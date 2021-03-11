McCray Mort signs with The College of Idaho

BURLEY — McCray Mort has dreamed of playing in the NFL since he was child.
As he signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play football with The College of Idaho, Mort took a moment to appreciate the fact that his dream might someday become a reality.
“I’m one step closer,” he said, smiling to the crowd of students gathered to support him.
Mort did have a walk-on offer from Weber State University as well, but after visiting The College of Idaho his mind was made up.
“It just felt like a family,” he said.
Mort is a three-sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track. Although he still has a track season coming up, he’s already training his body for college football with daily workouts.
“His dedication is unparalleled,” Burley head football coach Dylan Corless said.
Corless remembers meeting Mort three years ago. Although naturally gifted, it wasn’t until the summer leading into his junior year that Corless saw a shift in Mort.
“I saw his work ethic change,” Corless said. “He was a lot more dialed in, a lot more focused. From that point on he’s hit the ground running.”
On the team he’s seen as a quiet leader. Instead of telling people what to do, Mort sets the example with his actions. If a teammates is struggling he’ll pull them aside to help them learn their passing routes. He’s known for showing up early to workouts and staying late.
Corless said these are a few of the many attributes that make Mort irreplaceable on the team.
“Whenever he talks, his teammates listen,” Corless said. “We have a lot of young talent coming up and they have a lot to live up to.”
Throughout his high school career Mort has played several positions on the team. His favorite is wide receiver because it allows him to catch the ball and score touchdowns, using more athleticism than some of the other positions he’s tried.
He hopes to continue on as a wide receiver but doesn’t plan on handcuffing himself to just that position.
“Whatever position at The College of Idaho that will get me on the field, I want,” he said.
Corless is confident that Mort will find success in whatever position he plays as long as he can remember not to sweat the little things. If he has a bad play, let it go and move forward.
“It’s all about progression,” Corless said. “Continuously strive to be better.”