Meet the teams at this year's boys state basketball tournament

CLASS 5A

CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS

Record: 14-10

State seed: #8; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher

Coach: Josh Aipperspach, sixth season

Players to watch: SF Tyler Shipp, sr.; SG/SF Weston Johnson, sr.; SF Kyle Schabot, sr.; SG Kaden Christensen, sr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2018. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … 4-5 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Relies on the 3-pointer, leading the 5A SIC in 3s per game (8.7) and 3-point percentage (36.5). … Four players average nine or more points per game, including Shipp (12.9), Johnson (10), Christensen (9.8) and Schabot (9). … Johnson led the 5A SIC in rebounds (8.5 per game) and was third in assists (4.3). … Shipp led the 5A SIC in blocks (2.5 per game) while shooting 47% behind the 3-point line. … Won two state titles (2003, 1995). … Played in four state championship games, the last in 2017, the last time it won a trophy.

EAGLE MUSTANGS

Record: 20-4

State seed: #4; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Cody Pickett, second season

Players to watch: F Donovan Jones, sr.; F Landon White, jr.; G Gage Jones, sr.; G Tristan Fleming, sr.

Notes: At state for the fourth straight year. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … 4-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Won 11 in a row before finishing 3-2 in its last five games. … Donovan Jones leads the teams in points (13.4), rebounds (6.9) and steals (3.4). He’ll walk on and play football at Stanford as a tight end. … White (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds) and Gage Jones (10.3 ppg) give the Mustangs scoring balance. … Fleming led the 5A SIC in assists (5.2 per game) while averaging 1.7 ppg. … Never won a state title. … Reached the finals twice (2010, 2004). … Last won a trophy in 2010 (second). ... Pickett is a former record-setting quarterback at the University of Washington who played two seasons in the NFL with the 49ers. He underwent emergency heart surgery in January.

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 22-1

State seed: #1; District 1-2 champ

Coach: Jim Winger, 23rd season (14th in second stint)

Players to watch: PG Kolton Mitchell, jr.; P Blake Buchanan, jr.; W Zach Johnson, jr.; W Nathan Hocking, jr.

Notes: No. 1 in the final state media poll … Last year’s runners-up are making their third trip to state … Mitchell, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, and Johnson are three-year starters … Mitchell (18.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 steals) has an offer from Idaho State. Buchanan (13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) has offers from Idaho, Pepperdine, San Jose State, San Francisco and Utah Valley. Johnson (10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds) is being highly recruited in football. … Hocking (10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds) is a transfer from Ferris of Spokane. … Won at 5A state qualifiers Meridian and Eagle earlier this season, beat 4A state qualifiers Burley and Pocatello at a tournament at Owyhee, and won at 4A state qualifier Bishop Kelly. Also beat 4A District 1-2 champ Moscow twice. … Won its first 17 games before losing by five points at Lewiston, then avenged that loss with a 77-28 trouncing in the district title game … Never won a state title; reached finals twice (2002, 2021).

MADISON BOBCATS

Record: 18-5

State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ

Coach: Shane Humphreys, first season

Players to watch: G Logan Crane, sr.; F Isaac Wilson, sr.; G Ike Sutton, so.; F Berrett Wilson, so.

Notes: Finished third at state last season. … At state for second straight season and fifth time in six years. … Ranked No. 4 in the final state media poll. … All five losses came against 4A or Utah teams (Bingham, Hillcrest (twice), Corner Canyon, Preston) … 3-0 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers. … Four players average more than nine points per game, including Crane (13.1 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists), Sutton (11.4 ppg, 2.5 assists), Isaac Wilson (11.4 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) and Berrett Wilson (9.0 ppg, 5.0 rebounds) … Won eight state titles (1930, 1954, 1981, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2011) and last reached the finals in 2019.

MERIDIAN WARRIORS

Record: 17-9

State seed: #6; Play-in game winner

Coach: Jeff Sanor, fifth season

Players to watch: G Austin Ramos, sr.; F Ethan Pearce, sr.; F Davis Thacker, sr.; G Ladu Kaden, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for the third straight year. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won 12 of its last 15 games after a 5-5 start. … 3-4 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Thacker (6.2 ppg, 2.3 assists) is the only returning starter from last year’s title team. … Ramos is the leading scorer (11.1 ppg) while shooting 40.2% behind the 3-point line. … Standing at 6-7, Pearce (10.5 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks) is a threat all over the floor. … Won four state titles (2021, 1992, 1983, 1979). … Reached the finals six times.

MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS

Record: 15-9

State seed: #7; District 3 third-/fourth-place finisher

Coach: Jon Nettleton, 17th season

Players to watch: W Nate Ojukwu, jr.; PG Bayler Perrin, sr.; G Dylan Logsdon, sr.; G Dyson Judd, jr.

Notes: At state for the sixth time in the past seven years, beating Timberline in triple overtime for a state berth. … Third-toughest defense in 5A (44.3 ppg). … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Lowest-scoring team (52.9 ppg) at 5A tournament. … 2-6 vs. 5A state qualifiers. … Ojukwu leads the team in points (12.5 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 per game) as an explosive 6-6 wing. He’s the only player scoring in double figures. … Perrin (9.8 ppg), Judd (5.9 ppg) and Logsdon (5.0 ppg) round out the top scoring threats. … Won and played in its only state championship game in 2011. That was also its last trophy.

OWYHEE STORM

Record: 21-3

State seed: #2; District 3 champ

Coach: Andy Harrington, first season

Players to watch: G Jack Payne, sr.; G Liam Campbell, so.; G Jackson Rasmussen, fr.; G Titus Bailey, jr.

Notes: First-year program. … Enters on a 17-game winning streak. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Payne (11.7 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 steals, 2.3 blocks) has verbally committed to Colorado State. … Campbell (18.0 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists) led the 5A SIC in scoring and has seven known D-I offers, including ones from USC and Washington State. … Second-toughest defense in 5A (43.6 ppg). … Second highest-scoring offense in 5A (63.5 ppg). … 7-1 vs. 5A state qualifiers, with the only loss coming in four overtimes at Eagle. … Won the first district championship and claimed the first state berth in school history. … Finished third in the top bracket at the Damien Classic in California in December. … Harrington led Middleton (4A) to its first state title since 1965 last season.

RIGBY TROJANS

Record: 16-8

State seed: #5, District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Justin Jones, 14th season

Players to watch: Sam Kunz, sr.; Karson Barber, sr.; Kobe Jones, jr.

Notes: At state for the fourth straight year. … The Trojans will face Eagle in the first round on Thursday. ... Both come off losses in their district tournaments with Rigby falling to rival Madison and then defeating Highland to earn the district's second seed. ... Eagle, No. 1 seed in the District 3 tournament, dropped a 71-49 game to Owyhee. ... The Trojans were not ranked in the final state media poll. ... Rigby defeated Eagle 65-61 in overtime in last year's consolation game. ... The Trojans last won a state title in 2015 in the 4A classification. Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015.

CLASS 4A

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

Record: 19-5

State seed: #5; District 3 champ

Coach: Ryan Kerns, ninth season

Players to watch: PF Blake Hawthorne, sr.; SF Aidan McGarvin, sr.; PG Tommy Hunter, sr.

Notes: At state for the ninth time in the past ten seasons. … Bishop Kelly will face Middleton, which it lost to twice during the regular season. … Hawthrone, who will play for NCAA Division III University of Chicago next season, leads the Knights with 15.8 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game. … Knights enter the tournament on an eight-game winning streak. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles (1998, 1991) at the 3A level. … Second-toughest defense in 4A (43.2 ppg).

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 11-12

State seed: #7; District 4 champ

Coach: Mac Stannard, second season

Players to watch: PG Stockton Sheets, sr.; W Ramsey Trevino, jr.; PF Adam Kloepfer, sr.; PG Stockton Page, sr.

Notes: Claimed the district title over top seed Jerome in overtime by a single point. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2018. … Has won six state championships: 1935, 1941, 1991, 1992, 2007 and 2008. … The last time they were in a championship game was 2018 when they lost to Preston 61-56.

HILLCREST KNIGHTS

Record: 22-2

State seed: #1; District 6 champ

Coach: Dave Austin, seventh season

Players to watch: C Isaac Davis, so.; G Cooper Kesler, sr.; G Kobe Kesler, jr.; G Jase Austin, sr.

Notes: The Knights, who have been preparing for a title run for three years when most of the roster was dominated by underclassmen, enter the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and riding a 21-game win streak. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. ... Davis, at 6-foot-7, is a force inside, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. ... The Knights also have a solid perimeter game with a bevy of guards, led by Cooper Kesler (19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists). ... The Knights led 4A in scoring at 66.5 points per game. ... Hillcrest's best finish is second in 2018, a 59-51 OT loss to Rocky Mountain at the 5A level.

JEROME TIGERS

Record: 22-2

State seed: #3; District 4 runner-up

Coach: Joe Messick, 15th season

Players to watch: SG Mikey Lloyd, sr.; PG Scott Cook, jr.; SG/PG Schuyler Mower, jr.; C Gavin Capps, sr.

Notes: No. 3 in final state media poll ... The Tigers are making their second consecutive trip back to the 4A state tournament, after winning the consolation bracket in 2021. Their stars all played big minutes in last year's postseason run ... Only suffered one loss during the regular season to Bishop Kelly ... Won 20 games in a row, including a perfect run through conference play ... Got upset in the Great Basin 7 District Championship to Burley ... Jerome's lone title is from 1987 ... Leading scorer is Mikey Lloyd, who is the reigning Great Basin Player of the Year and has an offer from Treasure Valley Community College.

MIDDLETON VIKINGS

Record: 23-2

State seed: #4; Play-in game winner

Coach: Nate Hartman, first season

Players to watch: G/F Tyler Medaris, sr.; Talmage Stucki, jr.; G Owen Graviet, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ. … At state for seventh time in eight years. … Middleton had to replace Andy Harrington, who led the Vikings to the state title, after he took the head coaching job at Owyhee High. Hartman came to Middleton from Idaho Falls, where he was an assistant coach with the 2019 4A state champions. … No. 1 team in final state media poll. … Went unbeaten in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play and had won 18 straight games before being upset by Middleton in the district tournament semifinals. … Middleton’s other loss was to Eagle, a 5A state qualifier. … Medaris averages a double-double with 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He enters the tournament with 1,002 career points, 701 rebounds, 200 assists and 111 blocks. He had his first career triple-double in a district tournament win against Emmett (10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists). … Third-toughest defense in 4A (43.3 ppg).

MOSCOW BEARS

Record: 15-9

State seed: #6; District 1-2 champ

Coach: Josh Uhrig, seventh season

Players to watch: G Jamari Simpson, sr.; G Dylan Rehder, sr.; G Bryden Brown, sr.

Notes: The Bears return to the state tournament after surprisingly not making it a year ago. ... Moscow has been in the state tourney five of the past six years, losing in the 2020 final to Preston (59-43) but bowed out in two games in their previous two appearances. ... The Bears are tied with Idaho Falls and Lapwai for second-most titles all time with 11. ... Was not in the state media poll all season. ... Last won the title in 1997 in the A-2 class ... Simpson led the team early in scoring, but missed time. Brown has been a pivotal player late in the season, as has senior guard Taylor Strong. ... 7-3 in past 10 games.

POCATELLO THUNDER

Record: 21-3

State seed: #2, District 5 champ

Coach: Joe Green, ninth season

Players to watch: G Julian Bowie, so.; G Ryan Payne, sr.; F Matt Christensen, sr.; G Kesler Vaughan, so.

Notes: First trip to state since 2009, when it finished as runners-up. … Sophomore guard Julian Bowie, the team’s best player, has offers from Boise State, Idaho State and Utah State. … Beat rival Century twice in district tournament to advance to state. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won six straight, including 15 of its last 16. … Won 10 state titles, the last in 2000.

VALLIVUE FALCONS

Record: 14-10

State seed: #8; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Mario Betancourt, third season

Players to watch: PG Jacob Martinez, sr.; C Jakin Calhoun, sr.; G Jace Martinez, so.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2019. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Qualified for state by upsetting Middleton, the No. 1 team in the state media poll, in the district semifinals. … Jacob Martinez leads the 4A SIC with 17.1 points per game. He also averages 5.2 rebounds. … Calhoun is averaging 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. … Vallivue has won three state titles, most recently in 2008, at the 5A classification.

CLASS 3A

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Record: 13-8

State seed: #8, District 1-2 champ

Coach: Nathan Williams, second season

Players to watch: G Ridge Willams, jr.; G Braeden Blackmore, jr.; G Ethan Hubbard, sr.; G Asher Williams, fr.

Notes: Unranked in the final state media poll … Went two-and-out at state last year in first trip since 2008. … Ridge Williams scored 17 points and Blackmore 13 as the Badgers upset top-seeded Kellogg at Kellogg to win its first district title since 2007, after losing twice to the Wildcats during Intermountain League play. … Ridge Williams (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals), an all-league pick last year, broke his navicular bone in his foot two days before the season started and was out until league play began. Last year, he averaged 21 points and shot 56% from the 3-point line in league. … Hubbard (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals) is the defensive stopper. … Asher Williams (16.5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1.5 assists) shot 43% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free-throw line. … Blackmore (14 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) was an all-league pick last year. … Lost by 9 and 13 points to 2A state qualifier St. Maries, and lost by 26 at home to 4A state qualifier Moscow in the season opener … Never won a state title or reached the finals. .

FRUITLAND GRIZZLIES

Record: 18-7

State seed: #4; Play-in game winner

Co-Coaches: Mark Van Weerdhuizen/Willie Lake, fourth season

Players to watch: C Nolan Bower, sr.; SG Jacob Hamann, sr.; SF Tyler Capps, jr.; SG Eddie Rodriguezm jr.

Notes: At state for the fifth straight year and the 18th time in 20 seasons. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Third-highest scoring offense in 3A (56.4 ppg). … 2-3 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Bower, a 6-8, 225-pound center, leads the team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounds (8.8). He’s one of four players averaging seven or more points per game, including Hamann (9.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds), Capps (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rebounds) and Rodriguez (7.0 ppg). … Won five state titles, the last in 2018. … Played in nine state championship games, including seven in the past 14 seasons.

HOMEDALE TROJANS

Record: 14-9

State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Cam Long, third season

Players to watch: G Jaxon Dines, jr.; G Mason Strong, jr; G Hayden Kincheloe

Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … 2-6 vs. 3A state qualifiers. … Dines (15.5 ppg, 2.4 steals), Strong (11.6 ppg) and Kincheloe (8.4 ppg, 7.0 rebounds) give the Trojans three dangerous scoring options. … Hasn’t won a state tournament game since 2014, when it finished second. … Won its only state title in 1969 at the 2A level. … Played in four state championship games.

KIMBERLY BULLDOGS

Record: 16-6

State seed: #5; District 4 champ

Coach: Daren Garey, eighth season

Players to watch: G Jackson Cummins, sr; G Jaxon Bair, sr.; F Gatlin Bair, so.; G Jake Lloyd, sr.

Notes: No. 4 in final state media poll ... Kimberly is the five-time reigning District 4 champ ... Bulldogs won the consolation trophy in 2021, placed second in 2020, took third in 2019 and placed second in 2018 ... Kimberly's lone state title is from 1952 ... Bulldogs tied with Buhl for the best conference record, but the Indians had the No. 1 at district. Kimberly beat them on their home floor and went undefeated in the tournament ... The Bulldogs boast athleticism and speed ... Jaxon Bair is committed to Arkansas to run track .... Gatlin Bair is garnering Division I football interest.

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Record: 21-2

State seed: #1, District 5 champ

Coach: Kent Howell, second season

Players to watch: G Karter Howell, sr.; G Payton Howe, sr.; F Hunter Roche, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state. … Won the title last year in head coach Kent Howell’s first season. … Finished as the top-ranked 3A team in the final state media poll. … Only two losses this season came to Utah schools. … Second-toughest defense in 3A (38.0 ppg). … In wins, it has only allowed 50-plus points once all season. … Allowing just 26 points per game in its last four games. … Won two state titles.

MCCALL-DONNELLY VANDALS

Record: 18-2

State seed: #2; District 3 champ

Coach: Jason Tinney, 10th season

Players to watch: PG/SG DJ Green, sr.; PG/SG Ethan Tinney, sr.; SG Alex Johnson, sr.; F Tate Ova, jr.

Notes: Defending state runner-up, the best finish in program history. … At state for the third time in 34 years. … No. 2 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in 3A (35.8 ppg). … Enters on a nine-game winning streak. … 4-1 vs. 3A state qualifiers. Did not play a 3A state qualifier outside the 3A SRV. … Only losses were to Fruitland (3A state qualifier) and Ambrose (2A state qualifier). … Green (18.1 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists) is the reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year. … Tinney (8.8 ppg, 6.8 rebounds) and Johnson (8.4 ppg, 4.3 rebounds) also started on last year’s state runner-up. … Ova (6.9 ppg, 7.3 rebounds) gives the Vandals four players averaging six or more points per game. … Never won a state title and reached the finals for the first time last year.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Record: 21-6

State seed: #3; Play-in game winner

Players to watch: F Cole Gilbert, sr; P Marcus Coombs, fr; G Luke Higginson, so

Coach: Robert Coombs, 29th season

Notes: At state for the seventh straight year and 16th time in the past 17 seasons. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Coombs has led Snake River to five state titles and won his 500th game this season. … Four of its six losses came to conference rival Marsh Valley, the No. 1 seed and defending state champ. … Third-toughest defense in 3A (39.0 ppg). … Last reached the finals in 2017. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2013.

SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS

Record: 12-11

State seed: #7; District 6 champ

Coach: Shawn Freeman, ninth season

Players to watch: F Toby Pinnock, sr.; G Branden Cordova, jr.; PG Christian Gordon, jr.

Notes: The Diggers fell in a state play-in game last season. … At state for the fifth time in the last six years. … Diggers were unranked in the final state media poll. … 1-5 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers. … Won seven state titles (1962, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2017, 2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020. ... Pinnock averages 8.6 points, and Koy Sanderson tops the team at 4.6 rebounds.

CLASS 2A

AMBROSE ARCHERS

Record: 20-4

State seed: #5; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Ken Sugarman, 4th season

Players to watch: PG Johnny Sugarman, sr.; G Hudson Hughes, sr.; G Tyson Hughes, so.

Notes: Defending state runner-up. … Fell short of winning the state title in its first year at 2A last season when a Johnny Sugarman layup in the closing seconds didn’t fall, giving St. Maries a 51-50 win. … Hudson Hughes leads Ambrose with 16.3 points per game, while Johnny Sugarman is averaging 15.2 points per game. … At state for the ninth straight year. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Top-scoring team in 2A (65.5 ppg). … Won two state titles (2020, 2016), both at the 1A Division I level.

BEAR LAKE BEARS

Record: 12-12

State seed: #7, District 5 champ

Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 14th season

Players to watch: G Brady Shaul, jr.; G Tyler Beresford, jr.; G Bryson Crane, so.

Notes: Bears are making their fifth trip to state in the last six years. … In that stretch, they’ve captured four trophies, including back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. … Have won eight of its last nine, including back-to-back wins over West Side to win the district tournament. … Have not allowed more than 40 points in a win since mid-January. … Unranked in the final state media poll.

FIRTH COUGARS

Record: 16-9

State seed: #6; District 6 runner-up

Players to watch: G Austin Jacobsen, sr.; G/F Burton Park, jr; F Travis Hampton, jr; F Kyle Jacobsen, jr; PG Bridger Holley, sr.

Coach: Scott Adams, 16th season.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2017. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Adams has won seven state titles at Firth, tied for the most for any Idaho boys basketball coach in history. He returned to the team in 2019-20. … Handed No. 1 seed North Fremont one of its two losses. … Averages 48.9 points per game while giving up 44.6. … Style is based on defense, strong inside play and taking the 3-point shot when available. ... Kyle Jacobsen averages eight points and six rebounds, and Burton Park averages nine points, four rebounds and shoots 81% from the free-throw line. … Won eight state titles, the last in 2016 as part of a three-peat.

MELBA MUSTANGS

Record: 21-2

State seed: #4; District 3 champ

Coach: Spencer Trappett, 4th season

Players to watch: G Joe Reiber, sr.; PG Braden Volkers, jr.; F Cache Beus, so.

Notes: At state for third straight season. … Lost in the consolation final last season. … Reiber leads the Mustangs in scoring with 19.9 points per game, but Beus is averaging a double-double with 10.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. … Volkers averages 12.7 points per game. … Won 12 straight games with its last loss coming against Ambrose, whom it has beaten twice since and will face again in the first round of the tournament. … Other loss was against Homedale, a 3A state qualifier. … No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Won its only state title in 2011. … Reached the finals twice (2011, 1999). … Second-best offense in 2A (63.4 ppg).

NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES

Record: 20-2

State seed: #1; District 6 champ

Coach: Shannon Hill, fourth season

Players to watch: G Jordan Lenz, sr.; G Max Palmer, sr.; F Hank Richardson, sr.

Notes: After two state titles, finished third last season … At state for the fifth straight year after only making the state tournament once before 2018 … No. 1 in the final state media poll … 4-2 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers and beat one 3A state qualifier twice … Won two state titles (2019, 2020) and last reached the finals in 2020 ... Lenz, the state 2A player of the year each of the last two seasons, could be in line to make it three straight.

ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS

Record: 18-3

State seed: #3; District 1-2 champ

Coach: Bryan Chase, eighth season

Players to watch: P Tristan Gentry-Nelson, sr.; G Coleman Ross, sr.; G Greyson Sands, jr.; F Colby Renner, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Only losses this season were to defending 1A Division I state champ Lapwai (twice) and last year’s 2A state runner-up Ambrose. … Beat 2A state qualifier West Side at a tournament at Owyhee, before losing to Ambrose in the championship game. … Gentry-Nelson (14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals) hit the go-ahead free throw in last year’s state title game. Ross averages 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals, and Sands averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals. Renner (8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer to send last year’s semifinal into overtime. … Won its first state title since 1960 last year, and second overall. … Lumberjacks have been to state every year under Chase, reaching at least the semifinals every year.

VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 16-7

State seed: #8; District 4 champ

Coach: Brian Hardy, 10th season

Players to watch: SG Jesus Hernandez, sr.; G Jadon Johnson, sr.; PG Kyle Christensen, jr.

Notes: Valley entered the Canyon Conference district tournament as the lowest seed but managed to triumph over Wendell and Declo to claim the district title. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … At state for the first time since 2019. … Valley has only played in two state championship games, the first in 1990 when they were defeated by Ririe 64-50, and the second in 2001 when they claimed their only state title for boys basketball.

WEST SIDE PIRATES

Record: 18-8

State seed: #2; Play-in game winner

Coach: Tyler Brown, 16th season

Players to watch: F Bryler Shurtliff, sr.; G Blaize Brown, sr.; G Ryker Love, sr.

Notes: Fourth straight trip to state for the Pirates. … Runner-up in 2020 before going two-and-out in 2021. … Dropped a pair of two-point decisions to first-round opponent, Bear Lake, in district tournament before advancing to play-in game and winning that. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Hasn’t won two straight since early February. … Won two state titles (1978, 1979).

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Record: 18-5

State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ

Coach: Rory Lloyd, 15th season

Players to watch: G Payson Andersen, sr.; G Ty Gilbert, jr.; F Dallon Draper, jr.

Notes: Grizzlies are playing at state for the third year in a row. … Finished second in 2020 after a loss to Ambrose. … Won 11 of its last 12, including two 20-point wins over Butte County to run away with the district tournament title. … Only five losses have come to teams in bigger classifications and out of state. … First time meeting Rimrock in head coach Rory Lloyd’s tenure. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … Won three state titles, the last in 2003.

KAMIAH KUBS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #2; District 2 runner-up

Coach: Aaron Skinner, 13th season

Players to watch: David Kludt, fr.; Brady Cox, jr.; Luke Krogh, sr.

Notes: First time at state since the 2019-20 season, when they lost in consolation final to Oakley. ... Finished No. 2 in the final state poll. … Before the district tourney final, the Kubs won nine consecutive games. ... Before the appearance in 2020, the previous time Kamiah went to the state tournament was in the 2012-13 season, when it lost 58-45 to Butte County in the title game. ... Kludt has carried the team most of the season, but the Kubs have solid complementary players. … Kamiah led the Whitepine League and was second in 1A Division I in scoring defense at 37.6 points per game allowed. ... Has been in the title game four times, losing all four.

LAPWAI WILDCATS

Record: 24-0

State seed: #1; District 2 champ

Coach: Zachary Eastman, third season

Players to watch: G Titus Yearout, sr.; G Kross Taylor, sr.; Kase Wynott, G, soph.; G Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, jr.

Notes: Unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the state media poll all season. … Yearout is committed to play for University of Idaho. … Highest-scoring team in all classifications (82.9 ppg). Next closest is Hillcrest (4A) at 66.5 ppg. … Topped 100 points four times this season. … Hasn't lost a game since Feb. 5, 2021, a 60-55 loss at Genesee. Has won 33 consecutive games. … Won a total of 11 state championships, tied for the second-most all time with Idaho Falls and Moscow. Borah has the most with 13. ... Eastman is the seventh coach in school history to win at least one title. ... Beat 5A teams Coeur d'Alene and Lewiston this season. Each were ranked in the state media poll at some point. Lewiston finished No. 5 before being eliminated.

LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS

Record: 20-5

State seed: #7; District 3 champ

Coach: Scott McConnell, first season

Players to watch: W Dallin Criddle, sr.; W Luke Thomas, so.; P McKinnon Dodge, sr.

Notes: At state for the 10th time in the past 11 years, but only advanced past the first round in 2013. … Enters on a 12-game winning streak. … Criddle is averaging 20.0 points per game for the Patriots and leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game. … Thomas is averaging 8.0 points per game, while Dodge 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Never won a state tournament trophy.

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN LIONS

Record: 13-10

State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up

Coach: Daequon Montreal, first season (replaced Mike Brown during season)

Players to watch: SG Clay Silva, sr.; PG Hayato Yamada, jr.; PF Aiden Finny, jr.; PF Jack DeJong, so

Notes: Lighthouse is making its first ever state appearance at the 1A Division I level. ... Went 26-0 and won a state championship in 2020 as a 1A Division II school. ... Head coach Daequon Montreal has been on the staff in an assistant capacity until now. ... Clay Silva is their top scorer, becoming the first ever Lion to make the roster for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games. ... Silva is also the lone senior on the team.

LOGOS KNIGHTS

Record: 16-7

State seed: #4; Play-in game winner

Coach: Joe Casebolt, first season

Players to watch: Will Casebolt, sr.; Roman Nuttbrock, sr.

Notes: First state appearance in second season in 1A Division I ... Spent a week in the state media poll, but enters unranked and receiving votes. ... Last appearance in state tourney was in 2019 in 1A Division II, where they lost to Garden Valley in the third-place game. ... Casebolt and Nuttbrock have been a lethal combination most of the season. Casebolt had 31 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left Saturday as the Knights beat Lakeside. In the previous game, Nuttbrock finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds as Logos eliminated Prairie. ... Made their name shooting 3s this season, but were just second in the Whitepine League in averaging 54.8 points per game.

OAKLEY HORNETS

Record: 16-6

State seed: #5; District 4 champ

Coach: Kody Beck, first season

Players to watch: SG Payton Beck, sr.; PG Isaac Cranney, so.; SG Vladimir Lara, sr.

Notes: Enters on an eight-game winning streak. … Two-time defending consolation title winners. … At state for the third straight season. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Won four state titles, the last in 1977. … The last time they played in a championship game was 1984. … Averages 51.6 points per game.

RIMROCK RAIDERS

Record: 17-4

State seed: #6; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Arron Hall, fourth season

Players to watch: C Gus Black, sr.; PF Aden Aquiso, jr.; G Alex Martinez, sr.; PG Pedro Varela, sr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2008. … Was 0-19 four years ago. … Had won 13 straight games before falling to Liberty Charter in the district tournament championship. … Black leads Rimrock with 10.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, but Aquiso, Martinez and Varela are each averaging above eight points. … Martinez is averaging 5.1 steals per game. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Never won a state title or reached the finals.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

CAMAS COUNTY MUSHERS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #1; District 4 champ

Coach: Jamon Frostenson, ninth season

Players to watch: G Breken Clarke, sr.; F Dawson Kramer, sr.; G Tristen Smith, so.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2005. … Tied with Rockland for No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Defeated top seed Carey to claim district title. … Only losses were to Victory Charter (twice) and Carey (once). … Won a single state title in 1974. … Last time they played in a championship game was 1978. … Team averages 61.4 points per game, the most in 1A Division II.

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 19-6

State seed: #2; District 4 runner-up

Coach: Richard Simpson, first season

Players to watch: Carsn Perkes, jr.; Connor Simpson, sr.; Chase Bennion, sr.

Notes: At state for the 17th straight year, the longest active streak in any classification. … No. 4 in the final state media poll. … Won two state titles, the first in 2011 and the second in 2015. … Has played in six championship games, the last in 2018. … Carsn Perkes leads the team with an average of 19 points per game and 10 rebounds.

CASCADE RAMBLERS

Record: 14-9

State seed: #8; District 3 runner-up

Coach: Josh Hurley, first season

Players to watch: PG Tyler Thurson, so.; G Cole Olson, fr.; F Samuel Huckaby, so.

Notes: At state for the second time in three years. … Unranked in the final state media poll. … Young team with one senior, Gavin Nitzel (4.9 ppg), that plays significant minutes. … Thurston leads the team in points (18.2 ppg) and assists (3.3 per game). … Olson (10.8 ppg) and Huckaby (7.7 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) give the Ramblers other scoring options. … 0-4 vs. 1A Division II state qualifiers, including 0-3 vs. Council. … Lost to Camas County, its first-round opponent, 64-35 in its first game of the season. … Never won a state title. … Played in two state championship games (2020, 1991).

COUNCIL LUMBERJACKS

Record: 18-4

State seed: #5; District 3 champ

Coach: Clay Hollon, second season

Players to watch: SF/SG Thatcher McLinn, sr.; G Porter McLinn, jr.; G/W Wyatt Vining, jr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2018, when it won the consolation trophy. … Enters on a 14-game winning streak. … No. 3 in the final state media poll. … 15-0 vs. 1A Division II opponents. … 3-0 vs. the only 1A Division II state qualifier it faced, Cascade. … Third-toughest defense in 1A Division II (37.1 ppg). … Fourth-highest scoring offense in 1A Division II (58.0 ppg). … Swept regular-season conference and district titles in the Long Pin. … Thatcher McLinn is the only senior on the roster. … Never won a state title. … Played in two state championship games (2016, 2004).

KENDRICK TIGERS

Record: 12-8

State seed: #6; District 2 champ

Coach: Tim Silflow, fourth season

Players to watch: Jagger Hewett, jr.; Preston Boyer, sr.; Ty Koepp, soph; Dallas Morgan, soph.

Notes: This is the Tigers' first state appearance since 2017, when they beat Council in the consolation game. ... Were not ranked in the state media poll at all this season. ... Rode the momentum from winning the 1A Division II football state title with many of the same players. ... Entered the district tournament losing two in a row and four of six. ... Mainly played teams within the district, and split with Timberline. ... Koepp and Morgan have been the scoring leaders on a team that averages 44.5 points per game. ... Kendrick is 6-3 in state title games, with the last championship coming in 1985.

NORTH GEM COWBOYS

Record: 17-5

State seed: #4; Play-in game winner

Coach: Tracey Corta, third season

Players to watch: G Bridger Hatch, sr.; G Chayce Low, sr.; F Ransom Cooper, sr.

Notes: Cowboys are making their third straight state tournament appearance. … Lost to Rockland in the district tournament title game before beating Watersprings in the play-in game, 44-43. … At one point this season, it won 9 of 10 games. … Guard Bridger Hatch has four football offers. … Meeting with Council is the program's first in more than a decade. … No. 5 in the final state media poll. … Won three state titles, the last in 1995.

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #3; District 5-6 champ

Coach: Shae Neal, fifth season

Players to watch: G Teague Matthews, so.; G Bridger Permann, jr.; G JT Parish, jr.

Notes: Tied with Camas County for No. 1 in the final state media poll. … Top defense in the state across all classifications at 28.4 ppg. … With a young team, the Bulldogs are making their eighth appearance at state in nine seasons. … Won 13 of its last 14 games, including three double-digit wins in the district tournament, capped with a win over North Gem in the title game. … Sophomore Teague Matthews is starting his second year for Rockland, including last year, when the Bulldogs took third place at state. … Have not allowed 50 points or more all season. … Never won a state title and appeared in its only finals in 2015.

TIMBERLINE SPARTANS

Record: 13-10

State seed: #7; Play-in game winner

Coach: Jason Hunter, third season

Players to watch: Parker Brown, jr.; Logan Hunter, jr.; Gavin Christopherson, soph.

Notes: This is the third consecutive season the Spartans have made the state tournament after not making it since 1972. Last year, Timberline went 0-2. ... Was not ranked in the state media poll all season. ... Struggled to find their footing early, but has won seven of their past eight games, with the lone loss coming Feb. 19 at home against Deary. … Won three state titles, including two as the Weippe Gorillas in 1969 and ‘61. ... Brown and Hunter have shared the load most of the season. ... Low-scoring team, averaging 42.0 points and allowing 41.9, so the name of the game is defense.

