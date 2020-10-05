Monday local sports roundup: Boys and girls soccer, volleyball and CSI cross country

BUHL—Kimberly sophomore Monserrat Torres had two goals assisted by junior Madison Smith and freshman Ava Wyatt. Smith also had two goals assisted by senior Emily Johnson and senior Tayli Etherington. Buhl (8-4-1) hosts Filer at 4:00 p.m. and Kimberly (12-0) is scheduled to play at Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday but decision for match is pending.

Friday, Oct. 2

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Cross Country Team was able to run at home for the first and only time this year Friday in the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Division I athletes from several four-year schools competed as unattached, while CSI and Westminster College were the only two to bring teams. The Golden Eagles Men’s Cross Country Team came away with the team win in the men’s race, outscoring Westminster 20 to 41.Individually, there were 50 athletes competing. Freshman Jalen Anderton was CSI’s highest finisher in the 8K was 15th in a time of 22:25.24. Sophomore Eric Cristen was close behind in 17th at 22:35.15. Rounding out the top five were freshman Cade Smith, 20th at 22:47.62), sophomore Riley Taylor26th at 23:04.45) and freshman Riley Reid 28th at 23:05.06). The top overall individual ran the course in a time of 20:48.15.