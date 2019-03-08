Trailing by nine points at halftime in the Great Basin Conference tournament semifinals, the Twin Falls High School boys basketball team was looking at the very real possibility of having to fight through the backside of the bracket for a state tournament berth.
The tournament's top-seeded team, Century, had already beaten the Bruins once earlier in the season, but, behind one player, Twin Falls mounted a comeback to clinch that berth.
Senior Mitchell Brizee dropped 20 of his 25 total points in the second half, leading the Bruins to a 65-57 win, and prompting Twin Falls assistant coach Shaun Walker to say after the game, "if he isn't the best player in the state, I don't know."
"Under normal circumstances, I'm not a guy that toots our own guys' horn," Walker said. "But, in that moment, I certainly felt like that."
While that performance was one of his best on the season, stepping up for the Bruins became the norm for Brizee, who came alive, especially in the latter part of the season, to lead the way for Twin Falls.
After his stellar season, Brizee is the Times-News large school boys basketball player of the year.
"From about our eighth game until our last game, he was just dynamite," Walker said. "I don't think anybody really knew how good he was until after the first of the year. Then, he was as good as anybody in the state."
Brizee already was named to the all-conference first team as a junior, but, this season, he put up nearly 16 points and seven boards per game ahead of the 4A state tournament. Then, over the three games Twin Falls played, the 6'9" big man had 19 points and eight rebounds, on average.
The Bruins won the 4A consolation championship behind his 22-point, 16-rebound performance against Columbia, and, at the conclusion of the season, Brizee was picked as the co-player of the year in the Great Basin Conference.
Altogether, everything was just turned up a notch from the season before.
"I was bigger on the offensive end [this season]," Brizee said. "I was a better leader this year, too. We didn't really have that last year. Defensively, I definitely matured, too."
Over the summer, Walker said Brizee and the rest of his Bruins teammates performed well and matured a lot. Then, when he arrived at Twin Falls' camp in November, "there was just something about him."
It wasn't so much a conscious effort to put the team on his back, Walker added, but he could tell that Brizee was beginning to realize it was his final season, and he had to be the best player on the floor in order for his team to win.
Walker said he met with the Twin Falls players before the season, and told Brizee there were tangible goals—state championships, individual accolades, things of that nature—they could set out. However, the important thing to Walker was that Brizee "set the standard for everybody."
Brizee took that to heart, and led by example throughout the season.
"I definitely just put in a lot more work," Brizee said. "Mentally, I was a lot more confident...I felt like I had more freedom this year, just to do my thing in the post. I probably had that junior year, but was just a bit more timid, or shy."
Part of leading by example for Brizee was showing the work ethic required to succeed, but another part of it was his attitude, mannerisms and more. He said the performance against Century was a turning point for him in terms of being more aggressive and demonstrating what he can do on the court.
Not overly vocal or emotional on the floor, Brizee never really let moments get to him, no matter what the stakes were. To Walker, that made the senior extremely coachable.
"You never really knew if we were up by 10 or down by 10," Walker said. "You never really knew if Mitch was having a good game or a bad game. His expression, his emotion, his work, it was always the same. If you think about all the good athletes I've seen, coached and that have been around our program, that's the recipe.
"All the guys I can think about, you could just never tell, and the effort was always 100 percent, always the same."
Brizee's options for the future are in front of him, but no decision has been made regarding where he could play in college, although he said the plan is to do so. Walker said he's looking for the best fit, and likely won't rush his decision.
The senior said he's looking forward to more competition, increased pace of play, and having more to learn at the next level. Brizee added that there are plenty of aspects of the game in which he feels he has room to improve, too.
Whatever is ahead for Brizee, what's behind him is an impressive season, in which he emerged from a talented group of seniors as Twin Falls' go-to player.
He did that early on this year, and never bothered to look back.
"He realized at some point that he was our best player, and that he needed to be that guy every single day, in practice, on the bus and in games," Walker said. "It wasn't a conscious effort by him, but it was just one of those things where I could tell that something was different and really, really good."
