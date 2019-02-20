RUPERT — Minico High School senior Taycee Harper was always the first one in the gym and the last one to leave, Spartans head girls basketball coach Anna Bateman said.
That never-ending work ethic was tested this past season, when she tore her ACL and wasn't able to completely see out her Minico career in the way she might have envisioned.
However, Harper has been rehabbing, all while doing everything she could to help her Spartan team from the sidelines, and she's been rewarded with a chance to play at the next level. On Wednesday, Harper made that official, signing to play basketball at Western Colorado University.
"It's awesome," Harper said. "I don't know anything else but awesome. It's pretty overwhelming and feels like a great accomplishment."
Despite having the end of her senior season taken from her, nothing kept Harper away from the Spartans, as they embarked on a run to the 4A state semifinals.
Harper transitioned from key player to just about everything else she could be for Minico, and still got one more special moment on the court before it was over, as she got in the game on Minico's senior night.
The attitude adopted by Harper throughout was lauded by Bateman, who knows there were other possible outcomes from an injury like that at a time like when it occurred..
"In practice, she was another coach, she was a cheerleader, she was our biggest fan," Bateman said. "Really, she was an example of when you have something tough and hard to overcome, you have two choices. You can pout about it or you can fight and give all you can give in whatever role that is. She absolutely did that."
Bateman said the way Harper continued to do what she could for the team bodes well for her future with the Mountaineers, and, combined with her mentality when healthy, the senior should be ready for the next level.
Harper, who was cleared to run on Monday, is thrilled at her progress in the rehabilitation process already.
Bateman said a team taking a chance on a player coming off a significant injury is a sign of everything Harper brings to the table, and the senior intends on repaying Western's faith in her.
"I just plan to keep progressing as good as I am and continue doing what I'm doing," Harper said. "Hopefully I'll be back before the start of the season."
As far as work ethic goes, Harper has plenty, according to Bateman. Passion, energy and intensity were the words the coach used to describe the point guard.
Those types of things don't come along in every player, and Bateman hopes what Harper did during her time at Minico sets an example for other players coming up.
"She just loves the game," Bateman said. "She's a gym rat...That leadership example of loving the game and putting in the hours to get better, it's going to be missed."
As far as other options, Harper said there were other colleges in the mix, but none really mattered once she went on her visit at Western, she knew that's where she'd end up.
At Western, Harper will study forensic science with the hopes of going into pathology. And, on the court, she'll continue to do what she can to get back to 100 percent and perhaps contribute to the Mountaineers right away.
"It'd be awesome to go in as a true freshman and start, but, to be able to get there, I think I'm gonna have to work really hard," Harper said. "Where I haven't been able to play this last year, it's gonna require a lot of hard work. It's not gonna be easy, but we're gonna see what I've got."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.