Centralia (Wash.) College was in Kobe Matsen’s plans for a while, but he initially planned to focus on baseball at the junior college. During the recruiting process, he said, Centralia’s baseball coach told the basketball coach about Matsen’s skills on the hardwood. Before long, he had offers to play two sports at the next level.
“That kinda set the deal right there,” Matsen said over the phone on Thursday.
Matsen sealed his end of the deal on Thursday morning, when he signed his letter of intent in front of family and friends at Minico. He entered this year unsure if he’d play basketball or baseball after high school. Centralia ensured he’d continue playing both.
“I was hoping to get it done before baseball season, and I got it done before basketball season,” Matsen said. “I’m just super excited.”
The baseball program initially drew Matsen to Centralia, which sits less than 90 miles south of Seattle. He loved the atmosphere with the current players on the team, and he was impressed by the coaching staff. He also has family in the area, so Centralia became an easy choice over the other schools that were interested in him, including Lower Columbia College, Yakima Valley College and Blue Mountain Community College (he also talked with the College of Southern Idaho, he said).
Matsen was content to focus on one sport at Centralia, where he’ll be a pitcher for the baseball team. But he still loves basketball, so he happily entered that door when it opened.
“I knew that was the school for me,” he said.
The 6-foot-7 Matsen expects to play in the post for the Centralia basketball team, like he currently does at Minico. As for academics, he wants to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) when he’s done with school, hopefully at a Division I college where he continues his athletic career, he said.
“I’m excited for the future,” Matsen said. “Now, we’ve gotta take care of business in school ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.