POCATELLO — The 3A state semifinals couldn't have started any better for the Kimberly High School football team.
On two straight possessions, Sugar-Salem fumbled and the Bulldogs took over inside Digger territory. And, on two straight possessions, Kimberly was unable to do anything with it.
Those opening series set the tone for the Bulldogs, who were overpowered by the Diggers early and couldn't overcome it in a season-ending 56-27 loss on Saturday night at Holt Arena.
"They kept fighting," Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said. "It's just one of those things where you run into a team like Sugar. They're good."
The first of the two fumbles, both by Sugar-Salem junior Samuel Parkinson, led to a turnover on downs at the Diggers' 21-yard line. The next resulted in a missed field goal from the Sugar-Salem five. It wasn't just that the Bulldogs (10-2) got the ball in good field position, but they came up short from even closer spots.
The Diggers (9-1) took advantage of Kimberly's missed opportunities. They scored on the two drives that followed and took a 14-0 lead.
"We had some opportunities to cash in on some turnovers and we didn't," Bishop said. "Against a team like this, you've got to take advantage of every opportunity you get."
Kimberly junior Brant Etherington punched in a three-yard score halfway through the second quarter to make it 14-7, but the Diggers struck on a 53-yard score from junior Tanner Harris to junior Hadley Miller. Then, on the ensuing kick-off, Kimberly fumbled and gave Sugar-Salem excellent field position, from which the Diggers scored in just two plays.
The #kimberlybulldogs muff the kick and Sugar recovers at 4:13 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/utz1rGR17b— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
The Bulldogs got a jolt of life in the dying stages of the first half when, with Sugar-Salem threatening at the Kimberly seven yard-line, senior Blake Phillips intercepted Harris and took it more than 100 yards the other way for a touchdown, cutting the Bulldogs' deficit to 28-14 at the break.
Blake Phillips gets the pick with 35 seconds left in the half and takes it all the way to the house. What a big play for the #kimberlybulldogs just before halftime. They trail Sugar 28-14. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/t2sSxkmGER— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
However, as Kimberly drove into the Sugar-Salem red zone to open the second half, the wheels came off. Junior running back McKade Huft was stripped by Diggers junior Browning Bennion, who ripped the ball right out of Huft's hands and returned it 80 yards for the score. It was one of five Kimberly turnovers over the course of the contest.
That’s one way to stop a drive. Sugar’s Browning Bennion strips McKade Huft and takes it all the way for a TD. #kimberlybulldogs trail the Diggers 35-14 at 8:58 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Z6UjFU5irU— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
In that moment, instead of standing less than 20 yards from making it a one-score game, the Bulldogs were stuck peering at a scoreboard that displayed a three-score deficit.
"We had a couple turnovers ourselves that turned into points," Bishop said. "They turned our turnovers into points. We didn't. That's the big difference in the game."
Meanwhile, the Sugar-Salem offense continued to plug along with few problems. The Diggers consistently hit on big play attempts, scoring touchdowns of 74 and 46 yards in the second half.
The big plays continue to come for Sugar-Salem. Harris hits Ethan Warner in stride for a 74-yard TD at 1:11 3Q. #kimberlybulldogs now trail 42-21. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/nProNgLm50— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
The Bulldogs tried to keep pace, as Etherington ran in his second of the day and senior quarterback Braxton Hammond found Phillips for a 47-yard score, but that was all they'd get, as the turnovers piled up and the deficit continued to increase. By the end, there was simply too much ground to make up for the Bulldogs, who fell short of a chance at the program's first state title.
"It's disappointing because you want to go one more," Bishop said. "Those guys had a great run."
Players like Hammond, Phillips, receiver Tristyn O'Donnell, lineman Nathaniel Bybee and more will depart the program having left enormous marks on it. Bishop said his seniors put a lot into the program, and he feels for them because the Bulldogs were unable to give them one more game.
Kimberly will return several key players, including Huft, Etherington, receiver/quarterback Dawson Cummins, which has Bishop excited for the future.
"We've got some great young kids coming back and some great young kids coming up," Bishop said. "The program's not dry by any means. There's good things to look forward to with Kimberly football."
Other highlights
Sugar-Salem scores first. Kyle Ostermiller takes it 27 yards m, giving the Diggers a 7-0 lead over the #kimberlybulldogs at 2:23 1Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/guzMU8C6Vw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Looks like QB Tanner Harris just got it over the line there for Sugar. The Diggers lead the #kimberlybulldogs 14-0 at 8:45 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/UBaQiaikLX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Brant Etherington scores from three for the #kimberlybulldogs at 6:39 2Q. They trail Sugar-Salem 14-7. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/cNgRfkHClP— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Tanner Harris completes a 53-yard TD pass to Hadley Miller for the Diggers. They take a 21-7 lead over the #kimberlybulldogs at 4:21 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/tfcH1MmA6K— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Samuel Parkinson punches in from one yard for the Diggers, who capitalize on a huge #kimberlybulldogs mistake and take a 28-7 lead at 3:50 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/lZlsf2e0lT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Braxton Hammond is picked by Gerohm Rihari at 2:54 2Q. #kimberlybulldogs #idpreps pic.twitter.com/2LAjglgUR3— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Brant Etherington punches in his second TD of the day at 2:41 3Q. #kimberlybulldogs trail Sugar 35-21. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ZJYmS5rlam— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
I would also like to talk about this catch on fourth down that helped set it up by #kimberlybulldogs receiver Blake Phillips. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/qxafjRjL3F— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
END 3Q: SUGAR-Salem 42, #kimberlybulldogs 27— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
The Bulldogs aren’t quitting. Braxton Hammond hits Blake Phillips for a 47-yard TD on the final play of the quarter. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/m6BqlmQ3Lt
Kyle Ostermiller scores from three yards away. If there was a glimmer of hope for the #kimberlybulldogs, that might do it for that. Sugar-Salem leads 49-27 at 7:54 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/NwEfeb25SW— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Hammond is picked again at 6:59 4Q. #idpreps #kimberlybulldogs pic.twitter.com/suQPOtH9Zg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
Harris to Rihari for a 46-yard score at 6:13 4Q. Sigar-Salem leads the #kimberlybulldogs 56-27. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/y2sgUQm7B2— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 11, 2018
