Twin Falls High School junior Mattalyn Geddes knew she could do better.
Most would probably be satisfied with a fifth-place finish at the NXR Northwest Regional cross country meet, one which solidified a spot at the national competition for Geddes. Instead, Geddes knew there were four runners who finished ahead of her that day that she could outrun if afforded another chance.
So, she did it.
Geddes finished as the top runner from the northwest region at the Nike Cross Nationals, finishing ninth in the nation and setting her personal best time—something that has become a regularity when she competes at the highest level.
With her performances, including a state championship to go along with those standout regional and national finishes, Geddes is the Times-News girls cross country runner for the second year in a row.
“Every goal that she set this year, she accomplished,” Twin Falls head coach Tonia Burk said. “That’s surreal.”
Geddes continued to get better and better as the year wore on, constantly improving on her times and rarely losing races.
After setting a Twin Falls girls cross country record time of 18:00.54 last season, Geddes smashed it by more than eight seconds at the Bob Conley invitational on Oct. 4. Later that month, she shaved nearly 23 seconds off that time when she won the 4A state title with a time of 17:29.49.
The best time of her career came at the national competition, though, as she ran it in 17:28.3 in Portland, Ore.
“It was my goal to make it to nationals,” Geddes said. “I never really thought about what I could actually do here.”
The national meet, the northwest regional meet, and the Bob Firman Invitational, at which Geddes came in fourth, were the only races she did not win this season.
Burk said a lot of that falls on who Geddes is, never settling or getting complacent where she is, but always striving to improve, even if she’s winning races by minutes in some instances.
“Not many kids in high school have that work ethic,” Burk said. “They say they want to do something but their work ethic doesn’t match up...with Mattie, she’s very cognizant of nutrition, hydration, all that. She’s focused.”
In an individual sport, especially one where someone like Geddes is often so far ahead of the remainder of the field, it’s easy to forget there is a team aspect to it, too.
Geddes doesn’t neglect that, by any means though.
In fact, Burk said the junior embraced the team aspect this season, and will continue to in the future.
“One thing I really appreciated about Mattie this year was that she was really focused on her team,” Burk said. “That’s something a little different...it was a big deal for her to watch and encourage her teammates because she thinks it’d be great to have an individual title and a state title.”
Geddes admitted the season was long and tough on her, but obviously fun at the same time. Burk said she deserves a rest before aiming to break more records in track, in which Geddes was the Times-News runner of the year in the spring as well.
While she may take a brief break from the grind, Geddes still has plans ahead to be even better when her senior cross country campaign begins next fall.
“Running is something I love,” Geddes said. “I want to be good at it and do my personal best. I want to accomplish the goals that I have in mind.”
