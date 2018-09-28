POCATELLO — That was not the start the Twin Falls High School football team was looking for in its showdown with Century on Friday night at Holt Arena.
In a mistake-filled first quarter, the Bruins twice gifted the ball to Century deep in their own territory, leading to a quick 21-0 deficit en route to a 42-13 loss.
“It was tough,” senior Cy Mahlke said of the loss, which dropped the Bruins to 4-2. “Century is a really good team. We prepared all week for them, we just came out and made a few mistakes in the first quarter and dug a hole. It’s really hard to come out of a 21-0 deficit, hard to keep guys’ heads up.”
The Bruins stopped Century’s initial drive at the 18-yard line, but fumbled a handoff, which the Diamondbacks (5-1) recovered and turned into a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Minutes later, Bruin senior Bentley Swensen bobbled a snap on a fourth-down punt play, decided to fake the punt and was buried at his own 15-yard line. Century quarterback Nathan Manning scored on a keeper a few plays later, and it was 14-0.
After a Twin Falls punt, it took just one play for the Diamondbacks to score, with Manning finding Andrew Gunter for an 80-yard touchdown to go ahead 21-0.
“That set the tone for the game,” said Twin Falls coach Allyn Reynolds. “You can’t turn the ball over against good football teams and get away with it. We’ll learn something from that I hope.”
The Bruins have been strong in the trenches this season, but struggled to get a consistent push in the run game against Century, which plays in the Great Basin Conference’s east pod (the Bruins are in the west). Twin Falls was missing multiple starters along the offensive and defensive lines, including senior captain Hudson Klundt, but Reynolds praised the play of those who filled in, including center Tristan Howard.
“That’s the sign of a good football team: you’re going to lose some guys during the season, and you’ve got to have some guys step up and play,” said Reynolds.
Bruin running back Jarod Perry managed just 44 yards on 19 carries. Sophomore quarterback Nick Swensen came on in relief of junior Carson Walters, who left with an apparent knee injury. Swensen finished 10-for-17 for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries.
Swensen found Houston Jones for a 23-yard scoring strike in the third quarter that pulled the Bruins within two scores at 21-6. But the momentum was short-lived, as Century blocked the extra point, returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to set up a quick score and used another Twin Falls fumble to score again and go up 35-6.
The Bruins threw an interception that set up another Century score to make it 42-6 and put the game away. Manning completed 14-of-19 passes on the night for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Twin Falls committed five turnovers in the game (four fumbles), while Century gave away one.
“We’ve got to sort it out on film Saturday and find out where our weaknesses were,” said Reynolds. “They didn’t do anything different than we thought they were going to do, we just didn’t play very well.”
Twin Falls did have a highlight late as Mahlke caught a pass from third-string quarterback Tyler Robbins that ricocheted off the hands of teammate Mathew Woodman and took it 87 yards for touchdown to cap the scoring.
“We’ll take it. But it’s kind of bittersweet,” Reynolds said of the late TD.
Said Mahlke: “I was in the right spot at the right time. It was nice, but I would rather have a close game or win the game than catch a touchdown.”
The Bruins return to GBC west pod play on Friday, hosting Mountain Home for homecoming.
“We’ve got to rally,” said Mahlke. “We’ve got to make sure that everyone’s locked in for next week. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes in this game and fix them. Once we do, we can’t look back on this game. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.