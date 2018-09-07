As Minico High School running back Colter May ran back to his sideline after scoring his third touchdown against Burley on Friday, he put his hand to his mouth and made a repeated motion as if he was eating.
Evidently, he was hungry.
May finished with 181 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as he powered the Spartans to a 14th straight win over the rival Bobcats in a 42-18 rout.
“He’s an absolute dude,” said Minico first-year head coach Keelan McCaffrey. “Anything we ask him to do, he does it. He’s a smart football player. I can’t say enough about him. I love him, and he’s the man.”
The game couldn’t have started better for Minico (3-0, 1-0 Great Basin Conference). After a Burley turnover on downs to open the contest, junior quarterback Connor Stocking evaded pressure and found senior running back Matthew Ellis for a 64-yard touchdown. It was Minico’s first play from scrimmage.
Burley (2-1, 0-1) went three-and-out quickly, giving the Spartans the ball at Burley’s 43. On its second play from scrimmage, the Spartans gave May the ball, and he went all the way for their second score in about 1 1/2 minutes. With just 3:20 gone, Minico led 13-0.
“You’ve got to keep your foot on the pedal,” McCaffrey said. “At the same time, it’s a rivalry game, and we knew Burley was going to throw back, and they did.”
A 14-play drive ended in a one-yard punch-in from Burley’s senior fullback Brayden Bowen. After getting punched in the mouth by Minico’s first two plays, the Bobcats were finding their way back into the game.
May’s second touchdown of the day made it 20-6, but on a drive in which Burley’s junior quarterback Ethan Gibbons made an incredible scramble-and-throw under pressure on fourth down, the Bobcats added another score through Bowen.
Burley coach Tony Cade said his team battled back through his team’s “fighting spirit” that has improved this season.
Despite the way Minico started, the Bobcats had perhaps more momentum at halftime. May knew the Spartans allowed Burley back into the game, but said it didn’t affect the team too much.
“It was pretty relaxed in (the locker room),” May said. “It’s not like we were worried. We just knew that we had to come out there, do our thing and just finish.”
Finish, they did.
May’s third score of the day gave Minico a 28-12 lead early in the third quarter. A fourth down stop after Burley marched into Spartan territory gave May one more chance to leave his final mark on the game, and he didn’t disappoint.
The senior bounced to the outside and sprinted up the sideline for a 46-yard score with 5:11 left in the third quarter. He repeated his “eating” celebration and all but put the game to bed at 35-12.
May credited his offensive line for creating the holes necessary to thrive on Friday, saying the guys in the trenches “balled out.” Senior lineman Jesus Ramirez was equally impressed with what the player the Spartans affectionately call “CoCo” was able to do.
“It just feels good seeing him run by,” Ramirez said. “He pushes as hard as we do, maybe harder. He’s just one of those dudes who motivates you to do better.”
The Spartans got one more touchdown, courtesy of junior running back Rylan Chandler’s 18-yard scamper two minutes into the fourth quarter.
As time whittled down, the Bobcats added a consolation score, with Gibbons lobbing a fade to senior receiver Kody Kruckenberg from 13 yards away. Cade was impressed with the fact that his team refused to quit despite the deep deficit with just one minute left on the clock.
“We didn’t want to die,” Cade said. “(Gibbons) wanted to pass and I said, ‘Okay.’ I was just thinking, ‘Let’s get out of this game.’ He put together a great drive. ... He’s a winner.”
McCaffrey, May and Ramirez all said the Spartans had emotions running high in the rivalry game, despite Minico’s dominance in recent years. Ramirez added that the first two quarters forced his team to get its emotions in check in order to “push through.”
The Spartans did just that, and, in doing so, scored at least 42 points for the third time in as many games this season. After falling in last season’s 4A state title game and losing a ton of senior talent, it’s an impressive start for what could have been considered a rebuilding squad.
McCaffrey, whose secondary did push-ups after dropping an interception when leading by 23 points, is still pushing his players to improve.
“Every week, it’s going to get a little harder,” McCaffrey said. “That was a test for them. We knew it was going to be hard, and it was. ... That was a great game. What a first conference win and first Minico-Burley game. It was fun.”
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
