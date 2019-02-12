RUPERT — All summer long, Minico High School seniors Colter May and Mason Harwood were traveling to different football camps, trying to impress coaches and earn offers to continue their careers.
The two Spartans, who have been playing together since flag football, were going the extra mile to try and lock down futures in college football.
They did, and they happened to pick the same school.
At Minico High School on Tuesday, May and Harwood both signed with Idaho State University, where they will continue to play football for the Bengals, just like their head coach Keelan McCaffrey did.
“It’s kinda special,” McCaffrey said. “I went to Idaho State and those guys get to go to Idaho State now. Any time we can put kids at the next level and give them an opportunity to keep playing football, it’s great.”
Both are also looking at going in the same direction in their studies, as they both are going into business at Idaho State. They’ll also be on the same side of the ball, as May will play defensive back and Harwood will play along the defensive line.
May and Harwood each played on both sides of the ball for the Spartans, but, when it came to where they’d play in college, they echoed each other in saying they’d do whatever their coaches ask of them.
“I just wanted to play college football,” May said. “I told them, wherever they had a spot for me, wherever I could have an impact, I’m happy to do it.”
Each player had other options to consider, but, when it all boiled down to it, they deemed Idaho State the place for them.
May planned to walk on at either Idaho State or Weber State University, where his brother, Brady May, played football. Colter May admitted it may have been a tougher decision if he had the opportunity to play with his brother, but he knew Idaho State was the place for him.
Harwood had offers from Rocky Mountain College, The College of Idaho, Montana Tech, and more, but wanted to play at the Division I level, and, like May, felt the Bengals offered the best fit.
“I went up for an official visit, got to know the place and some of the teammates there,” Harwood said. “Colter’s going there too, so I know this’ll be a good place for me.”
On top of the benefits of going to a school that’s close to home, that has ties through their head coach, and all the other great things Idaho State offered the Minico duo, both expressed how special the opportunity was to them, particularly combined with a signing ceremony in front of their families, friends, coaches and more.
“It’s been a dream of mine, since I was a little kid, to play college football,” May said. “Today’s the day that I kinda secure it. I’m just excited for it.”
This past season, May was the Great Basin Conference Return Specialist of the Year, as well as a first team running back, while Harwood was a first team defensive lineman in the conference.
Both were listed to the 4A All-Idaho second team, too, with May on the offensive side of the ball and Harwood on the defensive side.
After stellar careers with Minico, which included a 4A state championship appearance as juniors and another state tournament appearance this past season, the two will continue to try and set the bar high at Idaho State.
“They’ve been great for our football program for the last four years,” McCaffrey said. “They’ve been great leaders and great in our community. They’ve helped turn the tide and set the bar is what is expected at Mininco football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.