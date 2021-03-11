McCray Mort signs with The College of Idaho

BURLEY — McCray Mort has dreamed of playing in the NFL since he was child.

As he signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football with The College of Idaho, Mort took a moment to appreciate the fact that his dream might someday become a reality.

“I’m one step closer,” he said, smiling to the crowd of students gathered to support him.

Mort did have a walk-on offer from Weber State University as well, but after visiting The College of Idaho his mind was made up.

“It just felt like a family,” he said.

Mort is a three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track. Although he still has a track season coming up, he’s already training his body for college football with daily workouts.

“His dedication is unparalleled,” Burley head football coach Dylan Corless said.

Corless remembers meeting Mort three years ago. Although naturally gifted, it wasn’t until the summer leading into his junior year that Corless saw a shift in Mort.

“I saw his work ethic change,” Corless said. “He was a lot more dialed in, a lot more focused. From that point on he’s hit the ground running.”