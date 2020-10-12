 Skip to main content
Monday local sports roundup: Boys and girls soccer results
Monday, Oct 12

Boys Soccer

Kimberly 3, Gooding 4

KIMBERLY — Goal scorers: Jackson Fisher, 1’, 75’; Marlon Rodriguez 78’ penalty kick

Result from Boys’ Varsity District semi final played in Buhl on Monday:

Buhl 1, Sun Valley Community School 2 after sudden death double overtime (Willie Dewolfe 2)

Man of the Match- senior forward Wilie DeWolfe & sophomore defender Russell Stumph.

Community School Cutthroats are now 5-3. Next up: District Tournament final Away vs Gooding 4.30 p.m. Wednesday. Both teams advance to state in post falls & game is for seeding purposes.

Girls Soccer

Kimberly 5, Buhl 0

KIMBELRY — Goals: 3 goals for Madison Smith, 1 goal for Bella Osterman on a Penalty Kick, 1 goal for Ellie Stastny. Assists: 3 for Bella Osterman, 1 for Madison Smith

Sun Valley Community School 6, Wendell 0

WENDELL — The Cutthroats traveled to Wendell on Monday night for their District semi-final match.

Goals: Tatum Minor 4, Mia Hansmeyer. Assists: Marit Kaiser 2, Maya Lightner, Mia Hansmeyer

Players of the Game: Tatum Minor, Mia Hansmeyer

On Wednesday, the Cutthroats travel to Kimberly for the District final.

