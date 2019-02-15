Try 1 month for 99¢
4A Semifinal Game

Caldwell sophomore Courtney Williams blocks a shot by Minico senior Maddison Vorwaller on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, during the 4A Girls State Basketball semifinal game at Timberline High School in Boise. Caldwell defeated Minico 58-56.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — The side of the Timberline High School gym that was coated in Minico High School red fell into a stunned silence as the ball swished right through the hoop on Friday.

Caldwell’s Julia Martinez’s 3-pointer from the corner with 14 seconds to go, while not immediately the final blow to the Spartans’ 4A state title hopes, proved to be just that in the end.

Minico could not answer Martinez’s score in the final moments of the game, falling to Caldwell in the state semifinals, 58-56.

“I am so proud of this team,” Minico head coach Anna Bateman said. “We’ve overcome adversity and challenges. While this game did not fall out the way we wanted, we had chances down the stretch to make plays and finish the deal and we just didn’t do it.”

The Spartans (17-9) will face Middleton in the 4A third-place game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Timberline High School in Boise.

Neither team was able to establish much of an advantage in the early stages of the contest, as Caldwell led, 15-14, after one quarter, while Minico held a slender 33-30 advantage at halftime.

After the break, though, it appeared as if Minico might pull away. The Spartans went on an 11-6 run, taking an eight-point lead at about the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

However, almost instantly, Caldwell turned that deficit into a five-point lead with a 13-0 run to end the third.

“Credit to caldwell, they never gave up,” Bateman said. “We had runs back and forth. What a good, competitive game.”

Minico was able to come right back at the Cougars, as senior Taylia Stimpson, a College of Southern Idaho signee, practically willed the Spartans into it. After Caldwell extended its lead to seven, Stimpson scored Minico’s next 10 points, putting the Spartans back in front, 54-51.

After a Caldwell bucket, Stimpson turned provider, threading a pass to senior Maddison Vorwaller to finish, restoring the three-point lead.

However, Martinez was able to hit back with a basket, bringing Minico’s lead to 56-55. Then, the senior dropped her dagger 3-pointer, and, despite a few chances at the end, the Spartans weren’t able to respond.

Stimpson finished with 21 points to lead the way for Minico, which, despite the heartbreak that was suffered, still has a chance to go out on a high note with a third-place finish, should the Spartans get a victory on Saturday.

“Everybody has so much emotion, but it’s still a trophy,” Bateman said. “It still means something. It takes that emotional toll, but, you stick together, you be together and you play together.”

