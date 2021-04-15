Master of the mats: Kade Orr named Times-News 2021 wrestler of the year

But the path to greatness is often filled with peril.

A month before the state tournament, something happened during practice that would change Orr’s game plan entirely.

“My knee popped and snapped, and then it swelled up really bad,” he said.

Orr tore his LCL, the ligament that connects his femur to his fibula. The remedy for this is a combination of time and surgery, but being only a few weeks out from the state tournament, Orr couldn’t afford to do either.

Instead he got a heavy brace that locked his knee in place. About two weeks before state, he started testing his leg to see what he could and couldn’t do.

“It definitely changed the way I wrestle,” he said. “Before I was super aggressive and always shooting to try and score points, but then I couldn’t shoot or move around.”

Orr took a more defensive approach. He allowed his opponents to shoot for the takedown and then maneuvered the position to his advantage.

Despite his injury, Orr still entered the tournament knowing he was going to win. This was his goal. It was up to him to push through the pain and accomplish it.