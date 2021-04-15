Master of the mats: Kade Orr named Times-News 2021 wrestler of the year

BUHL — When Kade Orr started wrestling in the first grade, he hated it.
“I got my butt kicked,” he said. “The second year I quit and didn’t want to do it again.”
By his third year, Orr had found a new appreciation for the sport.
“I realized how fair it was,” he said. “I figured I wasn’t going to be very tall, or strong, or big. I saw these little guys doing it and thought, I could be good at that.”
Orr said wrestling is a sport where you get what you earn. Unlike basketball or football, where physical size can play a large factor, wrestling is all about the work you put in.
With an undefeated record of 43-0 this season, and an overall high school record of 168-6, Orr has definitely earned his title as one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of Buhl High School.
“He’s a trailblazer for our team,” head coach Fred Bartlett said.
Entering his senior year, Orr was eager to accomplish his goal of becoming a four-time state champion. It’s an achievement only 12 other wrestlers in his division have obtained throughout the history of the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Everything seemed on track. He was undefeated in the season and felt healthier than he ever had before.
But the path to greatness is often filled with peril.
A month before the state tournament, something happened during practice that would change Orr’s game plan entirely.
“My knee popped and snapped, and then it swelled up really bad,” he said.
Orr tore his LCL, the ligament that connects his femur to his fibula. The remedy for this is a combination of time and surgery, but being only a few weeks out from the state tournament, Orr couldn’t afford to do either.
Instead he got a heavy brace that locked his knee in place. About two weeks before state, he started testing his leg to see what he could and couldn’t do.
“It definitely changed the way I wrestle,” he said. “Before I was super aggressive and always shooting to try and score points, but then I couldn’t shoot or move around.”
Orr took a more defensive approach. He allowed his opponents to shoot for the takedown and then maneuvered the position to his advantage.
Despite his injury, Orr still entered the tournament knowing he was going to win. This was his goal. It was up to him to push through the pain and accomplish it.
“If you’re at the state tournament and you don’t envision yourself winning, it’s probably not going to turn out very good,” he said.
Orr’s new defensive strategy carried him all the way to the 3A 120 pound championship match. Facing off against Tyler Feeley, of Payette, he kept his cool and focused on his technique.
Ultimately, his hand was raised victoriously in the air as he defeated Feeley 12-4, joining the elite ranks of four-time state champions.
“To get it done and be with those guys, it’s pretty special,” he said.
Bartlett referred to Orr’s presence on the team as a “game changer.” As he has grown over the years, so has the program.
“Before Kade, we didn’t even had a multiple state champ,” Bartlett said. “What he’s been able to accomplish with the injuries he’s had over the years, it’s amazing.”
Bartlett believes Orr’s competitive spirit, coupled with his determination, is what makes the wrestler a force to be reckoned with.
“I’ve seen him win matches where he was probably the only person that thought he could win,” Bartlett said. “I’ve seen him do some amazing stuff, not just with his athletic ability, but with his will to win.”
Orr plans to continue wrestling in college while pursuing a degree in wildlife biology or environmental science. He’s received more than 30 offers from schools interested in signing him, but he hasn’t made a decision yet on which one he’ll attend.
As a leader on the team, Orr’s presence will be sorely missed when he graduates. Orr is known for leading by example, instilling confidence in his teammates through his actions and advice.
When asked what his favorite memory from his senior season was, Orr’s response reinforced the mentoring qualities he is known for.
“Seeing the Brunsons win,” he said.
Bowen and Riley Brunson are freshman twin brothers on the team who both won state for their respective weight classes. They were Orr’s training partners throughout the season. Orr was confident in Riley’s ability, but Bowen’s weight class is a very tough class to compete in.
“I was trying to get Bowen to the finals almost more than myself,” Orr said. “For me to wrestle with him every day, it made me feel pretty proud.”
For Bartlett, hearing this was Orr’s favorite memory came as no surprise.
“The person he is now is what I’m most proud of,” Bartlett said. “He makes everybody believe in themselves a little bit more.”