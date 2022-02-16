Meet the teams at this year's girls state basketball tournament

CLASS 5A

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 20-3

State seed: #1; District One champ

Coach: James Anderson, fifth season

Players to watch: PG Kendall Pickford, sr.; F Avery Waddington, so.; G, Sophia Zufelt, so.; G, Allie Bowman, jr.

Notes: At state for first time since 2019 when the Timberwolves won consolation title. … Went 3-1 in Tarkanian Classic’s Diamond Bracket, losing by one point in championship game. … Kendall Pickford, the team’s only senior, signed with NAIA Arizona Christian in Phoenix. … Last state 5A title came in 2007. … Beat first round opponent Rocky Mountain in regular season game 71-49 in December at Lake City High.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN GRIZZLIES

Record: 12-13

State seed: #8; District Three third/fourth place

Coach: BJ Humphreys, third season

Players to watch: G Marli Reed, sr.; G Brielle Magnuson, jr.; F/C Anna DaBell, so.

Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … One of two teams under .500 To qualify for state in all classifications. … 1-7 vs. 5A state qualifiers, with the lone win a 31-23 victory over Borah. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Reed (10.8 ppg, 2.0 assists) leads the Grizzlies in scoring for the second straight year. … Magnuson (9.4 ppg, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists) joined the team this season after moving from Post Falls. … The two headline five players averaging more than five points per game. … Last won a state trophy and reached the finals in 2014. … Never won a state title.

POST FALLS TROJANS

Record: 18-7

State seed: #4; District One runner-up; State play-in winner

Coach: Marc Allert, 11th season

Players to watch: P Capri Sims, jr.; G Americus Crane, sr.; G Hanna Christensen, sr.; G Trinidie Nichols, sr.; G Lexi Heath, sr.

Notes: At state for the third straight year. … Upset host Coeur d’Alene 75-72 in regional second-place game to advance to play-in game. … Finished second in Ruby Bracket at Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. … Beat 1A Division I top seed Lapwai in semifinals of Avista Winter Classic at Lewis-Clark State College in December. … Allert coached Trojans to state 5A titles in 2013 and 2018. … Seven players on the Trojans roster have appeared at state previously.

BOISE BRAVE

Record: 19-3

State seed: #5; District Three champ

Coach: Kim Brydges, 17th season

Players to watch: G/F Avery Howell, so.; F/C Ashley Banks, sr.; G Ella Nelson, sr.; G/F Ava Oakland, sr.

Notes: Two-time defending state consolation champ. … At state for the fifth straight year. … No. 5 in final state media poll. … Won a district title for the first time since 2004. … Second-toughest defense in 5A (34.0 ppg). … Won 12 of its last 13 games. … Howell leads the teams in points (10.7), rebounds (12.1), assists (2.2) and steals (2.5). She has offers from Boise State and Montana. … No one averages more than 11 points, but four average eight or more, including Howell, Banks (10.6 ppg), Oakland (9.0 ppg) and Nelson (8.3 ppg). … Three seniors have signed or committed to play in college: Banks (Southern Utah), Nelson (Lewis-Clark State) and Oakland (Carroll). … Only loss were to Timberline (twice) and Borah (once). … Last made the finals in 2015. … Won three state titles, the last in 2005.

THUNDER RIDGE TITANS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #3; District Five-Six champ

Coach: Jeremy Spencer, fourth season

Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, jr.; PG Kennedy Stenquist, jr.; G Marley Spencer, jr.

Notes: Defending runner-up. … Made state two of the last five years. … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll. … Won 13 games in a row early in the season and comes into state on a six-game win streak. … 2-1 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Caldwell (21.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals ). … Stenquist (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals). … Spencer (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals). … Has yet to win a state title; school opened in 2018.

RIGBY TROJANS

Record: 18-5

State seed: #6; District Five-Six runner-up

Coach: Todd Barber, first season

Players to watch: SF Kambree Barber, so.; PF Hadley Good, sr.; PG Kylie Dansie, so.

Notes: Defending third place winner. … At state for the fourth straight season. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Only Idaho losses were against No. 1 seeds Blackfoot (4A) and Thunder Ridge (5A). … 1-2 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Kambree Barber (18 ppg, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 blocks ). … Six players average 6.0 or more points per game, including Good (10 ppg), Dansie (9 ppg), Mylee Graham (7 ppg), Brooklyn Youngstrom (6 ppg) and Ally Williams (6 ppg). … Has yet to win a state title and last reached the finals in 2012.

TIMBERLINE WOLVES

Record: 22-2

State seed: #2; District Three runner-up

Coach: Andy Jones, fourth season

Players to watch: F Sophie Glancey, sr.; G Audrey Taylor, sr.; PG Lauren McCall, jr.

Notes: No. 1 in final state media poll. … At state for the fourth straight year. … Toughest defense in 5A (33.3 ppg) with opponents shooting 23.7% from the floor. … Held three opponents under 20 points and nine under 30. … Fourth-best scoring offense (54.0 ppg). … Regular-season champ in the SIC. … 18 of 22 wins were by double digits. … Only losses were to Boise and Coeur d’Alene. … Won 11 of its last 12. … 6-1 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Glancey (16.5 ppg, 9.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) and Taylor (13.4 ppg, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals) have both signed with Northern Arizona. … Glancey has nine double-doubles this season. … Won its only state title in 2003. … Reached the finals four times, the last in 2020.

BORAH LIONS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #7; District Three third/fourth place

Coach: George Rodriguez, second season

Players to watch: PG Sydnie Rodriguez, so.; G/F Jayden McNeal, sr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2018 and third time in the past 15 years. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Third-toughest defense in 5A (36.3 ppg). … Third-lowest scoring team in 5A (41.5 ppg). … Won seven of its last eight games. … Rodriguez and McNeal account for 78% of Borah’s scoring. … McNeal (16.1 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals) has signed with Eastern Washington. … Rodriguez (16.3 ppg, 1.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 3.0 steals) entered the year with an offer from Portland. … Rodriguez is the daughter of head coach George Rodriguez. … Last won a state trophy in 2006, when it finished third. … Last made the finals in 2005. … Won three state titles, the last in 2001.

4A

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Record: 24-0

State seed: #1; District Six champ

Coach: Raimee Odum, second season

Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, sr.; G Izzy Arave, sr.; G Prairie Caldwell, sr.; F Kianna Wright, sr.; G Esperanza Vergara, jr.

Notes: Have won 28 straight games, dating back to last season, when they won state. … Start the same group as last year. … Won all seven games against 5A clubs this year. … Head coach Raimee Odum is seeking her second straight state title in her second year at the helm… Have held opponents to fewer than 30 points in three of last four games. … 18 of 24 wins have been by double figures.

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #8; District Three runner-up

Coach: Derek McCormick, 14th season

Players to watch: G/F Addie Hiler, jr.; F Caroline Knothe, jr.; PG Jordyn Carnell, so.; C Addy Laible, so.

Notes: Bishop Kelly is making its first trip to the state tournament since 2018. … Knights feature a young squad with just one senior: Center Kaylee Little, who is signed to play at Carroll College. … After starting the season 1-3, Bishop Kelly has won 17 of its last 20 games, with all three of those losses in that span coming against Middleton.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES

Record: 13-13

State seed: #4; District Six Runner-up

Coach: Ty Keck, seventh season

Players to watch: SF Shay Shippen, Fr.; G Kysa Shippen, so.; PF Teresa Ledezma sr.; C Tailer Thomas, sr.

Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the second straight season after missing the tournament for over a decade. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Lost last season’s leading scorer Mattie Olson (20.3 ppg) to injury before the season. … 0-4 vs. 4A state tournament qualifiers. … Shay Shippen (19.8 ppg, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals ). … Kysa Shippen (9.4 ppg, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists). … Four players average 6 or more points per game, including Ledezma (6.3 ppg, 1.0 steals) and Thomas (6.0 ppg, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals). … Has yet to reach the state finals.

MOUNTAIN HOME TIGERS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #5; District Four runner-up

Coach: Brent Keener, 15th season

Players to watch: G Madilynn Keener, jr; P Sadie Drake, sr; G Cara Grindle, sr; G Reece Floyd, sr.

Notes: Three of their six losses came to #2 seed and District Four champion Burley. … Keener leads the Tigers in points (15) and steals (3) per game. … The 6'1" Sadie Drake is second in scoring at 12.1 points per game. …

PRESTON INDIANS

Record: 16-7

State seed: #3; District Five champ

Coach: Ryan Harris, third season

Players to watch: G Hailey Meek, sr; G Riley Ward, sr.; F Mickayla Roberts, sr.

Notes: Have won nine of last 10 games. … Meek, Ward and Roberts all average upward of 10 points per game. … Beat Pocatello twice in district tournament to advance to state. … Haven’t won a game by single digits since Dec. 2. … Have held opponents to 40 points or fewer in 11 of past 12 games.

SANDPOINT BULLDOGS

Record: 12-8

State seed: #6, District One-Two champ

Coach: Will Love, fourth season

Players to watch: G Daylee Driggs, sr; W Kelsey Cessna, jr; G Aliyah Strock, so.

Notes: This is Sandpoint's eighth trip to state in the past nine years. … Defeated Lakeland 48-37 and 43-36 to win the best two-out-of-three district title. … The Bulldogs' 3-5 record in conference play was affected by the combined 5A/4A Inland Empire League. Sandpoint went 1-3 against the 5A IEL teams, picking up a 46-40 win over Lewiston.

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 21-1

State seed: #2; District Four champ

Coach: Amber Whiting, fourth season

Players to watch: PG Amari Whiting, jr.; PG Lynzey Searle, sr.; PG Sydney Searle, sr.; C Christina Cook, so.

Notes: The only game they lost this season was by a single point to Borah, a 5A school. … At last year’s state tournament, Whiting broke four individual state records. … Whiting averages 27 points per game, exactly half of the 54 points her team averages. … Won two state titles, the last in 2018 over Century and the first in 2007 over Hillcrest.

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #7; District Three champ

Coach: Mackenzie Radford, interim coach

Players to watch: PF Casidy Fried, sr.; G Payton Hymas, sr.; F Jensyn Maughan, sr.; G/SF Reesa Whitworth, sr.

Notes: Middleton is 9-0 since Radford took over as interim coach midseason after Trent Harrison took a leave of absence. She is Middleton’s fourth coach in the last four years. … Vikings feature five key seniors is Fried, Hymas, Maughan, Whitworth and guard Sheridan Mortensen. … Hymas is a four-year varsity player who is signed to play with Lewis-Clark State. … Middleton has won five 4A State Titles since 2008, the last coming in 2017. … This will be Middleton’s last season at the 4A classification before it moves up to 5A next season.

CLASS 3A

SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS

Record: 19-2

State seed: #1; District Six champ

Coach: Crystal Dayley, tenth season

Players to watch: F Hailey Harris, sr.; G Kennedy Gillette, jr.; F Natalyah Nead, sr.;

Notes: Defending state runner-up. … At state for the fifth straight season and eighth time in nine years. … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll. … Its only two losses came to 4A teams(Preston, Blackfoot). … 4-0 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Six of the Diggers seven rotation players return from last season. … Harris (12.3 ppg, 1.4 steals, 7.1 rebounds). … Gillette (14.2 ppg, 2.1 steals, 1.8 assists). … N. Nead (9.0 ppg, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals) … Won seven state titles (1991, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) and last reached the finals last year.

FILER WILDCATS

Record: 12-9

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Clayton Nebeker, first season

Players to watch: PG Alexis Monson, sr.; McKynlee Jacobs, sr.; PG Camille Starley, sr.

Notes: Enter the tournament on a seven-game win streak. … Monson averages 14 points per game. … Jacobs averages 10 rebounds per game. … The team averages 54 points per game. … Only state title won in 2014 when they defeated Timberlake. … Only other time they’ve made it to a championship game was in 2013 when they lost to Snake River.

WEISER WOLVERINES

Record: 19-7

State seed: #4; State play-in winner

Coach: Laraine Harrison, third season

Players to watch: F Mattie Shirts, jr.; G Tobie Noyer, jr.; G Ivy Morris, sr.

Notes: Upset two-time defending state champ Timberlake 32-23 in a state play-in game to advance to state for the first time since 2017. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Only three seniors on the roster. … 1-4 vs. 3A state qualifiers. All were from 3A SRV. … Won six of its past seven and 10 of its past 12. … Shirts leads the team in points (12.5), rebounds (9.1) and steals (3.2). … Noyer has a hand in everything, averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 1.8 assists and 2.7 blocks. … Hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2012. … Last reached the semifinals and won a trophy in 2010, when it finished third. … Never won a state title and reached the finals twice (1999, 1990).

PARMA PANTHERS

Record: 13-10

State seed: #5; District Three runner-up

Coach: Michael Calkins, 10th season

Players to watch: F Austyn Harris, sr.; G Rylie Calkins, fr.; F Taylor Kaiser, jr.

Notes: At state for the sixth straight year. … Toughest defense in 3A (36.4 ppg). … Unranked in final state media poll. … Started 2-7 before winning 11 of final 14. … Held opponents under 30 points in six of last nine games. … 3-4 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Harris leads the team in points (15.7) and rebounds (7.1). But Calkins (13.0 ppg, 2.2 steals) and Kaiser (5.8 ppg, 5.3 steals) keep opponents honest. … Last won a trophy (third) in 2020 and reached its only finals in 2019. … Never won a state title.

TETON TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 17-10

State seed: #3; District Six runner-up

Coach: Shon Kunz, 9th season

Players to watch: G Kinley Brown, sr.; SF Tatum Streit, sr.; G/F Reese Kunz, so.; G Porter Wood, fr.

Notes: Missed the state tournament last season after losing state play-in to Snake River. … Return a similar rotation to last season with three sophomores who returned from last season. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Teton fields a small, quick, shooting rotation with only one player above 5’8” … 0-6 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Brown (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2 steals and 1 block). … Streit (7.8 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals). … Five players averaged 6 or more points per game, including Wood (7.8 ppg), Kunz (6.3, 6.4 rebounds), Hogan (6.0 ppg, 3 assists). … Has yet to reach the state finals.

FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES

Record: 17-5

State seed: #6; District Three champ

Coach: Amber Drollinger, fifth season

Players to watch: PG Abbi Roubidoux, jr.; P Graycie Huff, sr.; G Payton Fritts, jr.

Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … No. 3 in final state media poll. … Won six in a row and 14 of last 16 after a 3-3 start. … 4-1 vs. 3A state qualifiers. All were from the 3A SRV. … … Regular-season SRV and district champ, snapping Parma’s run of five straight district titles. … Roubidoux (14.2 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.8 steals), Huff (13.8 ppg, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists) and Fritts (7.4 ppg, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists) give the Grizzlies a three-headed attack. … Roubidoux was the 3A all-state soccer player of the year after leading Fruitland to a state title and undefeated season. … Hasn’t won a first-round game or reached the semifinals since 2003. … Last state tournament win and trophy was in 2015, when it won the consolation trophy. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Record: 20-5

State seed: #2; District 5 champ

Coach: Jeff Steadman, sixth season

Players to watch: G Rylie Edlefsen, so.; G Caselle Howell, sr.; G Reagan VanOrden, sr.

Notes: Sophomore Rylie Edlefsen is team’s top scorer, posting around 14 points per game. … Reagan VanOrden supplies roughly eight points a contest. … Two of team’s five losses came to Sugar-Salem, which has lost just twice all season. … More guard-oriented than previous seasons. … Beat 5A Owyhee back in December. … Eight of final nine regular-season games came against district foes. … In district tournament, got upset by American Falls in first round, then beat Eagles in next game for district title.

KELLOGG WILDCATS

Record: 13-5

State seed: #7, 3A District One champ

Coach: Jana Nearing, fifth season

Players to watch: P Hailey Cheney, sr.; G Grace Nearing, sr.; G Macy Jerome, so.; G Emily Coe, so.

Notes: Kellogg beat Timberlake in Intermountain League play, snapping the Tigers’ 42-game winning streak in league play. It was Kellogg’s first win over Timberlake since 2014. … Kellogg ended Timberlake’s run of seven straight district titles with a win over the Tigers in Spirit Lake in the district championship. It was Kellogg’s first district title since 2008, and is the Wildcats’ first trip to state since 2010. … Wildcats were state runners-up in 2006 and 2010.

CLASS 2A

GRANGEVILLE BULLDOGS

Record: 17-3

State seed: #1; District One-Two champ

Coach: Michelle Barger

Players to watch: PG Camden Barger, sr.; G/F Bailey Vanderwall, sr.; F Talia Brown, sr.

Notes: Lost in third-pplace game 41-32 a year ago to New Plymouth. … Fifth consecutive state berth. … Ranked No. 2 in final state poll. … Haven't lost since a 52-48 decision to Lewiston in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament, a stretch of 13 games. Average margin of victory during the win streak is 28.4 points. … Eight of team's players have 4.0 grade-point averages. … Went 0-2 against Class 2A state qualifiers, falling 33-27 at Melba on Nov. 19 and 42-28 at home Dec. 4 to top-ranked Cole Valley Christian. … Eight-time state champion (1977 and 1979 in Class 3A; 1994, 1996, 2004-05, 2008, 2011 in Class 2A)

DECLO HORNETS

Record: 9-12

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Ashley Baker, third season

Players to watch: PG Lilly Mallory; so.; SG Kadance Spencer, sr.; PF Brynn Silcock, so.

Notes: Defeated Valley 45-39 to claim the District Four title. … Team averages 44 points per game. … Undefeated in conference play. … Played in three championship games, 1984, 1990 and 1991. … The only time they won a state title was in 1990 over Sugar-Salem.

ABERDEEN TIGERS

Record: 20-5

State seed: #4; District 5 champ

Coach: Lincoln Driscoll, second season

Players to watch: F Ellie Watson sr., G Yasmin Ortiz sr.; G Hope Driscoll sr.; G Courtney Phillips, sr.

Notes: Senior Ellie Watson is team’s leading scorer and rebounder with 17.9 points and 9 rebounds per game. … Four of five starters have started since their freshman seasons. … Has won eight of last nine… Ortiz and Driscoll both average around 9 points per game. … Unseated longtime power Soda Springs for district championship. … Head coach Lincoln Driscoll has been impressed with team’s mental improvements over past few games.

RIRIE BULLDOGS

Record: 18-7

State seed: #5; District Six champ

Coach: Jake Landon, third season

Players to watch: G Breyer Newman, sr.; SF Brianna Scott, jr.; C Maggie Ball, sr.;

Notes: Lost in the consolation champ game last season. … At state for the tenth straight season. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Only lost to three 2A teams all season. … 5-3 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers. … Newman (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals). … Scott (8.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals) . … Maggie Ball (8.2 ppg, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 blocks). … Won one state title (2017) and last reached the finals in 2018.

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS

Record: 18-5

State seed: #3; District Three runner-up

Coach: Matt Beglinger, second season

Players to watch: G/F Ellie Fraas, sr.; G Lyndsie Krough, sr.; G/F Hadley Fraas, so.; SG Julee Caven, sr.

Notes: With a guard-heavy team, Cole Valley aimed to play up tempo offense before the season started. It enters the state tournament with averaging 52.6 points per game, second-best in the 2A this season. … Ellie and Hadley Fraas and Krough are all averaging at least 10 points per game. … Cavens missed the second half of last season with a broken wrist, and is averaging 7.2 points per game.

SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS

Record: 14-12

State seed: #6; State play-in winner

Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 20th season

Players to watch: G Jinettie Garbett, so; G Zipaya Somsen, jr; G Abby Goodin, fr.

Notes: Schvaneveldt has led the Cardinals to four state championships in the past seven years, including three straight from 2018-20. … An extremely young roster features two freshmen and three sophomores. … The Cardinals' 14-12 record undersells their talent. Soda Springs went 8-0 in conference play, and just 6-11 against non-conference foes in the regular season. Nine of their losses came against other teams at state (4A Preston, 3A Sugar-Salem, 3A Snake River, 2A Ririe, 2A Grangeville, and 1AD1 Lapwai).

MELBA MUSTANGS

Record: 19-3

State seed: #2; District Three champ

Coach: David Lenz, sixth season

Players to watch: C/F Keylee Wilson, jr.; G Hallie Arnold, jr.; F/G Kendall Clark, jr.; PG Brooklynn Dayley, so.

Notes: Defending state champions. … Melba returns four starters from last year’s state title team, all of whom are sophomores or juniors this year. … Four players are entering the state tournament averaging at least 10 points per game. … Clark leads the team with 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds after missing the first month of the season recovering from a knee injury. … Clark is being recruited by Northwest Nazarene, where she has two older sisters playing, and has also got looks from Washington State and Montana State. … Mustangs enter state on a six-game winning streak.

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

Record: 12-11

State seed: #7; District Six runner-up

Coach: Ben Lenz, 22nd season

Players to watch: G Graycee Litton, sr.; F Adrianne Nedrow, sr.; PG Halle Orme, jr.; G Emrie Lenz, so.

Notes: Last went to the state playoffs in 2013. … Unranked in final state media poll. … All five of North Fremont’s upperclassmen (3 sr., 2 jr.) have played on the varsity team for three or four years. … Guards Litton, Orme and Mariya Hoffner provide tenacious defense in the backcourt. … 1-3 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers. Nedrow (7.9 ppg ). … Lenz (6.3 ppg). … Halle Orme (6.3 ppg) Blanca Mazo (4.9 ppg). … Won one state title (2013).

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Record: 18-3

State seed: #1; District One-Two champ

Coach: Ada Marks, third season

Players to watch: SG Grace Sobotta, sr.; G Jordyn McCormack-Marks, soph.; SG Lauren Gould, jr.; PF Say'Quis Greene, sr.

Notes: Beat Lighthouse Christian 71-37 in third-place game in 2021. … Nine consecutive district championships. … Ranked No. 2 in final state poll. … Lost for the first time in eight years at Prairie on Jan. 22. But since, the Wildcats have won seven consecutive games, including a 67-51 decision against the Pirates in the Feb. 10 district final. … Greene has been in double figures the past four games but had been silent most of the season. … Sobotta has been struggling to score most of the season. … Went 2-1 against Class 1A DI state qualifiers, all against Prairie. The Wildcats did beat Class 2A qualifier Cole Valley Christian 61-41 on Dec. 3 at home. … 10-time state champion (1976 in Class B; 1989, 1998 and 2002 in Class 2A; 2009, 2011, 2015-17 and 2020 in Class 1A DI).

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Record: 11-9

State seed: #8; District Three runner-up

Coach: Brad McCain, seventh season

Players to watch: G Ainsley Johnson, sr.; PF Jennabelle Reece, fr.; G Casey Collom, jr.; G Aspen Davis, so.

Notes: Liberty Charter is at the state tournament for an eighth straight year, but is still looking for its first win in the opening round. … Patriots have played with a rotation of six players throughout the season, but McCain said he’s pulling some junior varsity players to help with depth at state. … Johnson is the Patriots’ leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

RAFT RIVER TROJANS

Record: 17-4

State seed: #4; District Four champ

Coach: Bart Deters, first season

Players to watch: PF Caroline Schumann, jr.; Ryan Udy, fr.; PG Reagan Jones, fr.

Notes: Raft River enters the tournament on a three-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Murtaugh 48-42 to claim the District Four title. … Schumann averages 11 points per game. … Team averages 54 points per game. … Raft River has never won a state title. … They only time they’ve played in a championship game was in 2008 when they lost to Genesee 55-41.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 17-6

State seed: #5; District Four runner-up

Coach: Matt Payton, third season

Players to watch: SG Addie Mitton, jr.; PF Kylan Jones, jr.; SF Kaymbri Beck, so.

Notes: Oakley enters the tournament on a three-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Murtaugh 35-32 to claim their spot in the state tournament. … The only time Oakley won a state title was in 2018 over Prairie. … The only other time they made it to a championship game was in 1994 when they lost to Troy.

PRAIRIE PIRATES

Record: 18-4

State seed: #3; District One-Two runner-up

Coach: Lori Mader, 12th season

Players to watch: G Kristin Wemhoff, jr.; P Tara Schlader, jr.; P Laney Forsmann, sr.

Notes: Lost 46-37 to Grace in 2021 state championship game. … At state for the 12th consecutive season. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … Had 10-game winning streak snapped in district final. … Only played Lapwai among 1A DI qualifiers but played three games against state qualifiers in other classes, going 2-1 (two wins against 1A DII Kendrick, 0-1 against 2A Grangeville). … Schlader and Wemhoff are the team's top threats. … Mader resigned her position in spring 2021, only to come back during the summer when a friend who she was taking care of and had cancer encouraged her to return. … Won nine state titles (1977-78, 1981-82, 1988, 1992, 1997 in Class 2A; 2012 and 2014 in Class 1A DI).

NOTUS PIRATES

Record: 16-3

State seed: #6; District Three champ

Coach: Brad Huter, 13th season

Players to watch: Cierra Peugh, sr.; Alexis Cuduback, jr.; Victoria Ortega, sr.

Notes: Notus is back at the state tournament for the first time in three seasons. … Pirates lost in a play-in game last season. … Pirates enter state having won seven of their last eight games.

BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES

Record: 17-10

State seed: #2; District Six champ

Coach: Carla Hansen, ninth season

Players to watch: PG Kiya McAffee, sr.; G Savannah Bird, sr.; PF Anna Knight, sr.

Notes: Missed state last season. … At state for the first time since 2017. … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll. … Has outscored its opponents by an average of 56.52 to 28.6 points. … Has not played any 1AD1 state tournament qualifiers but went 8-0 against 2A teams including 2-0 against state qualifier North Fremont. … McAffee (14.1 ppg, 2.9 steals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds) … Bird (12.7 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals) … Anna Knight (10.2 ppg, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.0 blocks). … Won five state titles (2006, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2018) and last reached the finals in 2017.

WALLACE MINERS

Record: 16-4

State seed: #7, District One champ; State play-in winner

Coach: Nichole Farkas, fifth season

Players to watch: G Jaden House, sr.; G Elli Welch, sr.; G Britany Phillips, so.; P Grace Hunter, sr.

Notes: Wallace won its first district title since 2013, and is at state for the first time since 2008, after a rare District 1 win over a District 2 team in a state play-in game. … House was voted MVP of the Scenic Idaho Conference; and Welch and Phillips were also all-conference selections.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Record: 21-1

State seed: #1; District Five-Six champ

Coach: Vern Nelson, 26th season

Players to watch: F Kiersley Boyer, sr.; F Ember Farr, sr.; F Taylor Wilson, jr.; G Addie Wilson, jr.

Notes: Boyer is team’s leading scorer and rebounder, posting around 14 points and 12 rebounds per game. … Farr averages 11 points and 10 boards per contest. … Farr and Boyer were both on the Bulldogs’ 2020 state championship team. … Won district tournament for first time in three seasons. … Only two of 21 wins came by single digits. … Lone loss came to Raft River, back in December. … Haven’t allowed 50-plus points in a game all season. … 21-1 is best record headed into state in Nelson’s tenure.

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 12-7

State seed: #8; District Four champ

Coach: Merrilee Sears, 13th season

Players to watch: G Berenice Vargas, jr.; F Jane Parke, so.; G Shayli Smith, jr.

Notes: Carey enters the tournament on a seven-game win streak. … Defeated top seed Dietrich 47-31 to claim District Four title. … Averages 41 points per game. … Only state title won in 2019 over Salmon River.

KENDRICK TIGERS

Record: 17-6

State seed: #4; District Two champ

Coach: Ron Ireland

Players to watch: F Drew Stacy, sr.; G Hannah Tweit, sr.; F Morgan Silflow, soph.; F Erin Morgan, sr.

Notes: Lost 54-48 in state title game to Tri-Valley in 2021. … At state for the fourth straight season and 19th time overall. … Ranked No. 3 in final state media poll. … 3-0 against 1A DII qualifiers, all against first-round opponent Deary. The last time the teams met, the Tigers won 48-42 in the district final Feb. 9 at Kendrick. Morgan finished with 24 points in that one. … They've also played 2A state qualifier Grangeville twice and 1A D1 state qualifier Prairie twice, losing each time. … Went out of the state again this season for a holiday tournament, playing in Kissimmee, Fla. They finished 2-1 and took third place in the KSA Events Basketball tournament. … Won three state titles (1983, 1997, 2002 in Class 1A).

DEARY MUSTANGS

Record: 14-5

State seed: #5; State play-in winner

Coach: Kendra Keen

Players to watch: Kenadie Kirk, soph.; Araya Wood, soph; Triniti Wood, jr.

Notes: Defending state consolation champ. … At state for the first time since the 2018 tournament and for the fifth time in the school's history. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won eight of final nine games, lone loss coming to Kendrick. … 0-3 against 1A DII state qualifiers, all against Kendrick. … There are three Wood sisters on the team, including eighth-grader Kaylee, who had nine points and eight offensive rebounds in the state play-in win Saturday against Clark Fork. … In past three tournament appearances were two and out and haven't won a game since the 1982 season when the Mustangs were in Class 1A.

RICHFIELD TIGERS

Record: 21-4

State seed: #3; District Four runner-up

Coach: Buck Hendren, 11th season

Players to watch: F Tori Truman, sr.; G Kasey Hendren, so.; F Shelby Jones, so.

Notes: Truman averages 8 points per games and 6 rebounds. … Team averages 39 points per game. … Their highest point total this season was 55 points against Castleford. … Has won six state titles: 1979, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016. … Half of their state championship wins have been against Dietrich.

LEADORE MUSTANGS

Record: 19-5

State seed: #6; District Six Runner-up

Coach: Janet Proulx, second season

Players to watch: Mackenzie Mackay, jr.; Sadie Bird, jr.; Katie Mackay, fr.;

Notes: At state for the first time in over a decade. … Unranked in final state media poll but led all unranked teams with 3 votes. … Only one senior and two juniors on roster. … 0-2 vs. 1AD2 state tournament qualifiers. … M. Mackay (14.2 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists). … Bird (13.2 ppg, 11 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 steals). … Won one state title (2001) in the program’s only finals appearance.

COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS

Record: 16-0

State seed: #2; District Three champ

Coach: Paula Tucker, first season

Players to watch: PG/W Sydney Nichols, sr.; W/P Hope Zollman, so.; PG/W Rhianna Iveson, so.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2016. … No. 2 in final state media poll. … Top scoring offense in 1A Division II (57.3 ppg). … Third-toughest defense in 1A Division II (26.4 ppg). … One of three undefeated teams across all classifications alongside Blackfoot (4A) and Butte County (1A Division I). … Five players average more than nine points per game, including Nichols (11.3 ppg, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals), Zollman (10.2 ppg, 5.4 rebounds), Iveson (9.5 ppg, 3.3 assists, 2.9 steals), McKayla Hart (9.2 ppg, 8.3 rebounds) and Isabelle Eppich (9.2 ppg, 6.9 rebounds). … Last won a first-round game and advanced to the semifinals in 1991. It has one state tournament win since then (2007). … Last won a state trophy in 1988, when it finished second. … Never won a state title and played in its only championship in 1988. … Tucker previously led Garden Valley to a state title in 2006.

TRI-VALLEY TITANS

Record: 15-7

State seed: #7; District Three runner-up

Coach: Jeff Springer, third season

Players to watch: P Maron Hansen, jr.; W/P Hadley Atnip, jr.; G Abigail Atnip, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ. … Only returns one starter from that team (Hansen) and has one senior (Atnip). … At state for third straight year. … Unranked in final state media poll. … Won nine of past 11 games. ... Tri-Valley is an athletic merger of Cambridge and Midvale that started in the 2005-06 school year.

