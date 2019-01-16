RUPERT — A couple of the Minico High School wrestling team's coaches, along with sophomore Tazyn Twiss, were chatting one day about ways to potentially draw more spectators to their matches.
Twiss, who head coach Boe Rushton jokingly labeled "a pink aficionado," helped them come up with the idea to raise awareness for breast cancer, while, of course, wearing pink singlets.
The concept was shot up the pipeline to administrators and, thus, "Tough Enough to Wear Pink," a phrase previously used by the elementary school, Rushton said, became the slogan for Minico wrestling's special campaign, which the team debuted for the first time in a tri-match with Kimberly and Preston on Wednesday.
"It's something we want to do yearly or biannually, just to raise awareness for it," Rushton said.
The event, which included a moment of silence before the match for those who have lost the battle with cancer, as well as a moment to recognize those who have or are currently battling it, wouldn't have happened without grapplers like Twiss, or, in particular, senior Zak Allred.
Allred's senior project produced enough funds for the Spartans to purchase the pink singlets that were brandished on Wednesday, helping to spur the event into existence.
The 120-pounder added that part of the origin of the idea came from when Rushton ordered a shirt that was supposed to be a "cranberry" color, but appeared more pink. But, once the idea was in their heads, they knew it would be a worthwhile event to pull off.
"People have hard times," Allred said. "I just thought, any way we can help or give back to the community, it's just a fun thing to do."
Rushton said he feels like most people have been affected by cancer in some form or another in their lives. While breast cancer hasn't personally impacted him, Rushton has had a grandfather and uncle pass away after battles with cancer.
Senior 285-pounder Mason Harwood lost an aunt and grandmother to colon cancer, but he said both also fought breast cancer. Wearing the pink on Wednesday meant a little extra to him, as he felt there's even more driving him on the mat.
"I'm wrestling for my grandma," Harwood said. "It's just something to motivate me, push me past that wall, fight off my back if I'm in that situation and give me that extra push."
Twiss added that there's no way he'd go out and lose while wearing the pink singlet, the idea he helped concoct, because of all the meaning behind it. Instead, he said he'd have to go out there against his opponent and "kick that kid's butt."
Rushton said there were no reservations from any of the Spartan wrestlers when it came to wearing pink. In fact, they were all so excited about it they had been wearing the pink around in the build-up to the matches.
The head coach wants to make sure every match is memorable for his athletes and for the fans in the stands, and he believes the combination of the pink, the cause, and everything else, will accomplish that.
Going back to the initial discussions that allowed for "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night to be born, the idea was to draw more fans to watch the wrestling, and maybe appeal to younger fans watching on, perhaps making them think they'd one day want to don the pink singlets.
"I don't want people being scared of this sport," Allred said. "If we're tough enough to wear pink, then anyone can do it."
