Friday, Oct. 2
College of Southern Idaho Cross Country
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Cross Country Team was able to run at home for the first and only time this year Friday in the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Division I athletes from several four-year schools competed as unattached, while CSI and Westminster College were the only two to bring teams. The Golden Eagles Men’s Cross Country Team came away with the team win in the men’s race, outscoring Westminster 20 to 41.Individually, there were 50 athletes competing. Freshman Jalen Anderton was CSI’s highest finisher in the 8K was 15th in a time of 22:25.24. Sophomore Eric Cristen was close behind in 17th at 22:35.15. Rounding out the top five were freshman Cade Smith, 20th at 22:47.62), sophomore Riley Taylor26th at 23:04.45) and freshman Riley Reid 28th at 23:05.06). The top overall individual ran the course in a time of 20:48.15.
The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country Team faced individuals from several NCAA Division I schools as well as Westminster College in the team portion of the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Westminster claimed the team award with 19 points. CSI finished with 41. Individually, the Golden Eagles fared well. Sophomore Maura Williams led CSI in a time of 19:00.76 for 16th place. Freshman Danielle Brow was 35th in 20:36.17 and freshman Taya Brewer took 37th in 20:51.44. Rounding out the top seven were freshmn Analine Gonzalez 41st at 22:01.87), freshman Harley Larson 42nd at 22:09.36), freshman Ciara Chaffee 43rd at 22:30.08) and freshman Zoe Christensen 44th at 23:10.96). The top female runner beat her closest competitor by almost a minute, posting a time of 16:44.03. The Golden Eagles next travel to Dillon, Mont. Oct. 23 for a meet at Montana Western.
